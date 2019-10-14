You are here

China exports, imports in deeper contraction as US tariffs bite

China’s domestic demand has remained weak as economic uncertainty weighs on business and consumer confidence and discourages fresh investment. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Downbeat data likely to reinforce expectations that Beijing needs to introduce more stimulus measures to avert a sharper economic downturn
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s exports fell at a faster pace in September while imports contracted for a fifth straight month, pointing to further weakness in the economy and underlining the need for more stimulus as the Sino-US trade war drags on.
The downbeat data is likely to reinforce expectations that Beijing needs to introduce more stimulus measures to avert a sharper economic downturn, despite tentative signs of a thaw in tense trade relations between the world’s top economies.
Following talks last week, US President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end the trade war and suspended a threatened tariff hike set for Oct. 15. But existing tariffs remain in place and officials on both sides said much more work is needed before an accord could be agreed.
September had marked another major escalation in the dispute, with Washington imposing 15 percent tariffs on more than $125 billion in Chinese imports from Sept. 1, and Beijing hitting back with retaliatory levies.
September exports fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the biggest fall since February, customs data showed on Monday. Analysts had expected a 3 percent decline in a Reuters poll after August’s 1 percent drop.
“The headline figures suggest that global demand softened last month, adding to the pressure from the US tariffs that went into effect in September,” said analysts at Capital Economics.
Some economists attributed the deterioration in exports to a fading in the so-called “front-loading” effect. Some Chinese firms had rushed to ship goods to the United States ahead of the September deadline, supporting overall July and August export readings.
Total September imports fell 8.5 percent after August’s 5.6 percent decline, the lowest since May. Analysts had expected them to fall by 5.2 percent.
Despite more than a year of growth boosting measures, China’s domestic demand has remained stubbornly weak as economic uncertainty weighs on business and consumer confidence and discourages fresh investment.
China reported a trade surplus of $39.65 billion last month, compared with a $34.84 billion surplus in August. Analysts had forecast $33.3 billion.
Its trade surplus with the United States stood at $25.88 billion in September, narrowing from August’s $26.96 billion.
China’s exports to the United States fell 10.7 percent from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while US imports dropped 26.4 percent during that period, the customs data showed.
Though President Trump had agreed not to proceed with a hike in tariffs set for Tuesday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Trump had not made a decision about tariffs that were subject to go into effect in December.
Analysts believe China’s economic growth cooled further in the third quarter from a near 30-year low of 6.2 percent hit in April-June, and is threatening to breach the lower end of the government’s full-year target of 6.0-6.5 percent.
Some economists forecast growth could fall into the upper 5 percent range in 2020 due to a combination of cyclical and structural factors.

Singapore eases monetary policy, avoids recession

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Singapore eases monetary policy, avoids recession

  • Monetary policy eased for the first time in more than three years
  • Singapore’s central bank joins others around the world in loosening policy as fears mount of a global economic slowdown
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore eased monetary policy for the first time in more than three years on Monday as the US-China trade war bites, while the export-reliant economy narrowly avoided recession in the third quarter.
The financial hub’s central bank joins others around the world, from Europe to the US, in loosening policy as fears mount of a global economic slowdown.
The city-state has traditionally been the first among Asia’s export-driven economies to be affected during a downturn, making it a closely watched barometer of demand for goods and services for the rest of the region.
And it has been hard hit in recent months, with growth rates and exports plummeting, as US-China tensions upend the global trading system.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will “reduce slightly” the slope of the band at which its currency is allowed to move, effectively allowing for a weaker dollar, as had been expected.
Instead of using interest rates, Singapore manages monetary policy by letting the local dollar rise or fall against a currency basket of its main trading partners.
“In the last six months, the drag on GDP (gross domestic product) growth exerted by the manufacturing sector has intensified, reflecting the ongoing downturn in the global electronics cycle as well as the pullback in investment spending, caused in part by the uncertainty in US-China relations,” MAS said.
Preliminary GDP data released at the same time showed Singapore’s economy narrowly avoided tipping into a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
It expanded 0.6 percent in the three months to September on a quarterly basis, bouncing back from a shock 2.7 percent second-quarter contraction. The economy grew 0.1 percent on a yearly basis.
The manufacturing sector, a pillar of the trade-dependent economy, shrank 3.5 percent, following a 3.3 percent contraction the previous quarter.
Capital Economics forecast the economy will likely grow by just 0.5 percent this year. The city-state last slipped into recession in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008.
Song Seng Wun, a regional economist with CIMB Private Banking, said with the economy having narrowly avoided recession, MAS must have felt that a slight tweaking of policy was enough.
The central bank will be hoping that “maybe growth in 2020 might be better than 2019,” Song said.
“Perhaps the US-China phase-one deal adds to a little bit of hope for 2020,” he said.
President Donald Trump announced Friday that US and Chinese negotiators had reached a partial trade deal, bolstering hopes that the world’s two biggest economies may be on the path to resolving their long-running row.

