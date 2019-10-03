You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’
﻿

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman at the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow. (Reuters)
Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane
0

Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’

  • Kingdom’s ‘marriage of convenience’ with Russia will benefit global economy, Moscow industry summit hears
Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

MOSCOW: The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia brings an opportunity for “perpetual stability” in global oil markets, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, told a gathering of energy industry leaders in Moscow.

“We could not be doing better than what we are doing today. It’s quite a marriage of convenience. We are in an alliance because there is a lot of rationale in that alliance. It did not come because there is emotion in it, but is a result of straight thinking about what we could do together,” the minister told a packed hall at the Russian Energy Week summit of global energy leaders in Moscow.

The panel was on the theme of “global energy — new alliances,” and both the energy minister and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak stressed the common interests in the “OPEC+” arrangement, whereby global oil producers coordinate output levels to ensure price and supply stability.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “I am always conscious of the effect of the oil market on the global economy, and I believe the OPEC+ agreement will help ensure the perpetual stability of the oil market to the benefit of producers, consumers, the energy industry and the world economy.”

Novak agreed that the output agreement — signed first in 2017 and reinforced with a charter last year — had brought “some stability” to global oil markets, but he was worried about what he called “black swans” in the form of global economic and geopolitical factors.

FASTFACT

OPEC members supply about 43.5 percent of the world’s crude oil production.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the market. For example, trade wars between certain countries is leading to lower demand and consumption. There are also sanctions introduced by one big country that seems to proclaim weekly sanctions against some other country,” he said, in a reference to US actions against Russia and others.

“Black swans are more important than supply and demand in the oil market at the moment, but it is good we have common ground in the oil markets,” Novak added.

In a keynote speech later, President Putin said that the OPEC+ deal was “the first-ever successful interaction between OPEC and non-OPEC.

“What matters is supply predictability and reliability. We have a business-like approach with our energy partners in Europe and the rest of the world, of a commercial nature with no political reasoning,” Putin added.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of OPEC, told delegates: “OPEC+ has become a reliable and dependable source of supply. The world should not panic.”

Topics: Saudi-Russian ties Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Russia Energy Week summit Moscow

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
‘Very exciting’ project to be unveiled during Putin visit to Saudi Arabia
0
Business & Economy
Saudi, Russian ministers discuss OPEC+ deal cooperation

‘Very exciting’ project to be unveiled during Putin visit to Saudi Arabia

Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

‘Very exciting’ project to be unveiled during Putin visit to Saudi Arabia

  • Multimillion-dollar deals expected in oil, agriculture and tourism, Russian investment chief tells Arab News
Updated 03 October 2019
Frank Kane

MOSCOW: Russia and Saudi Arabia are planning to clinch a raft of business and investment deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars during the forthcoming state visit by President Putin to the Kingdom, according to one of the leaders of the Russian business scene.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told Arab News that there would be new business deals in the oil industry, agriculture, tourism and petrochemicals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Russia Energy Week summit in Moscow, he said: “We are going to be signing more than 10 new investment agreements between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“One example is a joint investment with Saudi Aramco in Novomet, a Russian pumps manufacturer, one of the leaders of the industry, supplying pumps to Saudi Aramco, which will be investing with RDIF in this company,” he said.

Russian business leader Kirill Dmitriev is upbeat about new business deals 
being signed during President Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia. (AFP)

There was one big project which he said was “very exciting” that would be announced during the visit, but he declined to identify this. RDIF is already a partner with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund in multibillion-dollar projects in Russia, Dmitriev said.

“We’ve made investments with our Saudi partners of more than $2.7 billion, from the Saudi side. It is already producing good returns and now we expect the fund to begin investing in Saudi projects — in tourism, petrochemicals and other areas.”

Agriculture could be the big beneficiary following a change in Saudi Arabia’s import regime. “Saudi Arabia recently announced it was removing bans on Russian agricultural products, wheat specifically, and we will be signing a big agreement with the Saudi Agricultural Investment and Livestock Company (Salic) during the visit,” he said.

FASTFACT

The Russia Saudi Investment Fund was set up in 2017 and has total committed capital of $6 billion.

RDIF has invested alongside Saudi institutions in a range of infrastructure and energy projects in Russia via the Russia Saudi Investment Fund, which was set up in 2017 and has total committed capital of $6 billion.

Dmitriev said that the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais had given the Kingdom the opportunity to demonstrate “tremendous resilience” as it hurried to repair the physical and economic damage to its oil industry.

“It has completely recovered from this oil shock and now we see that everything was fixed very quickly and very orderly, and I think lots of people are very impressed by this,” he said.

He added that the strength of the business relationship between Russia and Saudi Arabia was a testament to the success of the visit of King Salman to Moscow in 2017, and reflected the close relationship between President Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Russia-Saudi Vladimir Putin Russia Energy Week summit

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister predicts era of ‘perpetual stability in world oil’
0
Business & Economy
Oil falls as Saudi, Russian output rises

Latest updates

German business leaders eager to share know-how with Saudi entrepreneurs, says expert
0
Saudi Arabia is beacon of humanitarian action: Al-Rabeeah
0
Diplomatic Quarter: MWL, Indonesia to build largest-ever museum on Islamic history, civilization
0
Work starts on ‘next-gen’ Saudi warship in Cadiz
0
Saudi Public Prosecution: Tweet on corruption in Haramain station includes ‘false information’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.