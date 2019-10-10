You are here

Thailand, Philippine firms lead revival in Southeast Asia IPOs

Home furnishing retailer AllHome Corp’s shares debut at the Philippine stock market on Thursday raised 250.4 million pesos, or about $250 million. (Reuters)
Reuters

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK: Thailand and Philippine companies are leading a regional pick-up in initial public offerings (IPOs), spurred by growing investor interest in firms focused on Southeast Asian consumers.
Asset World Corp, the hospitality and property firm listed by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, and Philippine home furnishing retailer AllHome Corp. raised $1.6 billion and $285 million, respectively.
Asset World made its market debut on Thursday, with shares trading 0.83 percent higher than its IPO price at 6.05 baht each. The company plans to use proceeds to double hotel rooms and retail space.
In the Philippines, AllHome became the third company to tap the local market in 2019, compared with just one IPO in 2018, and its shares debuted 1.04 percent higher at 11.62 pesos ($0.2249) on Thursday.
The home furnishing retailer, owned by the Philippines’ richest man, Manuel Villar, raised 12.937 billion pesos ($250.4 million). An option to sell 168.75 million over-allotment shares could beef up the IPO to $285 million.
“The home improvement industry in the Philippines is under penetrated so we thought of introducing a retail concept with global standards which eventually complements our expertise as the largest homebuilder in the country,” Villar, AllHome’s chairman, said in a statement.
AllHome operates 27 stores and plans to at least double its selling space by end-2020.
Asset World Corporation was the largest IPO by a Thai firm, while AllHome was the Philippines’ biggest in three years.
Singapore still leads on overall first-time share sales in Southeast Asia in 2019, but it has achieved this mainly through offerings of real estate and business trusts.
In Thailand, 11 companies raised a total of $1.9 billion from January to Oct. 4, compared with five firms raising less than $100 million in the same period a year ago, Refinitiv data showed. The data excludes real estate and business trusts.
“We expect Thailand to be one of the stronger IPO markets in 2020. Some more large IPOs have started preparations this year and are set to list next year,” said Ho Cheun Hon, head of Southeast Asia equity capital markets at Credit Suisse.
He said international fund managers continued to be attracted by the growth in consumption across Southeast Asia.
Half of Asset World Corporation’s shares were subscribed by 13 cornerstone investors, including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, which put in about $300 million.
Bankers said the 2020 deal pipeline for Thailand included fund raising by a unit of the country’s biggest retailer Central Group, a retail arm of oil company PTT and others.
PTT’s retail IPO will give investors exposure to 2,000 coffee shops, gas stations and auto repair shops.
Bangkok Commercial Asset Manager, which handles distressed debt, has also filed to list, offering a niche business as there are only two publicly traded debt collectors in Thailand.
“Thai institutions and retail investors are more focused at home ... and there is a lot of capital looking for good investments,” SCB Executive Vice President Veena Lertnimitr said.
AllHome hired UBS as the sole global co-ordinator, and joint bookrunner with CLSA and Credit Suisse. China Bank Capital and PNB Capital are the local underwriters.

Topics: Markets Philippines Thailand

Washington’s tariffs on Beijing are working: US commerce chief

Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Washington’s tariffs on Beijing are working: US commerce chief

  • Trade war has weighed on global growth and roiled financial markets
  • Washington is set to hike the tariff rate on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from 25 percent next Tuesday
Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Tariffs are forcing China to pay attention to US concerns, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in Sydney on Thursday.
Ross said the United States would have preferred not to implement tariffs against Chinese goods more than a year ago, but added that it has forced Beijing into action. The trade war has weighed on global growth and roiled financial markets.
“We do not love tariffs, in fact we would prefer not to use them, but after years of discussions and no action, tariffs are finally forcing China to pay attention to our concerns,” Ross told a business function held by the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia.
“We could have had a deal two-and-a-half years ago without going through the whole tit-for-tat on tariffs that we have.”
Ross is on an official visit to Australia.
Top US and Chinese trade and economic officials will meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday to try to end the escalating dispute.
Without a significant breakthrough, Washington is set to hike the tariff rate on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from 25 percent next Tuesday.
Negotiators had made no progress in deputy-level trade talks held on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the meetings.
The two sides have been at loggerheads over US demands that China improve protections of American intellectual property, end cyber theft and the forced transfer of technology to Chinese firms, curb industrial subsidies and increase US companies’ access to largely closed Chinese markets.
Ross said the most difficult problem to solve in trade negotiations with China was making sure that the terms of an agreement would be adhered to.
“Trade agreements historically have been very weak on enforcement,” Ross said.
“Given the magnitude and the complexity of the changes we need, enforcement becomes an extremely critical component of any agreement that we make.”

Topics: economy US tariffs China

Related

World
China to exempt 16 categories of US products from tariffs
Business & Economy
Trump’s 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese goods take effect

