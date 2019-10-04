You are here

Nikkei: Apple raises iPhone 11 production by about 10%

Customers test the new iPhone 11 during the opening of Mexico’s first flagship Apple store in Mexico City, Mexico in this September 27, 2019 file photo. (Reuters)
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Nikkei: Apple raises iPhone 11 production by about 10%

  • The recent surge in iPhone orders is concentrated in the cheapest iPhone 11 model and the iPhone 11 Pro model
  • Apple launched its three new iPhone models in September and reduced the starting price of the model upgrade
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Apple has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 models by up to 8 million units, or about 10 percent, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Friday, citing better than expected demand.
“Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders,” which were less than for last year’s new iPhone, said the Nikkei quoting a source.
“After the increase, prepared production volume for the iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year.”
Sources cited by Nikkei said that the recent surge in iPhone orders is concentrated in the cheapest iPhone 11 model and the iPhone 11 Pro model, while Apple has slightly revised down orders for its top range model, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a starting price of $1,099.
The newspaper also reported that suppliers remain cautious and said they were concerned that the higher level of orders would not be sustained.
“Demand is good for now. But we have to be careful not to be too optimistic,” an executive-level source said in the report. “I hope that this year’s peak season lasts longer than last year.”
Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular US business hours.
The company launched its three new iPhone models in September and reduced the starting price of the model upgrade, despite better cameras, to $699, compared to $749 for last year’s iPhone XR.

Topics: technology retail iPhone 11 Apple

EU drops UAE from tax blacklist, keeps US islands

Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

EU drops UAE from tax blacklist, keeps US islands

  • The UAE adopted new rules on offshore structures in September
  • However the EU will continue to blacklist three US territories
Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union finance ministers are set to remove the United Arab Emirates next week from the bloc's lists of countries deemed to be acting as tax havens, an EU document said.

They will however continue to blacklist three US territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The UAE, the largest financial center still on the list, is due to be removed at a meeting on Oct. 10 because it adopted new rules on offshore structures in September, the EU document said.

The Gulf state charges no corporate taxes, making it a possible target for firms seeking to avoid paying tax in the countries where they actually operate.

The EU does not automatically add tax-free countries to its list, but to reduce the risk of tax dodging it had requested that the UAE introduce rules that would allow only companies with a real economic activity there to be incorporated.

The 28-nation EU set up a blacklist and a grey list of tax havens in December 2017 after revelations of widespread avoidance schemes used by corporations and wealthy individuals to lower their tax bills.

The lists are regularly reviewed to take account of overhauls or to add new jurisdictions.

The inclusion of US territories on the list has long been a source of friction with Washington. The tussle could escalate further after a bilateral trade war erupted this week over illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

Blacklisted states face reputational damage and stricter controls on transactions with the EU.

Topics: UAE

