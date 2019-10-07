You are here

Airline boss admits 'tensions' as KLM marks 100 years

A KLM Boeing 737-700 aircraft taxis to runway at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland January 8, 2018. (Reuters)
  • The Dutch government caused a political storm when it unexpectedly lifted its stake in the airline to 14 percent
SCHIOPHOL: The chief executive of Air France-KLM admitted "tensions" over the future of the airline alliance as the Dutch carrier marked its 100th anniversary on Monday.
Frictions burst into the open earlier this year when the Dutch government unexpectedly raised its stake in the group to almost the same level as the French state.
The surprise move followed years of disagreements over the profitability of Air France and KLM, which merged in 2004 but continue to operate largely separately.
"Yes, there are some tensions," Air France-KLM's Canadian CEO Ben Smith told a press conference in a hangar at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
"I think that when you have two airlines in a group that are so important for each country, and mean so much in each country and in the history of each country... it's only natural to see that each government wants to secure their interests for the future."
Smith added that the French and Dutch governments "are looking to ensure both companies a strong future."
In February, the Dutch government caused a political storm when it unexpectedly lifted its stake in the airline to 14 percent, just shy of the 14.3 percent held by France.
The move was prompted by doubts over the alliance's growth strategy, and worries that Dutch interests were being neglected while Air France pilots and crews were resisting the hard choices needed to streamline operations.
A series of strikes at Air France earlier this year forced flight cancellations over several months.
KLM chief Pieter Elbers said it was a good step that Paris and The Hague were in talks about the issue.
"What is important is that there are discussions between the Dutch government as a new shareholder and the French government as an existing long-term shareholder," Elbers said when asked about the tensions.
"What's relevant for us is that they take the time to come to a good understanding in order to move forward as a group and for the individual airlines," added Elbers, speaking against a backdrop of scenes from the Dutch airline's century-long history.

S.Sudan says renegotiating oil deal with Sudan

  • South Sudan and Sudan in 2012 signed a deal in which Juba would pay the amount after it voted for independence
  • Talks on extending the deadline would start by the end of October
JUBA: South Sudan said Monday it was renegotiating an oil deal with Khartoum, as it will not meet a December deadline to finish paying $3 billion (2.7 billion euros) agreed as compensation for the oil-rich nation's 2011 secession.
South Sudan and Sudan in 2012 signed a deal in which Juba would pay the amount after it voted for independence, taking with it 70 percent of the oil fields Khartoum used to manage.
Petroleum Minister Awou Daniel Chuang told journalists that the cash-strapped nation had paid $2.4 billion so far, but would not manage to pay the remaining $600 million by December.
"As the contract expires we should be able to extend (the deadline) because we cannot run operations in a vacuum. This agreement is what governs the fees that we pay to Sudan," he said.
He said talks on extending the deadline would start by the end of October, adding that a team from Juba was already in Khartoum working on the issue.
Chuang said the money was paid back by deducting $15 from each barrel of oil from South Sudan -- which is processed in Sudan's refineries.
However years of fighting crippled oil production and payments fell behind.
South Sudan plunged into war in 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former vice president Riek Machar of plotting a coup.
Multiple attempts at peace have failed but in September 2018 the warring parties signed an agreement to form a unity government, which would see Machar return to government as vice president.
However the formation of a unity government has been dogged by delays, and the new deadline for its formation is November 12.
At its peak, oil production in South Sudan was at 350,000 barrels a day. Since the signing of a peace deal in September 2018, production has increased from 135,000 to 178,000 barrels a day.

