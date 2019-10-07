You are here

European stocks higher as German gloom fuels ECB hopes

Frankfurt rose 0.7 and Paris added 0.6 percent following news that German industrial orders fell in August. (Reuters)
Updated 07 October 2019
AFP

  • New contracts in Germany were down 0.6 percent compared with July
LONDON: Europe’s stock markets pushed higher Monday as investors bet that gloomy German economic data would help persuade the European Central Bank to continue its “accommodative” monetary policy, dealers said.
Frankfurt rose 0.7 and Paris added 0.6 percent following news that German industrial orders fell in August.
New contracts in Germany were down 0.6 percent compared with July, federal statistics authority Destatis said, disappointing analysts’ predictions for a 0.6-percent increase.
London stocks climbed 0.6 percent.
The bright performance at the start of the week followed strong gains in Wall Street action on Friday.
“We are in a... scenario where bad news is good news,” ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Aslam told AFP.
“Any weakness in the economic numbers, which we experienced today, confirms that the European Central Bank is going to remain accommodative and this helps investors to favor riskier assets” such as stocks.
Most markets also rose in Asia after a mixed US jobs report eased worries about a recession in the world’s top economy — and maintained expectations the Federal Reserve will press on with interest rate cuts.
However, there was some nervousness after reports said China had cut back on the number of areas it is willing to discuss at this week’s top-level trade talks with the US, rekindling concerns about the chances of any agreement between the two.
After a string of below-par data last week that highlighted the impact of Donald Trump’s trade war on the key manufacturing and services sectors, Friday’s much-anticipated non-farm payrolls figures showed unemployment at a 50-year low in September.
But the pace of job creation was the slowest in four months, wages fell and the manufacturing workforce also shrank for the second time this year.
Focus turns this week to the resumption of high-level trade talks between China and the United States in Washington.
However, while there has been a broad expectation the two sides are coming together in some areas owing to their economies stuttering, reports said Beijing was looking to narrow the remit of any deal.
Bloomberg News reported that top negotiator Vice Premier Liu He said he would not put on the table reforms to Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, a key source of anger within the White House.
“Thursday’s US-China trade talks will be in play this week, but already traders are managing their expectations as it seems that China won’t budge on certain issues,” said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK.
Wall Street stocks were mixed in late morning trading, with the Dow slipping less than 0.1 percent.
Oil prices meanwhile rebounded sharply from last week’s heavy losses as bargain hunters moved in.
“The oil market... is trading positive today after suffering from heavy losses last week,” said ThinkMarkets’ Aslam.
“It was the string of dismal economic numbers that sparked the (oil market) sell-off because traders became concerned about global growth.”

Riyadh governor inaugurates Saudi Build exhibition

Updated 08 October 2019
Arab News

Riyadh governor inaugurates Saudi Build exhibition

  • The exhibition will provide opportunities for investors who are eager to enter the Saudi market
Updated 08 October 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar inaugurated Saudi Build 2019 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center on Monday.

The construction exhibition — which takes place on Oct. 7-10 — will provide opportunities for investors who are eager to enter the Saudi market.

Mohammed Al-Sheikh, head of marketing and corporate communications at the REC, thanked Prince Faisal for his patronage and said: “This exhibition brings thousands of local and international businessmen, exporters, manufacturers, industry specialists, importers and decision-makers under a single platform to explore the phenomenal opportunities that the nation’s largest sector has to offer.”

Al-Sheikh added: “Saudi Build 2019 will display innovative infrastructure capabilities, inspiring advancements in the building arena, and state-of-the-art technologies in the field of materials science.”

FASTFACT

• The construction exhibition will provide opportunities for investors who are eager to enter the Saudi market.

• The Saudi construction sector has been experiencing significant growth since the announcement of the ambitious Vision 2030 plan.

He said: “The exhibition will bring over 600 local, regional and international organizations together on a single platform, allowing them to network with industry influencers, decision-makers and professionals, and explore unmatched investment prospects in Saudi Arabia’s promising construction sector, which holds the biggest potential in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).”

The Saudi construction sector has been experiencing significant growth since the announcement of the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plan in April 2016.

Al-Sheikh said the Kingdom aspires to be a logistics powerhouse connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.

To achieve this, the government has approved tremendous investment in the construction of ports, railways, airports and roads to enhance the Kingdom’s interconnectivity and facilitate the flow of raw materials, capital and human resources.

“As the Kingdom strives to achieve further economic integration with GCC countries, the building and construction sector is expected to play a pivotal role in completing this process,” Al-Sheikh said.

