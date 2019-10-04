Oil climbs but still set for big weekly loss over demand worries

You are here

﻿

Recent data showing a slowdown in US shale output and drilling activity could lend some support to oil prices. (Reuters)
  • For the week, Brent futures were down 6.3 percent, marking its largest weekly loss since July
  • US West Texas Intermediate was down 5.7 percent for the week, also its biggest decline since July
SINGAPORE: Oil futures were higher ahead of the weekend but remained on track for large weekly losses on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, even as Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.
Brent crude oil futures rose 28 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $57.99 a barrel by 0450 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $52.74.
“Asia will probably see some buying emerge over the session as traders hedge potential weekend geopolitical risk, although the session should be quiet with China still on holiday,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore.
For the week, Brent futures were down 6.3 percent, marking its largest weekly loss since July. WTI was down 5.7 percent for the week, also its biggest decline since July.
“The recovery from the initial sell-off looked more a case of hope rather than reality,” said Halley.
Weak US services sector and jobs growth data on Thursday added to worries about global oil demand and exacerbated fears that a protracted US-China trade war could push the global economy into a recession.
“Concerns about global oil demand are rising, and next week’s US-China trade talks, the significant X factor, will be particularly important, given the sharp drop in the oil price over the last week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, also said on Thursday the world’s top crude oil exporter has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month knocked out more than 5 percent of global oil supply.
“The mood wasn’t helped by news that Saudi Arabia has managed a speedy recovery from the recent attacks,” ANZ Bank said in a note on Friday.
Recent data showing a slowdown in US shale output and drilling activity, however, could lend some support.
“Continued falls in drilling activity has seen monthly growth in US shale oil output fall, from 150 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) to only 50 kbpd,” said ANZ.
“This is likely to linger well into 2020.”

BRUSSELS: European Union finance ministers are set to remove the United Arab Emirates next week from the bloc's lists of countries deemed to be acting as tax havens, an EU document said.

They will however continue to blacklist three US territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The UAE, the largest financial center still on the list, is due to be removed at a meeting on Oct. 10 because it adopted new rules on offshore structures in September, the EU document said.

The Gulf state charges no corporate taxes, making it a possible target for firms seeking to avoid paying tax in the countries where they actually operate.

The EU does not automatically add tax-free countries to its list, but to reduce the risk of tax dodging it had requested that the UAE introduce rules that would allow only companies with a real economic activity there to be incorporated.

The 28-nation EU set up a blacklist and a grey list of tax havens in December 2017 after revelations of widespread avoidance schemes used by corporations and wealthy individuals to lower their tax bills.

The lists are regularly reviewed to take account of overhauls or to add new jurisdictions.

The inclusion of US territories on the list has long been a source of friction with Washington. The tussle could escalate further after a bilateral trade war erupted this week over illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

Blacklisted states face reputational damage and stricter controls on transactions with the EU.

