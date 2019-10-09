You are here

  • Home
  • Alibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in the US
﻿

Alibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in the US

Vaping products have been linked to a mysterious lung illness in the US. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Alibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in the US

  • Vaping products have been linked to a mysterious lung illness that is reported to have led to 18 deaths as of last week
  • Prior to the suspension, buyers could easily purchase devices, component parts and packaging
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

OCTOBER: Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said on Wednesday it will stop selling e-cigarette components in the United States, amid growing regulatory scrutiny and reports of lung disease and some deaths linked to vaping.
The move follows announcements by Kroger Co. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. this week that they would stop selling e-cigarettes at their stores, in line with a similar decision by Walmart.
Alibaba said it already had a long-standing policy in place to not sell complete e-cigarette products in the United States.
Vaping products have been linked to a mysterious lung illness that is reported to have led to 18 deaths as of last week, with the number of confirmed and probable cases of the condition exceeding 1,000, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said that listings for products such as box mods, vape pens, herbal vapors, heat not burn devices, and empty pod cartridges would not be displayed for users located in the United States.
While Juul Labs Inc. dominates the North American market for pod e-cigarettes, many reports of death and injury in the United States have been tied to makeshift brands with no identifiable owner.
The most prominent, Dank Vapes, was linked to 24 patients with lung illness, according to a study from the New England Journal of Medicine. The products contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Prior to the suspension, buyers could easily purchase devices, component parts and packaging from sites like Alibaba or Amazon to make their own counterfeit vaping devices.
Amazon.com Inc. took down vape paraphernalia in September, although it did not specify the exact products it removed.

Topics: Alibaba vaping e-cigarette

Related

Business & Economy
Alibaba’s Ma steps down as industry faces uncertainty
Business & Economy
Smooth succession: Jack Ma eases out of a thriving Alibaba

China warns Apple against ‘reckless’ support of HK protesters

Updated 45 min 4 sec ago
AFP

China warns Apple against ‘reckless’ support of HK protesters

  • China tolerates no dissent on the highly sensitive issue and has increasingly targeted foreign companies
  • Hong Kong has endured nearly four months of protests triggered by a now-scraped extradition bill
Updated 45 min 4 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China’s state media accused Apple Wednesday of supporting pro-democracy protesters, warning the US tech giant would suffer consequences for its “unwise and reckless” decision, in an echo of campaigns against other Western firms.
An opinion piece in the People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, highlighted a transport app available on Apple’s store that it alleged helped protesters identify police in Hong Kong.
“Apple’s approval for the app obviously helps rioters,” the article said.
“Does this mean Apple intended to be an accomplice to the rioters?“
The article then cautioned that: “The map app is just the tip of the iceberg.”
It alleged that a song advocating “Hong Kong independence” had appeared on the “Apple Music Store” in the southern Chinese city, then issued an ominous warning.
“Nobody wants to drag Apple into the lingering unrest in Hong Kong. But people have reason to assume that Apple is mixing business with politics, and even illegal acts,” it said.
“Apple has to think about the consequences of its unwise and reckless decision,” the article said.
As with other campaigns led by state-run press against foreign firms for perceived support of the democracy movement in Hong Kong, comments on China’s strictly controlled Internet echoed those of the media.
“It definitely wasn’t an accident that Apple allowed HKmap.live online,” wrote one commentator on Weibo.
“(Apple) should know exactly what it’s doing... It seems that there is too little domestic pressure against Apple.”
Apple, which has a huge presence in China, did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.
Hong Kong has endured nearly four months of protests that were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions of criminal suspects to the mainland.
They snowballed into a movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police accountability, in the biggest challenge to China’s rule of Hong Kong since its handover from the British in 1997.
China tolerates no dissent on the highly sensitive issue and has in recent weeks increasingly targeted foreign companies and organizations for perceived support of the protesters.
The American National Basketball Association was this week targeted after the general manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey, posted a tweet supporting the protesters.
US jewelry brand Tiffany and Hong Kong’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, have also been heavily criticized in China.

Topics: China Apple Hong Kong hong kong protests

Related

Business & Economy
Nikkei: Apple raises iPhone 11 production by about 10%
Business & Economy
Wall Street higher on Apple-led rally in technology shares

Latest updates

Ex-Colombia president questioned on witness tampering
Alibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in the US
China warns Apple against ‘reckless’ support of HK protesters
FBI ask public to help identify victims as US serial killer confesses to 93 murders
California faces historic power outage due to fire danger

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.