US sanctions hit global oil fleet as traders shun nearly 300 tankers

The missile hit on the Iranian tanker follows attacks on Saudi oil installations, which temporarily pushed up oil prices by 20 percent. (Shutterstock)
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

  • The move has taken roughly 3 percent of the global oil tanker fleet out of the market
Nearly 300 oil tankers globally have been placed off limits as companies fear violating US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, driving freight rates to new highs, industry sources said.

The move has taken roughly 3 percent of the global oil tanker fleet out of the market, according to industry sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon, sending rates soaring to secure tankers to ship oil, particularly to Asia.

“Freight rates are going through the roof and people are getting very nervous with the cost of shipping,” a crude oil trader in Asia said on Friday, declining to be identified as he was not authorized to talk to media.

Unipec, the trading arm of China’s Sinopec, Swiss trader Trafigura AG, oil firm Equinor ASA and Exxon Mobil Corp. are shunning 250 tankers which have carried
Venezuelan oil in the past year.

Oil companies are also avoiding 43 oil tankers owned by COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) after the US last month imposed sanctions on two units of Chinese shipping giant COSCO for allegedly
transporting Iranian crude.

COSCO Dalian also owns 3 percent of the global very large crude carrier (VLCC) fleet and the absence of its ships was a key driver for supertanker freight rates which hit new highs daily over the past two weeks, traders and shipbrokers said.

HIGH LIGHTS

  • Exxon, Unipec ban 250 tankers.
  • Sanctions on COSCO Dalian put 43 oil tankers out of reach.
  • Global freight rates surge as tanker fleet dwindles.

“This is now a handicapped set of vessels which are difficult to trade,” Anoop Singh, regional head of tanker research at ship broker Braemar ACM, said, referring to the COSCO Dalian tankers.

Disruptions from the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities and the ban on ships that called on Venezuelan ports in the past year have exacerbated tightness in the tanker market, he added. Braemar estimates another 23 VLCCs are also out of service to install emissions cleaning equipment to meet stricter global marine fuel rules from January 2020.

VLCC freight rates for key crude oil supply routes to Asia have surged since the US ratcheted up sanctions in recent months.

The Singapore Petroleum Co, wholly owned by PetroChina, has provisionally chartered VLCC Houston to load crude in the Middle East for China in early November at 205 Worldscale points, in what could be the highest rate so far in the market, a trade source who tracks the market closely said on Friday.

The rate was at W67 prior to sanctions, according to a shipbroker.

Topics: US sanctions on Iran

  • Missile strike on Iranian ship comes as IEA cuts forecast for global oil demand by 100,000 barrels per day
  • The Iranian Suezmax crude tanker Sabiti was ablaze and suffered heavy damage after being hit by two missiles, Iranian media reported
LONDON: Oil prices rose as high as $60.65 a barrel on Friday after Iranian media said a state-owned oil tanker had been struck by missiles in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, but bearish oil demand forecasts soon pulled crude off session highs.

The Iranian Suezmax crude tanker Sabiti was ablaze and suffered heavy damage after being hit by two missiles, Iranian media reported.

Both oil benchmarks recorded their biggest daily rise since Sept. 16, the first trading day after the attacks on Saudi installations knocked out more than half of the Kingdom’s crude output and temporarily pushed oil prices up by about 20 percent.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 98 cents at $60.08 a barrel in early trade before paring gains later in the day.

“The market still has fresh memories of the Saudi Arabia attacks and the very quick price reversals afterwards. The price results of attacks this year have not been sustained in terms of risk premium,” said Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for oil demand growth by 100,000 bpd to a “still solid” 1.2 million bpd.

Rising supply growth from the US, Brazil and Norway would help reduce the demand for OPEC crude to 29 million bpd next year, the IEA said, which could prompt the exporter group to keep restraining supply in 2020.

“The expected crude oil oversupply ... could provide additional support for refining margins,” the report said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, have since January implemented a deal to cut oil output by 1.2 million bpd to support the market.

The pact runs to March 2020 and the producers meet to set policy on Dec. 5-6.

A deeper cut in oil supplies is among options for OPEC and its allies to consider at the gathering, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said this week.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has ramped production back up after the greatest single outage to global supply in modern times, the IEA said.

“Oil markets in September withstood a textbook case of a large-scale supply disruption,” the Paris-based agency said in a monthly report, in a section headed “Business as usual.”

“Prices fell back as it became clear that the damage, although serious, would not cause long-lasting disruption to markets.”

Topics: Suezmax Red Sea

