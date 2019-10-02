You are here

World Bank president pledges support for Egyptian economic reform plans

Egypt’s steady development has been achieved due to a period of sustained economic and political stability. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 October 2019
Arab News
Arab News

CAIRO: A top global finance chief has pledged World Bank support for Egypt’s ambitious economic reform plans.
The promise of help came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and World Bank President David Malpass to discuss the north African country’s growth projects.
Egypt has had major success in recent years overcoming economic difficulties brought on by strict austerity measures, much of it credited to the implementation of an economic reform program which has boosted its financial status.
Backing for Egypt’s initiatives has come from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an organization consisting of 189 countries which works toward achieving financial stability, high employment and sustainable economic growth. The IMF also aims to reduce poverty, all with occasional dependency on the World Bank for its resources.
During the meeting with El-Sisi, held on Sept. 25, Malpass said the bank was keen to help Egypt with projects in various fields to promote growth in areas including transportation, health, education and the private sector.
Implementing large-scale development projects was only one of the aspects the country has been working on to achieve economic reform. El-Sisi is also a major advocate of the empowerment of women and the younger generation.
Egypt’s steady development has been achieved due to a period of sustained economic and political stability, a position that has encouraged the World Bank to offer a helping hand.
Malpass said developing countries should use the Egyptian reform and development programs as a model to emulate.
The Egyptian government has vowed to take whatever means necessary to ensure the burdens of economic reform remain at a minimum.
In May, following a visit by Malpass to the country, Egypt and the World Bank agreed a $200 million (SR750 million) deal to help support entrepreneurs as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, with a particular focus on increased access to credit.
With the agreement came the launch of the Motivating Entrepreneurship for Employment scheme to help women and young people overcome the obstacles to starting a business. Under the accord, it is also hoped that future African development work can take place through the establishment of projects between countries on the continent.
Egypt has also been working to attract more tourists through the launch of its Tourism Reform Program in November last year, with government and private sector bodies involved in the industry joining forces to promote the country as a visitor destination.
One example of the successful outcomes of the reform measures has been Egypt’s ability to meet its foreign debt commitments on time.

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

  • Kingdom’s ‘marriage of convenience’ with Russia will benefit global economy, Moscow industry summit hears
Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

MOSCOW: The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia brings an opportunity for “perpetual stability” in global oil markets, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, told a gathering of energy industry leaders in Moscow.

“We could not be doing better than what we are doing today. It’s quite a marriage of convenience. We are in an alliance because there is a lot of rationale in that alliance. It did not come because there is emotion in it, but is a result of straight thinking about what we could do together,” the minister told a packed hall at the Russian Energy Week summit of global energy leaders in Moscow.

The panel was on the theme of “global energy — new alliances,” and both the energy minister and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak stressed the common interests in the “OPEC+” arrangement, whereby global oil producers coordinate output levels to ensure price and supply stability.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “I am always conscious of the effect of the oil market on the global economy, and I believe the OPEC+ agreement will help ensure the perpetual stability of the oil market to the benefit of producers, consumers, the energy industry and the world economy.”

Novak agreed that the output agreement — signed first in 2017 and reinforced with a charter last year — had brought “some stability” to global oil markets, but he was worried about what he called “black swans” in the form of global economic and geopolitical factors.

FASTFACT

OPEC members supply about 43.5 percent of the world’s crude oil production.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the market. For example, trade wars between certain countries is leading to lower demand and consumption. There are also sanctions introduced by one big country that seems to proclaim weekly sanctions against some other country,” he said, in a reference to US actions against Russia and others.

“Black swans are more important than supply and demand in the oil market at the moment, but it is good we have common ground in the oil markets,” Novak added.

In a keynote speech later, President Putin said that the OPEC+ deal was “the first-ever successful interaction between OPEC and non-OPEC.

“What matters is supply predictability and reliability. We have a business-like approach with our energy partners in Europe and the rest of the world, of a commercial nature with no political reasoning,” Putin added.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of OPEC, told delegates: “OPEC+ has become a reliable and dependable source of supply. The world should not panic.”

