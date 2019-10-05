You are here

  • Home
  • PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook’s Libra Association
﻿

PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook’s Libra Association

PayPal said it would forgo any further participation in Libra Association and would instead focus on its own core businesses. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook’s Libra Association

  • PayPal said it would forgo any further participation in the group and would instead focus on its own core businesses
  • Facebook announced plans to launch the digital currency in June 2020
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc. said on Friday it was leaving Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort to build global digital currency Libra, making it the first member to exit the group.
PayPal said it would forgo any further participation in the group and would instead focus on its own core businesses.
“We remain supportive of Libra’s aspirations and look forward to continued dialogue on ways to work together in the future,” PayPal said in a statement.
In response, Geneva-based Libra Association said it was aware of the challenges lying ahead in its attempts to “reconfigure” the financial system.
“The type of change that will reconfigure the financial system to be tilted toward people, not the institutions serving them, will be hard. Commitment to that mission is more important to us than anything else. We’re better off knowing about this lack of commitment now, rather than later,” Libra Association said in a statement. Facebook Inc. declined to comment.
Facebook announced plans to launch the digital currency in June 2020 in partnership with other members of Libra Association but the project quickly ran into trouble with skeptical regulators around the world.
Reuters reported last week that Facebook could push back the launch of Libra to tackle regulatory concerns.
Visa and Mastercard Inc. are also reconsidering their involvement in Libra as they do not want to attract regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.
France and Germany last month pledged to block Libra from operating in Europe and backed the development of a public cryptocurrency instead.
With the exit of PayPal, Libra Association now has 28 members, including Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc. and Spotify Technologies.
“We look forward to the first Libra Council meeting in 10 days and will be sharing updates following that, including details of the 1,500 entities that have indicated enthusiastic interest to participate,” Libra Association said in a tweet.

Topics: Finance paypal Facebook bitcoin

Related

Business & Economy
Major economies raise red flags over Facebook’s Libra
Business & Economy
Central banks will want oversight of Facebook’s Libra: Bank of England

Japan’s Abe pledges economic support steps if risks intensify

Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

Japan’s Abe pledges economic support steps if risks intensify

  • Abe’s pledge to deliver support to the economy echoes that made recently by the Bank of Japan
  • Japan’s economy has slowed as the trade war crippled exports
Updated 04 October 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday the government was ready to take “all possible steps” if risks to the economy intensified, signaling a fiscal-stimulus boost in the event this month’s sales tax hike triggers a sharp downturn in growth.

Abe’s remark came as the bitter US-China trade war and soft global demand have continued to harm Japanese manufactures, profits and overall economic growth.

Earlier this week, the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey showed business sentiment plummeting to a six-year low in the July-September quarter.

Japan rolled out a twice-delayed increase in the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent on Tuesday, a move that is seen as critical for fixing the country’s tattered finances but may hurt the economy by dampening consumer sentiment.

“Achieving economic growth remains my administration’s top priority,” Abe said in a speech delivered to an extraordinary parliament session that convened on Friday.

“If downside risks materialize, we will take all possible steps flexibly and without hesitation to ensure the economy is on a growth path,” he said.

Abe’s pledge to deliver support to the economy echoes that made recently by the Bank of Japan, which kept monetary policy steady last month but signaled its readiness to expand monetary stimulus as early as its Oct. 30-31 meeting.

Japan’s economy has slowed as the trade war crippled exports, though robust capital expenditure and household spending have helped prevent a recession.

Government officials have said the hit to consumption from the sales tax hike would likely be moderate, as households did not front-load purchases ahead of the higher levy as much as they did at the previous hike in 2014.

The government has offered vouchers and tax breaks in an effort to avoid a repeat of 2014, when an increase in the tax rate to 8 percent from 5 percent tipped the economy into recession.

But BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has warned that the central bank must carefully watch how the tax increase could affect consumer sentiment, adding that it was ready to ease monetary policy further if risks intensify.

A BOJ board member with a casting vote on policy decisions also said on Thursday the bank must consider “preventive steps” against risks, a sign its board may be tilting toward further easing as global pressures intensify. 

Topics: Shinzo Abe

Related

World
Japan’s Abe seeks meet with North Korea’s Kim despite missile launch
Business & Economy
Japan regulatory head scolds weak regional banks: ‘Don’t blame BOJ’

Latest updates

PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook’s Libra Association
Hong Kong suspends subway and train services, appeals to public after rioting
Australian couple released in Iran after 3 months
Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry
What We Are Reading Today: Syria’s Secret Library

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.