United Airlines cancels Boeing 737 MAX flights until January 6

A United Airlines logo is seen behind the ticket counter at Chicago's O'Hare airport. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Among other US airlines that operate the MAX, Southwest Airlines Co. has canceled flights through January 5
  • The fast-selling 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since mid-March while Boeing Co. updates flight control software
Reuters

WASHINGTON: United Airlines Holdings Inc. said on Friday it is extending cancelations of Boeing 737 MAX flights until January 6, as regulators continue to extensively review proposed software changes to the grounded plane.
The company said it expects to cancel more than 8,000 flights for October, November, December and the first few days of January and that it will monitor regulatory updates and make adjustments accordingly.
Among other US airlines that operate the MAX, Southwest Airlines Co. has canceled flights through January 5, while American Airlines Group Inc. has extended cancelations of Boeing 737 MAX flights through January 15.
“We have cooperated fully with the FAA’s independent review of the MAX aircraft, and we won’t put our customers and employees on that plane until regulators make their own independent assessment that it is safe to do so,” the company said in a statement.
The fast-selling 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since mid-March while Boeing Co. updates flight control software at the center of two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people within a span of five months.
Boeing is planing a revision of the 737 MAX software to take input from both of its angle-of-attack sensors in the anti-stall system linked to the two deadly crashes and has added additional safeguards.
The company is also addressing a flaw discovered in the software architecture of the 737 MAX flight-control system involving using and receiving input from the plane’s two flight control computers rather than one.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson told Reuters in September that the agency will need about a month following the yet-to-be scheduled certification test flight before the planes could return to service.
Reuters reported this week that the flight is not expected before November 1, as the FAA continues to review software changes, meaning the FAA is unlikely to allow its return until late November or December at the earliest.

Topics: United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Boeing

Lengthy UAW strike at General Motors to cost $1.5 billion: Credit Suisse

Reuters

  • General Motors likely lost production of about 100,000 vehicles in the third quarter
  • The carmaker may now have to revise its target of $4.5 billion in cost savings through 2020
Reuters

An ongoing workers’ strike at General Motors Co. could cost the automaker about $1.5 billion, brokerage Credit Suisse said on Friday, throwing the US automaker’s cost reduction plans off the track and forcing key suppliers to cut their 2019 outlook.
The brokerage has assumed the strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, currently in its 26-day, to last until Oct. 21.
GM, which likely lost production of about 100,000 vehicles in the third quarter, is at the risk of losing another 170,000 vehicles in the current quarter, the brokerage said, with the impact spreading to some of GM’s facilities in Mexico and Canada that receive parts from its US factories.
“While investors may look through the one-time impacts ... the strike reminds us of the challenge of investing in OEMs at this point in the cycle,” analyst Dan Levy wrote in a note.
The brokerage said GM may now have to revise its target of $4.5 billion in cost savings through 2020, announced last year, as production curtailments and labor-related cost reductions may not happen as fast as the company had expected.
“We assume just under $900 million of reduced costs or 20 percent of the original (target),” Levy said.
Credit Suisse said the strike will hurt suppliers, including American Axle, Aptiv, Lear Corp, Delphi Technologies, and Dana Inc, whose exposure to GM varies between 5 percent and 18 percent, with American Axle at 40 percent.
Last week, Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp. estimated a profit impact of up to C$1 million per day due to a fall in orders from its customer General Motors.
Credit Suisse lowered its 2019 earnings per share estimate for GM by 83 cents to $6.11, below the Wall Street consensus of $6.56, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, as the No.1 automaker is also at the risk of losing market share to smaller rivals such as Ford Motor.
The brokerage has cut its price target on GM’s stock to $46 from $50, while reaffirming its “outperform” rating.
Of 19 brokerages, 14 rate GM “buy” or “higher” and five “hold,” with no “sell” rating. The median price target for the stock is $48, representing an upside of more than 38 percent to Thursday’s close.

Topics: labor General Motors UAW United Auto Workers

