S.Sudan says renegotiating oil deal with Sudan

In this file photo taken on February 28, 2015 shows spent munitions lying on the ground at an abandoned oil treatment facility at Thar Jath in Unity State, South Sudan. (AFP)
  • South Sudan and Sudan in 2012 signed a deal in which Juba would pay the amount after it voted for independence
  • Talks on extending the deadline would start by the end of October
JUBA: South Sudan said Monday it was renegotiating an oil deal with Khartoum, as it will not meet a December deadline to finish paying $3 billion (2.7 billion euros) agreed as compensation for the oil-rich nation's 2011 secession.
South Sudan and Sudan in 2012 signed a deal in which Juba would pay the amount after it voted for independence, taking with it 70 percent of the oil fields Khartoum used to manage.
Petroleum Minister Awou Daniel Chuang told journalists that the cash-strapped nation had paid $2.4 billion so far, but would not manage to pay the remaining $600 million by December.
"As the contract expires we should be able to extend (the deadline) because we cannot run operations in a vacuum. This agreement is what governs the fees that we pay to Sudan," he said.
He said talks on extending the deadline would start by the end of October, adding that a team from Juba was already in Khartoum working on the issue.
Chuang said the money was paid back by deducting $15 from each barrel of oil from South Sudan -- which is processed in Sudan's refineries.
However years of fighting crippled oil production and payments fell behind.
South Sudan plunged into war in 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former vice president Riek Machar of plotting a coup.
Multiple attempts at peace have failed but in September 2018 the warring parties signed an agreement to form a unity government, which would see Machar return to government as vice president.
However the formation of a unity government has been dogged by delays, and the new deadline for its formation is November 12.
At its peak, oil production in South Sudan was at 350,000 barrels a day. Since the signing of a peace deal in September 2018, production has increased from 135,000 to 178,000 barrels a day.

Topics: Sudan South Sudan Oil

Up to 60 million 5G subscriptions in MEA by 2024

5G, or fifth generation technology, is a beefed-up version of the LTE/4G in terms of speed, capacity and responsiveness of wireless networks. (File/AFP)
Up to 60 million 5G subscriptions in MEA by 2024

  • The 5G subscription in MEA will reach 60 million users from 2019 to 2024
  • 5G will help the oil and gas industry in terms of controlling the pipelines and making sure there is monitoring of remote areas
DUBAI: Initial 5G technology subscription in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) during the next five years – or by 2024 – would be almost double compared with the LTE/4G technology take-up for a similar period, Ahmed Ijaz, Ericsson’s principal consultant in Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

The 5G subscription in MEA will reach 60 million users from 2019 to 2024, while 4G subscriptions topped 35 million users from 2011 to 2015 when the region saw initial LTE/4G deployments.

The 60 million number would be primarily dominated by countries in the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Ijaz added.

5G, or fifth generation technology, is a beefed-up version of the LTE/4G in terms of speed, capacity and responsiveness of wireless networks. Saudi Arabia was the earliest to deploy 5G infrastructure across the Middle East.

With 5G technology eventually going mainstream, industries such as oil and gas – such as the use of drones with high-resolution 5G cameras connected to them – could harmonize their operations towards efficiency, Wojciech Bajda, the head of Ericsson GCC, told Arab News.

“In Saudi Arabia, we find that the value of 5G will come from a select set of industries and these include the oil and gas sector,” Ijaz said.

The network will help the industry in terms of controlling the pipelines and making sure there is monitoring of remote areas, Bajda meanwhile said.

Smart transportation, Ijaz added, is another sector in Saudi Arabia that will implement the 5G network to help make road infrastructure safer in the Kingdom. 

Smart traffic systems, for example – operating over a 5G network – could help ease the flow of traffic through monitored cameras and sensors.

On the consumer side, Bajda said that 5G technology for individuals is about experiencing better network speed.

“Today, especially in the GCC, video consumption is huge; people have better phones and higher resolution screens that will help provide better quality of service,” he said.

Mathias Johansson, Saudi Telecom Company’s (STC) head of customer for Saudi Arabia and Egypt, agreed, noting that one of the driving factors behind the large number of eventual 5G subscribers in the region would be the availability of 5G enabled smartphones.

STC and Ericsson signed in February a deal to deploy 5G technology in Saudi Arabia during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

 

  

Topics: 5G 4G telecommunications GITEX 2019

