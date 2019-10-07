HSBC planning to cut 10,000 more posts: Financial Times

You are here

HSBC earlier said it would axe two percent of its global workforce, or roughly 4,000 mostly management jobs. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Latest cuts mostly in high-paid roles are part of a fresh cost-cutting drive by new boss Noel Quinn
  • Other lenders are also battling global headwinds
HONG KONG: HSBC is planning to lay off up to 10,000 staff, a report said Monday, just weeks after its chief executive stepped down and announced the axing 4,000 posts citing a weak global outlook.
The latest cuts mostly in high-paid roles are part of a fresh cost-cutting drive by new boss Noel Quinn as the banking titan struggles to adjust to falling interest rates, Brexit and the long-running trade war, the Financial Times reported.
“We’ve known for years that we need to do something about our cost base, the largest component of which is people — now we are finally grasping the nettle,” the paper quoted an unnamed source as saying.
“There’s some very hard modelling going on. We are asking why we have so many people in Europe when we’ve got double-digit returns in parts of Asia.”
The London-headquartered bank last month announced the shock exit of CEO John Flint after just 18 months in the hot seat but gave no reason for the decision.
At the same time it revealed it would axe two percent of its global workforce, or roughly 4,000 mostly management jobs, in a new restructuring aimed at weathering the global turmoil.
Still, its reported first-half net profit rose 18.6 percent on-year to $8.5 billion.
It is due to report third-quarter earnings at the end of October.
The cost-cutting drive is in line with other lenders who are battling global headwinds.
US banks including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo have lowered their 2019 profit forecasts tied to interest rates as central banks around the world loosen monetary policy in response to a weakening global growth outlook.
Lower interest rates mean less profit on loans made by the banks, especially if they have offered higher returns on deposits to attract customers.
And last month Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank said it plans to cut the equivalent of 4,300 full-time posts — a tenth of its workforce — and shut 200 branches as it restructures.
Deutsche Bank has announced 18,000 job cuts and France’s Societe Generale 1,600.

Topics: banking jobs HSBC

Oil prices on ebb tide as gloom gathers over global economy

Updated 43 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices on ebb tide as gloom gathers over global economy

  • US and Chinese officials meet in Washington in fresh effort to work out a deal
  • Iraq’s oil exports from Basra terminals could be disrupted if instability lasts for weeks
Updated 43 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week’s heavy losses, with traders fearing the global economic slowdown will weigh on future oil demand growth while pegging hopes for a rebound on progress in talks this week on ending the US-China trade war.
Brent crude futures edged down 28 cents to $58.09 a barrel by 0300 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $52.64, down 17 cents.
Both contracts ended last week with a more-than-5 percent decline after dismal manufacturing data from the United States and China, as the lingering row between the world’s top economies hurts global growth and raises the risk of recession.
US and Chinese officials will meet in Washington on Oct. 10-11 in the next, much-anticipated fresh effort to work out a deal.
On the supply side, a faster-than-expected resumption in Saudi Arabia’s production after a Sept. 14 attack on key production facilities also exerted downward pressure on oil prices, although the Middle East remained tense.
“The macro headwinds outweigh supply concerns for oil now, despite tensions in the Middle East and a reduced spare capacity pillow,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiCorp.
In Iraq, the second-largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, deadly anti-government unrest is posing the biggest security and political challenge so far to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s year-old government.
Iraq’s oil exports of 3.43 million barrels per day (bpd) from Basra terminals could be disrupted if instability lasts for weeks, Ayham Kamel, Eurasia Group’s practice head for Middle East and North Africa, said in a note.
“Any oil production disruption would occur at a time when Saudi Arabia has lost a significant part of its energy system redundancies (spare capacity),” he said.
“While Saudi oil production is now close to 9.9 million bpd, it is not clear that the capacity is fully operational at 11.3 million bpd and the (attacked) Abqaiq facility has lost a significant part of its redundancy.”
Global supply also faces facility repair and maintenance pressures.
The Buzzard oil field in the British North Sea has been shut for pipe repair work, a spokesman from China’s CNOOC said on Friday. Buzzard is the main contributor to the Forties crude stream, the largest of the five North Sea oil grades that underpin Brent crude futures.
Meanwhile Libya’s National Oil Corporation said on Sunday it will close the Faregh oil field at Zueitina port for scheduled maintenance from Monday until Oct. 14.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

Related

Business & Economy
Oil climbs but still set for big weekly loss over demand worries
video
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister lauds Kingdom’s response to Aramco strikes at global oil industry conference

