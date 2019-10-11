You are here

WeWork founder Adam Neumann removed from Forbes' billionaire list

A WeWork office is seen in New York City. ( AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY)
Adam Neumann of WeWork. (AFP)
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Forbes on Thursday lopped more than $3 billion from its estimated net worth of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann as the company faced skepticism regarding its future.
Earlier this year, Neumann was listed by Forbes as being among the richest people with an estimated net worth of $4.1 billion.
Forbes revised that figure to $600 million — by no means paltry but a big, quick plunge in wealth.
Neumann, whose unconventional approach to business and governance pushed boundaries on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley, announced last month that he was stepping down as chief executive.
He exits the corner office as the company tries to reposition an initial public offering campaign that has sputtered.
Neumann, who will stay on as chairman, has faced questions over his perceived self-dealing, as well as the ability of his fast-growing company to become profitable.
His audacious approach to business won support from key investors, including the Japanese group SoftBank.
But his loose approach to corporate governance and conflicts of interest garnered scrutiny, as did a Wall Street Journal expose detailing drug and alcohol use and Neumann’s aspirations to become the world’s first trillionaire.
Known for his long hair and a wardrobe that favors T-shirts, Neumann, 40, is also recognized as a serial entrepreneur.
The New York-based startup that he launched in 2010 has touted itself as revolutionizing commercial real estate by offering shared, flexible workspace arrangements, and has operations in 111 cities in 29 countries.
However, the company, which lost $1.9 billion last year, has faced skepticism over its ability to make money, especially if the global economy slows significantly.
Architects of its plan for a stock market debut had scaled back the valuation target for the company from $47 billion to under $20 billion as they pushed back the timeframe.
The IPO is now unlikely to happen before the end of the year, according to a source, adding that at the earliest it could occur in 2020.

Putin to discuss oil, Iran crisis during Saudi visit

Updated 10 October 2019
AFP

Putin to discuss oil, Iran crisis during Saudi visit

Updated 10 October 2019
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks on oil and tensions between Riyadh and Tehran, exacerbated by a recent attack on Saudi oil infrastructure, the Kremlin said.

The planned visit is the first by Putin since 2007 and will include a meeting with Saudi King Salman as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

The “long-awaited” visit will include discussions on “further cooperation to stabilize prices on the world carbohydrate market” as well as the situation in Syria, the Gulf and Yemen. 

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, is the leading member of OPEC, which has been cooperating with Russia to cap oil production in a bid to keep prices from falling too low.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund said that it will announce more than 10 agreements during the visit totaling more than $2 billion.

Topics: Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Russia

