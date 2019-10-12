You are here

Tanker attack pushes prices but oil market still in oversupply

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said a deeper cut in oil supplies could be considered by OPEC and its allies. (AFP)
  • Missile strike on Iranian ship comes as IEA cuts forecast for global oil demand by 100,000 barrels per day
  • The Iranian Suezmax crude tanker Sabiti was ablaze and suffered heavy damage after being hit by two missiles, Iranian media reported
LONDON: Oil prices rose as high as $60.65 a barrel on Friday after Iranian media said a state-owned oil tanker had been struck by missiles in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, but bearish oil demand forecasts soon pulled crude off session highs.

The Iranian Suezmax crude tanker Sabiti was ablaze and suffered heavy damage after being hit by two missiles, Iranian media reported.

Both oil benchmarks recorded their biggest daily rise since Sept. 16, the first trading day after the attacks on Saudi installations knocked out more than half of the Kingdom’s crude output and temporarily pushed oil prices up by about 20 percent.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 98 cents at $60.08 a barrel in early trade before paring gains later in the day.

“The market still has fresh memories of the Saudi Arabia attacks and the very quick price reversals afterwards. The price results of attacks this year have not been sustained in terms of risk premium,” said Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for oil demand growth by 100,000 bpd to a “still solid” 1.2 million bpd.

Rising supply growth from the US, Brazil and Norway would help reduce the demand for OPEC crude to 29 million bpd next year, the IEA said, which could prompt the exporter group to keep restraining supply in 2020.

“The expected crude oil oversupply ... could provide additional support for refining margins,” the report said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, have since January implemented a deal to cut oil output by 1.2 million bpd to support the market.

The pact runs to March 2020 and the producers meet to set policy on Dec. 5-6.

A deeper cut in oil supplies is among options for OPEC and its allies to consider at the gathering, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said this week.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has ramped production back up after the greatest single outage to global supply in modern times, the IEA said.

“Oil markets in September withstood a textbook case of a large-scale supply disruption,” the Paris-based agency said in a monthly report, in a section headed “Business as usual.”

“Prices fell back as it became clear that the damage, although serious, would not cause long-lasting disruption to markets.”

United Airlines cancels Boeing 737 MAX flights until January 6

United Airlines cancels Boeing 737 MAX flights until January 6

  • Among other US airlines that operate the MAX, Southwest Airlines Co. has canceled flights through January 5
  • The fast-selling 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since mid-March while Boeing Co. updates flight control software
WASHINGTON: United Airlines Holdings Inc. said on Friday it is extending cancelations of Boeing 737 MAX flights until January 6, as regulators continue to extensively review proposed software changes to the grounded plane.
The company said it expects to cancel more than 8,000 flights for October, November, December and the first few days of January and that it will monitor regulatory updates and make adjustments accordingly.
Among other US airlines that operate the MAX, Southwest Airlines Co. has canceled flights through January 5, while American Airlines Group Inc. has extended cancelations of Boeing 737 MAX flights through January 15.
“We have cooperated fully with the FAA’s independent review of the MAX aircraft, and we won’t put our customers and employees on that plane until regulators make their own independent assessment that it is safe to do so,” the company said in a statement.
The fast-selling 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since mid-March while Boeing Co. updates flight control software at the center of two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people within a span of five months.
Boeing is planing a revision of the 737 MAX software to take input from both of its angle-of-attack sensors in the anti-stall system linked to the two deadly crashes and has added additional safeguards.
The company is also addressing a flaw discovered in the software architecture of the 737 MAX flight-control system involving using and receiving input from the plane’s two flight control computers rather than one.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson told Reuters in September that the agency will need about a month following the yet-to-be scheduled certification test flight before the planes could return to service.
Reuters reported this week that the flight is not expected before November 1, as the FAA continues to review software changes, meaning the FAA is unlikely to allow its return until late November or December at the earliest.

