Key Japan economic index falls, government changes view to ‘worsening’

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo earlier said he was ready to take ‘all possible steps’ if risks to the economy intensified following a sales tax hike and rising global uncertainty. (Reuters)
  • Concerns have risen as the US-China trade dispute and slowing external demand dent Japan’s economic recovery
  • The last time the government gave a “worsening” assessment was for April data
TOKYO: A key Japanese economic index fell in August and the government on Monday downgraded its view to “worsening,” indicating the export-reliant economy might face slipping into recession.
Concerns have risen as the US-China trade dispute and slowing external demand dent Japan’s economic recovery.
The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales data, slipped a preliminary 0.4 point in August from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.
The separate index for leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead that’s compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, dropped 2.0 points from July, the Cabinet Office said.
The last time the government gave a “worsening” assessment was for April data.
The downgrade could add to speculation the government will hike spending, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said he was ready to take “all possible steps” if risks to the economy intensified following a sales tax hike and rising global uncertainty.
Japan rolled out a twice-delayed increase in the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent on Oct. 1. The move is seen as critical for fixing the country’s tattered finances but could tip the economy, hurt by the US-China trade war and weak external demand, into recession.
For April-June, Japan reported growth of 0.3 percent from the previous quarter. The last time Japan was in a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction, was the second half of 2015.
In recent months, the government’s assessment on the coincident index was that the economy likely stopped falling.
The government will later examine the economy comprehensively with professors and economists on a panel and officially define the country’s economic cycle.
Japan’s growth has slowed as the US-China trade dispute hit the country’s exports, sending big manufacturers sentiment — as measured by the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey — to a six-year low in the July-September quarter.
Market expectations for more policy easing by the Bank of Japan have increased after the central bank signaled its readiness to expand stimulus as early as its Oct. 30-31 meeting.

HSBC planning to cut 10,000 more posts: Financial Times

  • Latest cuts mostly in high-paid roles are part of a fresh cost-cutting drive by new boss Noel Quinn
  • Other lenders are also battling global headwinds
HONG KONG: HSBC is planning to lay off up to 10,000 staff, a report said Monday, just weeks after its chief executive stepped down and announced the axing 4,000 posts citing a weak global outlook.
The latest cuts mostly in high-paid roles are part of a fresh cost-cutting drive by new boss Noel Quinn as the banking titan struggles to adjust to falling interest rates, Brexit and the long-running trade war, the Financial Times reported.
“We’ve known for years that we need to do something about our cost base, the largest component of which is people — now we are finally grasping the nettle,” the paper quoted an unnamed source as saying.
“There’s some very hard modelling going on. We are asking why we have so many people in Europe when we’ve got double-digit returns in parts of Asia.”
The London-headquartered bank last month announced the shock exit of CEO John Flint after just 18 months in the hot seat but gave no reason for the decision.
At the same time it revealed it would axe two percent of its global workforce, or roughly 4,000 mostly management jobs, in a new restructuring aimed at weathering the global turmoil.
Still, its reported first-half net profit rose 18.6 percent on-year to $8.5 billion.
It is due to report third-quarter earnings at the end of October.
The cost-cutting drive is in line with other lenders who are battling global headwinds.
US banks including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo have lowered their 2019 profit forecasts tied to interest rates as central banks around the world loosen monetary policy in response to a weakening global growth outlook.
Lower interest rates mean less profit on loans made by the banks, especially if they have offered higher returns on deposits to attract customers.
And last month Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank said it plans to cut the equivalent of 4,300 full-time posts — a tenth of its workforce — and shut 200 branches as it restructures.
Deutsche Bank has announced 18,000 job cuts and France’s Societe Generale 1,600.

