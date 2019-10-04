You are here

  • Home
  • ECB’s old guard attack Draghi’s long-term easy money policy
﻿

ECB’s old guard attack Draghi’s long-term easy money policy

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks at the Academy of Athens during his visit in Athens, Greece. (Reuters)
Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

ECB’s old guard attack Draghi’s long-term easy money policy

  • Six bankers speak out as Christine Lagarde prepares to take over as president
Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Six former euro zone central bankers on Friday criticized the European Central Bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy under the presidency of Mario Draghi, saying it has been unsuccessful and probably aimed at bankrolling indebted governments.

In a two-page document, former ECB board members Juergen Stark and Ottmar Issing, along with former rate setters from Germany, France, Austria and the Netherlands, also argued that the ECB’s aggressive stimulus was unjustified, inflated property prices and could sow the seeds of the next crisis.

Their attack came at a time of discord inside the ECB, where more than a third of policymakers opposed more money printing last month, and reflected the radical overhaul of the once conservative institution’s policies under Draghi.

The memorandum was released to journalists less than a month before Draghi makes way for the new ECB president Christine Lagarde.

The Frenchwoman told her confirmation hearing at the European Parliament that an easy monetary policy stance was needed but also had side effects. Analysts expect her largely to follow Draghi’s line, which she supported during her time as managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

“As former central bankers and as European citizens, we are witnessing the ECB’s ongoing crisis mode with growing concern,” wrote the six signatories, most of whom are in their 70s and 80s.

Stark, a German, stepped down as the ECB’s chief economist in 2011 in conflict with the bank’s policy of buying government bonds to combat the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Modelled on Germany’s own Bundesbank and preoccupied with containing inflation, the ECB was slower than its peers in Britain and the US in resorting to massive bond purchases in response to the financial crisis of 2008.

It was not until Mario Draghi took office in 2011 that the ECB ditched German orthodoxy by gradually pushing rates below zero and eventually buying some €2.6 trillion of euro zone bonds, mostly issued by governments.

The ECB has credited these extreme measures with staving off the economic threat of deflation, or a sustained fall in prices.

But these policies have fueled resentment in Germany and other cash-rich countries, which fear that savers are being penalized and may one day foot the bill for profligate governments elsewhere.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Six ex-policymakers say policy risky.

● Germany’s Stark and Issing among signatories.

● Comes weeks before Lagarde takes ECB helm.

“The suspicion that behind this measure lies an intent to protect heavily indebted governments from a rise in interest rates is becoming increasingly well founded,” the memorandum said.

It was also signed by former governors of the central banks of Austria (Klaus Liebscher), the Netherlands (Nout Wellink) and Germany (Helmut Schlesinger), as well as an ex-deputy governor of the Banque de France, Hervé Hannoun.

Former French governor Jacques de Larosière was not a signatory but was cited as sharing its judgments. 

Topics: ECB

Related

Media
‘Stablecoins’ pose risks amid resistance to Libra, says ECB’s Coeure
Business & Economy
Turkey’s lira firms on inflation data, Fed and ECB easing expectations

Japan’s Abe pledges economic support steps if risks intensify

Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

Japan’s Abe pledges economic support steps if risks intensify

  • Abe’s pledge to deliver support to the economy echoes that made recently by the Bank of Japan
  • Japan’s economy has slowed as the trade war crippled exports
Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday the government was ready to take “all possible steps” if risks to the economy intensified, signaling a fiscal-stimulus boost in the event this month’s sales tax hike triggers a sharp downturn in growth.

Abe’s remark came as the bitter US-China trade war and soft global demand have continued to harm Japanese manufactures, profits and overall economic growth.

Earlier this week, the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey showed business sentiment plummeting to a six-year low in the July-September quarter.

Japan rolled out a twice-delayed increase in the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent on Tuesday, a move that is seen as critical for fixing the country’s tattered finances but may hurt the economy by dampening consumer sentiment.

“Achieving economic growth remains my administration’s top priority,” Abe said in a speech delivered to an extraordinary parliament session that convened on Friday.

“If downside risks materialize, we will take all possible steps flexibly and without hesitation to ensure the economy is on a growth path,” he said.

Abe’s pledge to deliver support to the economy echoes that made recently by the Bank of Japan, which kept monetary policy steady last month but signaled its readiness to expand monetary stimulus as early as its Oct. 30-31 meeting.

Japan’s economy has slowed as the trade war crippled exports, though robust capital expenditure and household spending have helped prevent a recession.

Government officials have said the hit to consumption from the sales tax hike would likely be moderate, as households did not front-load purchases ahead of the higher levy as much as they did at the previous hike in 2014.

The government has offered vouchers and tax breaks in an effort to avoid a repeat of 2014, when an increase in the tax rate to 8 percent from 5 percent tipped the economy into recession.

But BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has warned that the central bank must carefully watch how the tax increase could affect consumer sentiment, adding that it was ready to ease monetary policy further if risks intensify.

A BOJ board member with a casting vote on policy decisions also said on Thursday the bank must consider “preventive steps” against risks, a sign its board may be tilting toward further easing as global pressures intensify. 

Topics: Shinzo Abe

Related

World
Japan’s Abe seeks meet with North Korea’s Kim despite missile launch
Business & Economy
Japan regulatory head scolds weak regional banks: ‘Don’t blame BOJ’

Latest updates

Putin offers counterterrorism help to Philippines president
Pakistan’s hosting of Taliban leaders angers Afghanistan
Secondary school reopened, named after Mo Salah in his hometown
Syrian opposition vows to back any Turkish operation into northeast
Iran not ‘drawing back’ militarily after Saudi attack: US admiral

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.