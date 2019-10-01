You are here

Australia slashes rates to all-time low amid slow growth, job fears

Australia’s central bank cut interest rates for the third time this year amid fears about the flagging domestic economy. (AFP)
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters
Australia slashes rates to all-time low amid slow growth, job fears

  • Australia has had 28 years of expansion without recession
Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank cut interest rates for the third time this year on Tuesday in a bid to stimulate a sluggish economy and signaled it was prepared to do more if needed, knocking the local dollar to a one-month low.

The country’s economy has expanded for 28 years without a recession, but risks have intensified over the past year, with growth slowing, inflation lukewarm, the property market subdued and unemployment ticking higher.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) quarter-point cut took the cash rate to an all-time low of just 0.75 percent, leaving little room for more reductions and raising the possibility of unconventional policy easing.

RBA chief Philip Lowe said moves by global central banks to ease monetary policy played a part in the decision as he signaled the need for an extended period of low rates.

Financial futures are now pricing in a 60 percent chance of a fourth cut to 0.5 percent in November, compared with under 30 percent before the latest decision.

Expectations that rates will be lower for longer sent the Australian dollar slipping to $0.6706, its weakest since early September.

“In cutting rates so aggressively this year, the RBA is hoping to generate a stronger labor market, higher wage growth and to stimulate domestic consumption,” said Anthony Doyle, a Sydney-based, cross-asset strategist at Fidelity.

“Fortunately for the RBA, the transmission mechanism of monetary policy is fairly quick in the Australian economy,” he said, noting around 80 percent of mortgages were on variable rates.

The RBA’s back-to-back easings in June and July have so far done little to boost activity outside of the housing market.

Indeed, figures earlier in the day showed home prices across Australia’s capital cities jumped 1.1 percent in September, but approvals to build new homes collapsed to the lowest since 2013.

Economists expect construction-related job losses in coming months which could take the unemployment rate to as high as 5.5 percent from 5.3 percent now and the RBA’s goal of around 4.5 percent.

“The RBA now has only three, or possibly even fewer, more conventional cuts available before they will have to venture into unconventional monetary easing territory — negative rates, QE (quantitative easing), or bond yield targeting,” Rob Carnell, chief Asia-Pacific economist for ING said.

Topics: Australia Reserve Bank of Australia

Saudi tourists shun Turkey as sector feels the pinch

Updated 02 October 2019
Arab News

Saudi tourists shun Turkey as sector feels the pinch

  • During the first eight months of 2019, the number of Saudi tourists visiting Turkey fell by 19.7 percent on a year earlier
Updated 02 October 2019
Arab News

LONDON: Turkey has reported a sharp drop in tourists from Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf this year, according to government data.

The number of Saudi tourists visiting the country dropped by more than 28 percent in August compared with a year earlier, according to figures from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Arrivals from the UAE also fell by almost 16 percent over the same period.

During the first eight months of 2019, the number of Saudi tourists visiting Turkey fell by 19.7 percent, while UAE tourists fell by 12.5 percent, compared with the year-earlier period. However, the country remained popular with visitors from Egypt and Israel, rising 24.6 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively, in the same period.

Saudi authorities have published a number of travel notices for its citizens visiting the country this year after some were targets of theft and fraud.

The loss of high-spending Gulf tourists comes as a major blow to the country’s battered tourism sector which has also been left reeling by the collapse of Thomas Cook, the UK tour operator that went bust last week. 

The decline in tourism from the Gulf has coincided with a retreat by Arab real estate investors according to Bulut Bagci, president of World Tourism Forum

“Arab tourists were coming to Turkey both for tourism and investment,” he said.

“Apart from diplomatic conflicts between KSA and Turkey, I think Arab tourists were dissatisfied when they noticed that the houses that they bought in Turkey incurred losses.”

Topics: Saudi tourists Turkey

