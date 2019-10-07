European stocks higher as German gloom fuels ECB hopes

Riyadh governor inaugurates Saudi Build exhibition

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar inaugurated Saudi Build 2019 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center on Monday.

The construction exhibition — which takes place on Oct. 7-10 — will provide opportunities for investors who are eager to enter the Saudi market.

Mohammed Al-Sheikh, head of marketing and corporate communications at the REC, thanked Prince Faisal for his patronage and said: “This exhibition brings thousands of local and international businessmen, exporters, manufacturers, industry specialists, importers and decision-makers under a single platform to explore the phenomenal opportunities that the nation’s largest sector has to offer.”

Al-Sheikh added: “Saudi Build 2019 will display innovative infrastructure capabilities, inspiring advancements in the building arena, and state-of-the-art technologies in the field of materials science.”

He said: “The exhibition will bring over 600 local, regional and international organizations together on a single platform, allowing them to network with industry influencers, decision-makers and professionals, and explore unmatched investment prospects in Saudi Arabia’s promising construction sector, which holds the biggest potential in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).”

The Saudi construction sector has been experiencing significant growth since the announcement of the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plan in April 2016.

Al-Sheikh said the Kingdom aspires to be a logistics powerhouse connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.

To achieve this, the government has approved tremendous investment in the construction of ports, railways, airports and roads to enhance the Kingdom’s interconnectivity and facilitate the flow of raw materials, capital and human resources.

“As the Kingdom strives to achieve further economic integration with GCC countries, the building and construction sector is expected to play a pivotal role in completing this process,” Al-Sheikh said.