BP taking $3 billion hit on asset disposals

LONDON: British energy major BP said Friday that it will take a charge of between $2 billion and $3 billion on the back of major asset sales including its Alaska division.
The company said in a statement that it would take the hit in its third-quarter earnings, which are scheduled for publication on October 29.
“BP today announced that it now expects to deliver divestment proceeds and announced transactions totaling around $10 billion by the end of 2019, comprising the majority of its two-year divestment program planned to complete by the end of 2020,” it said in a statement.
“The $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp of BP’s Alaskan business ... is the largest single agreed transaction and is expected to complete in 2020.
“As a result of the agreed divestments, BP expects to take a non-cash, non-operating, after-tax charge of $2-3 billion in its third quarter 2019 results.”
The news comes one week after BP announced that Chief Executive Bob Dudley, who oversaw the energy giant’s response to and recovery from the devastating Gulf of Mexico 2010 oil spill disaster, will leave next year.
Under Dudley in 2018, BP bought mining giant BHP Billiton’s US shale oil and gas operations in a landmark $10.25-billion deal that energized the company’s output.
He also embarked upon the $10-billion divestment program in order to finance the blockbuster purchase.

United Airlines cancels Boeing 737 MAX flights until January 6

  • Among other US airlines that operate the MAX, Southwest Airlines Co. has canceled flights through January 5
  • The fast-selling 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since mid-March while Boeing Co. updates flight control software
WASHINGTON: United Airlines Holdings Inc. said on Friday it is extending cancelations of Boeing 737 MAX flights until January 6, as regulators continue to extensively review proposed software changes to the grounded plane.
The company said it expects to cancel more than 8,000 flights for October, November, December and the first few days of January and that it will monitor regulatory updates and make adjustments accordingly.
Among other US airlines that operate the MAX, Southwest Airlines Co. has canceled flights through January 5, while American Airlines Group Inc. has extended cancelations of Boeing 737 MAX flights through January 15.
“We have cooperated fully with the FAA’s independent review of the MAX aircraft, and we won’t put our customers and employees on that plane until regulators make their own independent assessment that it is safe to do so,” the company said in a statement.
The fast-selling 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since mid-March while Boeing Co. updates flight control software at the center of two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people within a span of five months.
Boeing is planing a revision of the 737 MAX software to take input from both of its angle-of-attack sensors in the anti-stall system linked to the two deadly crashes and has added additional safeguards.
The company is also addressing a flaw discovered in the software architecture of the 737 MAX flight-control system involving using and receiving input from the plane’s two flight control computers rather than one.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson told Reuters in September that the agency will need about a month following the yet-to-be scheduled certification test flight before the planes could return to service.
Reuters reported this week that the flight is not expected before November 1, as the FAA continues to review software changes, meaning the FAA is unlikely to allow its return until late November or December at the earliest.

