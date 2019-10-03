Saudi energy minister lauds Kingdom’s response to Aramco strikes at global oil industry conference

You are here

The energy minister said that Saudi Arabia was able to resume operations 72 hours after the attack. (File/AFP)
Frank Kane
  • The kingdom’s oil production capacity now stands at 11.3 million barrels per day
  • The listing of Aramco is the centrepiece of Saudi Arabian plans to shake up its economy and diversify away from oil
Frank Kane

MOSCOW: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman has paid tribute to the Kingdom’s ability to “rise to the challenge” in the aftermath of the recent attacks on Aramco oil facilities.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, the minister thanked all those who had helped in the recovery mission after the Sept. 14 strikes on the Abqaiq processing plant and Khurais oilfield, in the Eastern Province.

During his address to delegates at the global oil industry gathering, the prince said: “I’m quite comfortable, and quite honored, to believe that I could stand here with a straight face and ask any of my colleagues here, present or who hear me, where in the world would you have a country, a people and a nation who could overcome that challenge, which has never been seen anywhere in the world?

“When you lose half of your production capacity, when you lose 5 percent of the world’s oil supply, and more important, when the attempt is to make you lose your reputation as a reliable, secure, dependable oil supplier.

“In 72 hours, we first of all regained our capabilities, and retained our reputation, and more or less we assumed our responsibility to attend to our major job, which specifically was to continue to be the most reliable, secure, dependable oil supplier,” he added.

“With a straight face we come to everybody and say if you believe us, that’s fine. If you don’t believe us, you’re more than welcome to come and visit. We have hosted a number of journalists who have visited. We were in the phase of inviting analysts to come to look at our numbers with regard to Aramco, and we will welcome any dignitaries that are here today,” he told a packed plenary session on the theme “maintaining energy connectivity in an unstable world.”

Prince Abdul Aziz also joked that, as the attack had come in his first week as energy minister, he “thought it was a bit of a drill to show me whether I was still up to the job.”

He expressed his gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, executives and workers at Aramco, and “the entire nation” for their response to the drone and missile strikes.

The minister also thanked his Russian partners — represented on the Moscow stage by the country’s energy minister, Alexander Novak — for their support after the attacks, and revealed that on the first day after the introduction of the Kingdom’s new tourist visa arrangements, some 400 Russians had applied to visit Saudi Arabia, one of the highest number of any nationality.

Later, the prince gave some hard facts to illustrate the Kingdom’s recovery from the strikes. The country had stabilized production capacity at 11.3 million barrels per day (bpd) and made an “additional commitment” to volunteer to keep production lower than the 10.3 million bpd agreed under the Opec+ agreement on oil supply. “We still have the kit and the tools to overcome any future challenges to the Opec+ deal.”

He said the Kingdom should now move on from the attacks to deal with the forthcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, which he wanted to make “the most successful IPO ever.”

Prince Abdul Aziz also prioritized the Kingdom’s energy mix between fossil fuels and renewables and further energy price reforms. “We’re looking at the entire ecosystem of energy. We’ve moved on from the attacks, we’ve flipped the page and we’re looking at new challenges.”

He admitted that there were “recessionary forces” at work in the global economy that could affect demand for oil, but said that most of the problems, similar to Brexit and trade wars, were surmountable. “Human beings made the problems so I hope humans can repair them. It needs serious people to attend to them,” the minister added.

 

H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years

Reuters

  • H&M shares are up 56 percent this year after hitting a 13-year low in 2018
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: H&M posted its first rise in quarterly pretax profit in more than two years on Thursday as the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer said its drive to meet rapid changes in the market were on track.

H&M has been spending heavily on reviving its business after years of falling profits and growing inventories due to slowing sales at its core H&M branded stores.

Shares in H&M, which is controlled by the founding Persson family, with the founder’s son the chairman and his grandson the CEO, were up 6.5 percent in early trade.

“H&M delivered its first strong quarterly earnings in over four years, which could raise confidence in the turnaround,” investment bank Carnegie said in research note.

The shares are up 56 percent this year after hitting a 13-year low in 2018 though they remain at about half the peak levels they hit in 2015.

Pretax profit for the June to August quarter beat expectations, rising to 5 billion crowns ($507 million) from 4.01 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecast a rise to 4.93 billion crowns, Refinitiv data showed.

The increase was the Swedish retailer’s first since the second quarter of 2017.

“The continued development of more full-price sales and reduced markdowns contributed to a 26 percent increase in operating profit in the third quarter, all while maintaining a high level of activity in our transformation work,” CEO Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement.

Profit growth was also helped by accelerating sales growth.

H&M had said on Sept. 16 that sales growth in the quarter was the steepest in three years, buoyed by well-received summer ranges and increased market share.

But analysts cautioned that investment might again squeeze profit margins, and shares fell on that day.

H&M’s gross margin actually widened to 50.8 percent from 50.3 percent, and its operating profit margin rose to 8 percent from 7.1 percent.

Zara owner Inditex, H&M’s biggest rival, has been weathering challenges in the sector better than most, yet its first-half results on Sept. 11 revealed disappointing margin growth that overshadowed a strong rise in sales.

Smaller brick-and-mortar rival Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 30.

H&M’s inventories increased 9 percent to 42 billion crowns at the end of its third quarter, equivalent to 18.5 percent of sales.

However, H&M said that, measured in local currencies, they shrank by 1 percent while the composition of the stock had kept improving.

The group in 2018 announced a target to cut inventories to 12-14 percent of sales by the end of 2020. CEO Persson on Thursday told analysts and media on a call that that range was still reachable, but did not say when.

Markdowns decreased for a fourth straight quarter, by 2 percentage points in relation to sales.

H&M had in June predicted a 1.5 percentage point decrease. The company unusually did not provide an outlook for markdowns in the current quarter.

“We believe we have reached an inflection point for margins and foresee the potential for further markdown recovery over the next 2-3 years,” said RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain, who recently raised his rating on H&M to “outperform.”

H&M said sales in September, the first month of its fourth quarter, grew 8 percent in local currencies.

Persson said on the call with analysts and media that favorable weather had helped to boost sales.

Executives also said on the call that activity to transform the company would remain high in coming quarters in an indication investment would stay elevated.

