Saudi tourists shun Turkey as sector feels the pinch

The number of Saudi tourists visiting the country dropped by more than 28 percent in August compared with a year earlier. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
  • During the first eight months of 2019, the number of Saudi tourists visiting Turkey fell by 19.7 percent on a year earlier
Arab News

LONDON: Turkey has reported a sharp drop in tourists from Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf this year, according to government data.

The number of Saudi tourists visiting the country dropped by more than 28 percent in August compared with a year earlier, according to figures from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Arrivals from the UAE also fell by almost 16 percent over the same period.

During the first eight months of 2019, the number of Saudi tourists visiting Turkey fell by 19.7 percent, while UAE tourists fell by 12.5 percent, compared with the year-earlier period. However, the country remained popular with visitors from Egypt and Israel, rising 24.6 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively, in the same period.

Saudi authorities have published a number of travel notices for its citizens visiting the country this year after some were targets of theft and fraud.

The loss of high-spending Gulf tourists comes as a major blow to the country’s battered tourism sector which has also been left reeling by the collapse of Thomas Cook, the UK tour operator that went bust last week. 

The decline in tourism from the Gulf has coincided with a retreat by Arab real estate investors according to Bulut Bagci, president of World Tourism Forum

“Arab tourists were coming to Turkey both for tourism and investment,” he said.

“Apart from diplomatic conflicts between KSA and Turkey, I think Arab tourists were dissatisfied when they noticed that the houses that they bought in Turkey incurred losses.”

Surf’s up: Rip Curl hit by M&A wave as NZ rival pounces in $236m deal

Updated 01 October 2019
Reuters

  • End of an era as outdoor brand Kathmandu snatches control of the last of Australia’s big three surfwear brands
Reuters

SYDNEY: New Zealand outdoor clothing maker Kathmandu Holdings said that it will buy Rip Curl Group for A$350 million ($236 million) in a deal that leaves the last of Australia’s big three surf brands under overseas control.

Kathmandu said that the acquisition would make it a NZ$1 billion ($625 million) company, expand its presence in Europe and North America, and give it a “seasonal balance” between Rip Curl’s summer/beach focus and Kathmandu’s winter and outdoor offerings.

Started in 1969 by surfer friends Brian Singer and Douglas Warbrick, and still based at popular Bells Beach in Victoria, Rip Curl with local rivals Billabong and Quiksilver ranked among the world’s biggest brands for sales of wetsuits, boardshorts and popular branded beach T shirts.

The sale closes a chapter on Australia’s once central role in surfwear culture. US private equity firm Oaktree Capital gained control of Billabong and Quiksilver over the past three years following troubled efforts by the companies to expand globally.

Singer and Warbrick will gain shares in Kathmandu as will Rip Curl CEO Michael Daly, who will continue in his role and report to Kathmandu CEO Xavier Simonet, the companies said.

Clothing retailers around the world are paring back brick-and-mortar operations to compete with online giants such as Britain’s ASOS and low-cost “fast fashion” chains such as Zara, owned by Spain’s Industria de Diseno Textil.

The fiercer competition has coincided with economic headwinds which have prompted central banks to cut lending rates.

“We are seeing rates being cut around the world, which means the cost of capital for foreign entities is getting much cheaper ... so we’ll probably see more M&A because of that,” said Daniel Cuthbertson, managing director of Value Point Asset Management.

After buying Rip Curl, Kathmandu said that it will have 341 of its own stores around the world, plus 254 licensed outlets in Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Brazil.

