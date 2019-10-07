You are here

US economists more pessimistic, citing trade as major risk: survey

President Donald Trump’s grinding trade war with China and increasing tensions with Europe are stoking fears about the health of the US economy. (AFP)
  • Nearly half of panel surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession before the end of next year
  • Growth expected to fall below 2 percent for the first time since 2016, the survey shows
WASHINGTON: Economists have become more concerned about US growth prospects, citing trade friction as the major worry, but recession risks have receded slightly, according to a survey released Monday.
Nearly half of the panel surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession before the end of next year, down from 60 percent in the prior survey.
The panel expects the world’s largest economy to slow, with growth falling below 2 percent for the first time since 2016, the survey showed.
Recent data have shown the US labor market remains strong, but manufacturing is in recession while the larger services sector is slowing, giving rise to fears about the health of the US economy, especially amid President Donald Trump’s grinding trade war with China and increasing tensions with Europe.
The NABE panel “turned decidedly more pessimistic about the outlook over the summer, with 80 percent of participants viewing risks to the outlook as tilted to the downside,” said Gregory Daco, the group’s survey chair and chief US economist at Oxford Economics.
“The rise in protectionism, pervasive trade policy uncertainty, and slower global growth are considered key downside risks to US economic activity,” he said in a statement on the findings in the quarterly survey.
Looking further out, 69 percent of the panel expects a recession by mid-2021.
The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates twice this year and many market analysts expect more stimulus to be announced later this month, but the NABE panel was less convinced.
Daco said over 40 percent anticipate at least one more rate cut this year, while three-quarters of respondents expect at least one rate cut by the end of 2020.
The median forecast by the panel is for growth of 2.3 percent this year, slowing to 1.8 percent next year after 85 percent of the panel cut their real GDP projections.

UK completes Thomas Cook repatriation of passengers

UK completes Thomas Cook repatriation of passengers

  • The flight, with 392 passengers onboard, marks the end of two-week-long Operation Matterhorn
  • Debt-plagued Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy on September 23 after failing to secure fresh funds
LONDON: Britain’s government on Monday completed the country’s biggest peacetime repatriation that returned 140,000 UK-based Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad after the collapse of the holiday operator.
The final flight arrived at 8.31a.m. (0731 GMT), touching down at Manchester airport in northern England from Orlando, Florida, said a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
The flight, with 392 passengers onboard, marks the end of two-week-long Operation Matterhorn — Britain’s biggest repatriation since World War II.
Matterhorn, which involved 150 aircraft from 50 partners worldwide, “required an extraordinary effort from all involved,” CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said in a statement.
Moriarty paid tribute “to the many amazing former Thomas Cook employees” who helped to make the operation successful.
“It needed an unprecedented team effort from our commercial partners, our friends across government and my colleagues at the CAA,” he added.
The regulator on Monday said it would now launch its largest ever customer reimbursement program under the Air Travel Organizer’s License (ATOL) scheme.
The scheme is a safety net, based on an EU directive and managed by the CAA, which covers tourists who have bought all-inclusive trips with flights and hotels.
“We know that customers are devastated by the cancelation of their holidays,” Moriarty said.
“Those who bought a Thomas Cook ATOL-protected holiday are entitled to a full refund of all the money they have paid toward the cost of their holiday.
“In addition to this, ATOL protected passengers that were abroad when the company went into liquidation might be able to claim for out of pocket expenses.”
Debt-plagued Thomas Cook, which struggled against fierce online competition for years and blamed Brexit uncertainty for a drop in bookings, declared bankruptcy on September 23 after failing to secure fresh funds.

