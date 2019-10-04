You are here

Airline bankruptcies surge, leaving rivals vying for planes

Airline consulting firm IBA has tracked plane fleets returned to lessors or administrators by 17 carriers that have gone bust so far this year. (AFP)
Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

Airline bankruptcies surge, leaving rivals vying for planes

  • ‘2019 has seen the fastest growth in airline failure in history,’ said airline consulting firm IBA
  • 17 carriers that have gone bust so far this year
Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

PARIS: Airline bankruptcies have increased this year at the fastest ever rate, led by the collapse of India’s Jet Airways, British travel group Thomas Cook and Avianca of Brazil, according to industry data published on Friday.
“2019 has seen the fastest growth in airline failure in history,” said airline consulting firm IBA, which has tracked plane fleets returned to lessors or administrators by 17 carriers that have gone bust so far this year.
More may follow as weaker players are squeezed by low-cost competition and higher fuel costs exacerbated by a strong dollar — which hurts those selling tickets in euros or pounds and buying kerosene and planes in the US currency.
“The last quarter of the year tends to see more failures during the northern hemisphere winter,” Phil Seymour, IBA’s chief executive, said in an interview. US carriers have been spared by the “natural hedge” of dollar revenue, he added.
The run of bankruptcies has also created opportunities for stronger carriers to pick up planes, traffic and airport slots abandoned by collapsed rivals.
Other airlines that have folded in 2019 include France’s Aigle Azur and XL Airways, Germania, Flybmi and Adria of Slovenia, which filed for bankruptcy this week.
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said on Friday it may take more Boeing 737 MAX planes ordered by Jet Airways, which went bust in June.
The entire global MAX fleet numbering hundreds of the new jet remains grounded awaiting approval of software changes to address safety concerns after two fatal crashes. That has increased the jostling for substitutes, driving up waiting times and prices for new, second-hand and leased airliners.
Leading European low-cost operator Ryanair, which has been hit hard by the MAX grounding, is seeking to take over Airbus A320-family aircraft previously leased by Thomas Cook and deploy them at its Austrian carrier Lauda.
“Opportunities crop up out of things like the failure of Thomas Cook,” Ryanair group CEO Michael O’Leary said at a Reuters Newsmaker event in London on Tuesday.
“We’re talking to a number of the leasing companies about taking some of those Airbus aircraft and putting them into Lauda next summer,” he said.

Topics: aviation Thomas Cook

Egypt lowers fuel prices after protests

Updated 04 October 2019
AFP

Egypt lowers fuel prices after protests

  • The price of 80-octane gas was cut to 6.5 Egyptian pounds, 92-octane to 7.75 pounds and 95-octane was lowered to 8.75 pounds
  • Egypt has raised fuel prices several times as part of subsidy cuts under ambitious but tough economic reforms since general-turned-president El-Sisi took office in 2014
Updated 04 October 2019
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt lowered fuel prices on Friday, the oil ministry said, following several rounds of price hikes as part of an austerity program that have triggered discontent.
The move comes a week after rare protests broke out in Cairo and other cities across Egypt calling for the removal of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The country’s pricing committee “decided to lower the prices of the three types of gasoline products on the domestic market by 25 piastres (0.015 US cents) a liter,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The price of 80-octane gas was cut to 6.5 Egyptian pounds, 92-octane to 7.75 pounds and 95-octane was lowered to 8.75 pounds.
The decision comes “in light of the decline in the price of Brent crude oil in the international market between July and September ... and the depreciation of the dollar against the (Egyptian) pound,” it said.
Egypt has raised fuel prices several times as part of subsidy cuts under ambitious but tough economic reforms since general-turned-president El-Sisi took office in 2014.
The austerity policies, including subsidy cuts on essentials such as fuel as well as the devaluation of the local currency, are tied to a $12-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
Egypt received the final tranche of the three-year IMF loan in August.
Since Egypt’s agreement with the IMF in 2016, living costs have soared, hitting poor and middle-class Egyptians.
El-Sisi regularly calls on Egyptians to endure the economic hardship promising future prosperity.
Last month’s protests broke out in defiance of a ban on demonstrations after an exiled Egyptian businessman accused El-Sisi and the military of rampant corruption.

Topics: Egypt fuel egypt protests

