Dubai’s MAF reviewing options credit card business: sources

Majid Al Futtaim operates the Middle East franchise of French retailer Carrefour. (AFP)
DUBAI: Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the Middle East franchise of French retailer Carrefour, is exploring options for its credit card business including enlisting partners to manage unsecured credit risk, two banking sources told Reuters.
The economy in Dubai is suffering from sluggish growth due to a real estate downturn and slowing global trade, hitting white-collar jobs and consumer spending.
MAF, a holding company which also owns and operates shopping centers in the Middle East and North Africa, hired US investment bank Moelis & Co. at the start of the summer to advise and manage the partial sale of its Najm credit cards, said the sources, who declined to be named.
Should a transaction follow, MAF would hold on to the data portion of the card business and its loyalty program, while the banks would acquire the loan portfolio, the sources said.
MAF said it continues to explore and evaluate opportunities that support the sustainable growth of its business.
“We are evolving our consumer finance business, Najm, to ensure that it meets the changing needs of its customers and the growing demand for its products,” it said in a statement.
“We believe that consumer finance has a strong runway for growth and fully intend to leverage this for the benefit of our customers and partners,” it added.
US lender Citigroup, and UAE lenders Mashreq Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have been shortlisted as bidders for the business, which is valued between $200 million and $250 million, one of the sources said.
Citi and Moelis declined to comment, while FAB and Mashreqbank were not immediately available to comment on Thursday.
The move would help MAF bring in a partner that is expert in managing credit risk, while the retail conglomerate can continue to hold onto loyalty and customer data, two sources said.
The deal could also help potentially outsource some of the IT and back office work, one of the sources said.

World Bank downgrades growth outlook for Philippines, East Asia

ROMMER M. BALABA

  • But ‘Philippine economy remains strong’ as growth would rebound to 6 percent in 2020 and 2021
DUBAI: The World Bank on Thursday downgraded its growth forecasts for the Philippine economy and the wider East Asia Pacific region as a weakening global economy, rising protectionism and the lingering US-China trade spat tempered expectations.

The Philippines will likely miss its 6 percent to 7 percent growth target for 2019, the Washington-based lender said as GDP would expand at a slower 5.8 percent this year versus the 6.4 percent it earlier forecast.

The slowdown in Manila’s economic growth, according to the global lender, are largely due to the delay in the passage of this year’s national budget as well as the government spending ban on new projects prior to the May midterm elections.

World Bank senior economist Rong Qian, in a statement, however said the ‘Philippine economy remains strong’ as growth would rebound to 6 percent in 2020 and 2021 particularly if next year’s national expenditure plan gets swift legislative approval.

“[The] timely passage of the 2020 budget and decisive action on the country’s tax reform program will remove uncertainties and help the private sector make timely decisions, boosting job creation,” Mara K. Warwick, the World Bank country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, also said in the statement.

Meanwhile, economic growth in the East Asia Pacific would slow to 5.8 percent in 2019 from 6.3 percent last year due as the heightened uncertainty involving the US-China trade tiff – which resulted to a pull-back in exports and investment growth – test the resilience of the region.

Regional growth as also downgraded to 5.7 in 2020 and 5.6 percent in 2021, respectively, from Bank’s previous assessment.

The World Bank noted that “downside risks to the region’s growth prospects have intensified. Prolonged trade tensions between China and the United States would continue to hurt investment growth, given high levels of uncertainty.”

“A faster-than-expected slowdown in China, the Euro Area and the United States, as well as a disorderly Brexit, could further weaken the external demand for the region’s exports.”

