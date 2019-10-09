You are here

Japanese power firm executives quit over $3 million gift scandal

Kansai Electric Power Co. Chairman Makoto Yagi, left, and President Shigeki Iwane attends a press conference in Osaka, western Japan Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. (AP)
Updated 09 October 2019
AFP



  • Yagi's resignation is effective immediately, but Iwane will stay on until an independent probe into the scandal is complete

AFP

TOKYO: The chairman of a Japanese power firm resigned Wednesday after admitting he and other executives received money and gifts worth around $3 million from a town hosting one of their nuclear plants.
The money and gifts were given to some 20 executives over the course of seven years from 2011 by the late deputy mayor of Takahama town, where Kansai Electric (KEPCO) has a nuclear plant.
"I and (KEPCO president Shigeki) Iwane have decided to step down to clarify our management responsibility over the situation," KEPCO Chairman Makoto Yagi told reporters after a board meeting.
Yagi's resignation is effective immediately, but Iwane will stay on until an independent probe into the scandal is complete later this year, he said.
The gifts came to light after investigations by tax authorities into the late deputy mayor Eiji Moriyama.
According to local media, tax agency investigations found that Moriyama received a 300-million-yen commission from a local construction company hired for projects at the Takahama plant.
Moriyama reportedly told tax authorities he had decided to give KEPCO officials the money in the form of both cash and gifts as a token of his appreciation.
Yagi and Iwane apologised after the scandal came to light, but initially refused to step down.
They changed their mind after being heavily criticised and realising the damage being done to the public's trust in KEPCO, executives said.
On Wednesday Iwane apologised again, and said he will assume a "last mission" of revealing the whole truth of the scandal by cooperating with the independent probe committee, which is due to issue a report in December.
The executives have said they planned to return the gifts and money "at the right time".
"We were afraid our relationship with the local government would be damaged" if the gifts and money were rejected, Iwane has said.
It was not immediately clear if KEPCO, which runs the Takahama nuclear plant with four reactors in central Fukui prefecture, will face sanctions over the incident.



Aramco CEO: Attacks had no impact on IPO plans

Updated 10 October 2019
Reuters

Aramco CEO: Attacks had no impact on IPO plans

  • The oil company is on track to regain its maximum production capacity of 12 million bpd by the end of next month

Reuters

LONDON: Saudi Aramco’s chief executive said on Wednesday there would be no impact on the stock market listing plans of the state oil giant after attacks on its installations last month, which he blamed on Iran.

Attacks such as those on Sept. 14, which sent oil prices up as much as 20 percent, may continue if there is no concerted international response, Amin Nasser told the Oil & Money conference in London.

The attacks targeted the Abqaiq and Khurais plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, causing fires and damage and shutting down 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of production — more than 5 percent of global oil supply.

“An absence of international resolve to take concrete action may embolden the attackers and indeed put the world’s energy security at greater risk,” Nasser said.

“You heard the minister of foreign affairs and I think he spoke enough about (where) the attacks (are) coming from. It’s instigated by Iran for sure, there’s no doubt.”

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks, but a US official said they originated from southwestern Iran. Riyadh blamed Tehran. Iran, which supports the Houthis in Yemen’s war, has denied any involvement.

Saudi Arabia has maintained supplies to customers at levels seen before the attacks by drawing from its huge oil inventories and offering crude grades from other fields.

Nasser added that the attacks had no effect on Aramco’s revenues because the company continued to supply customers as planned. The attacks also had “no impact on the (initial public offering) whatsoever,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is pressing ahead with plans to sell between 1 percent and 2 percent of Aramco through a local listing, which might be followed by additional share sales internationally.

Nasser said Aramco was on track to regain its maximum oil production capacity of 12 million bpd by the end of November and that October crude output stood at 9.9 million bpd.

The Kingdom’s crude oil production capacity is now 11.3 million bpd, the Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said last week.



