You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s Etihad Rail awards $436 mln contract to Hitachi Rail
﻿

UAE’s Etihad Rail awards $436 mln contract to Hitachi Rail

The second phase of the UAE’s rail project will extend 605 kilometers from Ghuweifat on the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah on the east coast. (WAM)
Updated 09 October 2019
Reuters

UAE’s Etihad Rail awards $436 mln contract to Hitachi Rail

Updated 09 October 2019
Reuters

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Rail on Wednesday said it awarded a 1.6 billion dirhams ($436 million) systems and integration contract to Hitachi Rail STS for stage two of the national railway network.
Hitachi Rail will be responsible for the design and build of railway systems related to its subsystems, in coordination with other Stage Two works and contracts, as well as managing uptime and operation tests, a statement from Etihad Rail said.
Stage Two links the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah to Al Ghuweifat through Mussafah, Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port.

Topics: UAE Etihad Rail

Related

Business & Economy
UAE’s Etihad Rail to seek $2 billion in financing

Alibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in the US

Updated 09 October 2019
Reuters

Alibaba to stop sales of e-cigarette components in the US

  • Vaping products have been linked to a mysterious lung illness that is reported to have led to 18 deaths as of last week
  • Prior to the suspension, buyers could easily purchase devices, component parts and packaging
Updated 09 October 2019
Reuters

OCTOBER: Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said on Wednesday it will stop selling e-cigarette components in the United States, amid growing regulatory scrutiny and reports of lung disease and some deaths linked to vaping.
The move follows announcements by Kroger Co. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. this week that they would stop selling e-cigarettes at their stores, in line with a similar decision by Walmart.
Alibaba said it already had a long-standing policy in place to not sell complete e-cigarette products in the United States.
Vaping products have been linked to a mysterious lung illness that is reported to have led to 18 deaths as of last week, with the number of confirmed and probable cases of the condition exceeding 1,000, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said that listings for products such as box mods, vape pens, herbal vapors, heat not burn devices, and empty pod cartridges would not be displayed for users located in the United States.
While Juul Labs Inc. dominates the North American market for pod e-cigarettes, many reports of death and injury in the United States have been tied to makeshift brands with no identifiable owner.
The most prominent, Dank Vapes, was linked to 24 patients with lung illness, according to a study from the New England Journal of Medicine. The products contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Prior to the suspension, buyers could easily purchase devices, component parts and packaging from sites like Alibaba or Amazon to make their own counterfeit vaping devices.
Amazon.com Inc. took down vape paraphernalia in September, although it did not specify the exact products it removed.

Topics: Alibaba vaping e-cigarette

Related

Business & Economy
Alibaba’s Ma steps down as industry faces uncertainty
Business & Economy
Smooth succession: Jack Ma eases out of a thriving Alibaba

Latest updates

US arrests counterterrorism analyst over leaks to journalists
Iraqi PM announces three days of mourning for protest dead
Saudi startup outlines pain-free glucose testing for diabetes patients at GITEX
Facebook extends fact-checking programme to 10 new African states
Egypt denounces Ethiopia for moving ahead with Nile dam amid water-shortage fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.