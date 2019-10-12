‘National Calamity Hardware Store’does brisk trade amid Hong Kong protests

You are here

Keita Lee, owner of the “National Calamity Hardware Store,” poses at his shop in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
HONG KONG: While months of anti-government protests have taken a toll on Hong Kong businesses, from luxury retailers to hotels and restaurants, Keita Lee’s pop-up stall is thriving.

Since demonstrations escalated in mid-June, Lee, 33, has been running what he has dubbed the National Calamity Hardware Store, selling protest essentials — hard hats, gas masks and goggles — near rally hot spots.

Part-entrepreneur, part-activist, he has taken out short-term leases on storefronts in at least four districts, moving around to evade police and hostile landlords.

“I’ve never had a business like this before. It’s insane,” Lee told Reuters in his latest shop in the gritty district of Cheung Sha Wan on the Kowloon peninsula.

Hong Kong’s government invoked colonial-era emergency laws last week, including a ban on face masks, which have been widely used by protesters to hide their identities. Lee dismissed any suggestion the regulation would hurt his business, saying more protesters had come to his stall.

“The legislation of the anti-mask law only intensifies the social conflict,” he said.

“If the government can invoke emergency powers to pass certain laws or ordinances, they can use it to pass other unreasonable bills recklessly.”

Protests against a now-withdrawn extradition law that would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial, have evolved into a broader fight for greater democracy, plunging Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Most weekends, black-clad protesters throng the streets in demonstrations that have increasingly descended into violent clashes with police, who often fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Protective equipment has become harder to find, since the Chinese government restricted sales and exports of safety equipment into Hong Kong. This has made Lee even more determined to keep his business going.

“Hong Kong has a free market. I am running the business without violating any law. We only announce our pop-up address one hour before we open the stall so it’s almost impossible for the police to obtain a search warrant in time,” he said.

Lee says his stall has been a constant target of the police and he has been arrested twice.

Police said in a statement to Reuters that a 33-year-old surnamed Lee, and five others, had been arrested on Sept. 30 on charges including possession of offensive weapons and inciting and taking part in unauthorized assemblies. They were released on bail.

Lee denies the charges.

He says it is a constant challenge to find new suppliers in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and the US.

Lee’s political views go further than some other protesters opposed to what they see as the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms by China’s Communist Party leaders. He openly backs independence for the territory, a taboo topic for Beijing.

“Independence can’t be finished within our generation. It will take a few generations,” he said.

Although Lee no longer protests on the front lines, he is sympathetic to the young activists and often offers discounts to hard-up customers.

“If we want to rebel against the authoritarian regime, we should do it without thinking about the price. At most, I will apply for bankruptcy. If we lose this fight, we will lose a few generations’ freedom,” he said.

Lee says his work keeps him busy at all hours and he snatches a few hours of sleep when he can.

“The only regret I have is that I don’t have time to spend with my seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son,” he said.

“I hope they will understand one day that I’m fighting for their freedom.” 

1 Cameroon migrant dead, 2 missing in boat capsize in Mexico

Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
AP

1 Cameroon migrant dead, 2 missing in boat capsize in Mexico

  • Emergency crews rescued seven men and one woman who had been in the same boat
  • The search continued for two others who have not yet been found
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
AP

MEXICO CITY: One migrant from the African country of Cameroon was found dead Friday and two others are missing after a boat capsized just off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast.

Emergency crews rescued seven men and one woman who had been in the same boat. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The search continued for two others who have not yet been found. The Mexican Navy was helping in the efforts.

The prosecutors’ office in the southern state of Chiapas said the accident occurred early Friday near the Guatemalan border, in an area used by migrant traffickers in the past. The boat may have foundered on a shoal at the mouth of an inlet to a coastal lagoon.

It identified the dead man as 39-year-old Emmanuel Cheo Ngu. Many migrants flee Cameroon to escape the conflict between the English-speaking population and the Francophone majority-government.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute distributed photos showing at least two of the migrants, a man and a woman, being carried on stretchers.
The capsize apparently occurred at a spot at least 230 kilometers (143 miles) by sea from the nearest point on the Guatemalan coast. That would be a long trip for what the immigration institute described as a fishing boat.

It was not clear if the migrants had set sail from Guatemala; hundreds of African migrants have been looking for a way to skirt the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, where they say immigration authorities have stalled on giving them residency or transit papers. Almost all of them want to seek asylum in the United States, rather than stay in Mexico.

The migrants have engaged in scuffles with police at the Tapachula immigration offices in recent weeks. Mexico says they can stay in southern Mexico, or leave by the southern border, but the migrants want documents that will allow them to reach the northern border.

Mexican immigration activist Irineo Mujica wrote that “this situation of bottling them up against their will in the city of Tapachula is starting to take a toll in blood.”

