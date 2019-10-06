You are here

  • Home
  • Final contingent of Thomas Cook holidaymakers to reach UK today
﻿

Final contingent of Thomas Cook holidaymakers to reach UK today

Former Thomas Cook employees call for an inquiry into the travel agency’s collapse during a protest in London. (AFP)
Updated 06 October 2019
AFP

Final contingent of Thomas Cook holidaymakers to reach UK today

  • The British travel agency last month announced bankruptcy
Updated 06 October 2019
AFP

LONDON: The final contingent of holidaymakers stranded overseas after the collapse of tour company Thomas Cook last month will return to Britain on flights departed on Sunday, bringing to an end the country’s biggest ever peacetime repatriation.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched “Operation Matterhorn” to bring home 150,000 people, just hours after the world’s oldest travel company failed to secure the creditor deal it needed to keep flying.

The CAA said the final flight in the operation — a service from Orlando, Florida to Manchester — was due to land on Monday morning.

CAA CEO Richard Moriarty said: “In the first 13 days we have made arrangements for around 140,000 passengers to return to the UK and we are pleased that 94 percent of holidaymakers have arrived home on the day of their original departure.”

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps has said the government will try to recoup some of the costs of the repatriation, both from third parties such as insurers and from the failed company’s assets.

The Thomas Cook Group ceased trading on Sept. 23 and entered liquidation. 

The Spanish government said last week it would pump hundreds of millions of euros into the country’s tourism sector to help it deal with the fallout from travel giant’s bankruptcy.

The move came days after the Spanish hotel federation warned that hundreds of hotels faced imminent closure over the collapse of the British tour operator “if the government doesn’t take immediate action.”

At a news conference, Reyes Maroto, the minister for tourism, said that Madrid would inject €300 million ($330 million) to “deal with the urgency of Thomas Cook’s failure.”

The money is to go mostly to the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, which are among Thomas Cook’s prime destinations.

Some 400,000 tourists booked for travel this winter to the Canary Islands and 300,000 booked to the Balearic Islands “are not coming because of the bankruptcy,” Maroto said.

Up to two-thirds of the total funds are to go toward loans to tourism companies to make up for the shortfall from bills now left unpaid by Thomas Cook.

There are also plans to lower air travel taxes to encourage airlines to rapidly fill the gap left by the British company as the Spanish holiday islands are hugely dependent on air travel.

Other measures include a tax holiday for tourism workers, help with tourism marketing efforts, and legal assistance for companies hit.

Maroto did not say whether there were any plans to sue Thomas Cook in British courts.

Thomas Cook was Spain’s second biggest tour operator, flying more than 7 million visitors to the country in 2018, the minister said.

Topics: Thomas Cook United Kingdom UK Civil Aviation Authority

Related

Update
Business & Economy
UK plans to fly 135,300 people back after Thomas Cook collapse
Business & Economy
Travel giant Thomas Cook fails to find private funds to avert collapse

Russian sovereign fund chief hails ‘outstanding’ potential for cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Updated 32 min 32 sec ago
Frank Kane

Russian sovereign fund chief hails ‘outstanding’ potential for cooperation with Saudi Arabia

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia "shows the growing role Russia is playing in the Middle East”
Updated 32 min 32 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI:  There is “outstanding potential for cooperation” between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund told Arab News on Sunday.

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said the forthcoming visit to the Kingdom this month by Russian President Vladimir Putin “shows the growing role Russia is playing in the Middle East.”

Dmitriev spoke after he was honored by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week with the Order of King Abdul Aziz, which is given for outstanding services to the Kingdom and is the leading Saudi national honor.

“To belong to the order is the highest distinction and honor in the Kingdom,” Dmitriev said.

“Relations between our countries are developing intensively in all areas of bilateral cooperation, and I am extremely grateful for such a high recognition of the efforts of RDIF.”

Dmitriev is only the second Russian citizen to receive the award, after President Putin himself. It was given “in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia.”

RDIF and Saudi Arabia have been involved in $2.7 billion of joint investment in energy, industrial and infrastructure projects since the Russia-Saudi Investment Fund was set up two years ago.

When the Kingdom welcomes President Putin on a state visit this month, further multimillion-dollar deals are expected to be announced in petrochemicals, agriculture and energy services.

Topics: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia honors Russian investment chief with key award
Business & Economy
Russian Energy Week diary: Greta, oil psychology and entrepreneurialism

Latest updates

Qatar’s Al-Ghufran tribe fights for justice — and right to citizenship
Young Lebanese step up street rallies over spiraling economic woes
Russian sovereign fund chief hails ‘outstanding’ potential for cooperation with Saudi Arabia
What We Are Reading Today: Robin by Dave Itzkoff
‘Major discrepancies’ in Afghan presidential vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.