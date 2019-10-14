You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai carrier Emirates doubts Boeing 777x aircraft delivery in 2020

Dubai carrier Emirates doubts Boeing 777x aircraft delivery in 2020

Emirates, a launch customer of the world’s biggest twin engined jet, was to receive its first Boeing 777-9 in 2020 but the manufacturer has suspended load testing of the plane. (Boeing)
Updated 14 October 2019
Reuters

Dubai carrier Emirates doubts Boeing 777x aircraft delivery in 2020

  • Emirates is a launch customer of the world’s biggest twin engined jet
  • The US planemaker suspended load testing of the plane when media reports said a cargo door failed a ground stress test
Updated 14 October 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates doubts it will receive any of the 115 Boeing 777-9s it has ordered next year, its president said on Monday, as the US planemaker grapples with challenges in building the jet.
Emirates, a launch customer of the world’s biggest twin engined jet, was to receive its first 777-9 in 2020 but the manufacturer has suspended load testing of the plane.
“... By the end of next year we were to have eight of them. Now it doesn’t look like we will have any,” Tim Clark said at a conference in Dubai.
Boeing suspended load testing of the new widebody in September when media reports said a cargo door failed a ground stress test. There have also been issues with General Electric Co’s new GE9X turbine engine that will power the jet.
Boeing has said it expects to hold the initial flight test in 2020 and is aiming for the 777X to enter commercial service in the same year.
Clark said he had told Boeing he insists on a 13- to 16-month test period for the new jet.
Emirates ordered 150 777X jets, including 777-8 variants, in 2013. It later placed a preliminary order for 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets in 2017, which Clark said he still saw a place for in the airline’s fleet plans.
Boeing has also been unable to deliver any of its 737 MAX aircraft since the single-aisle plane was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
Clark said in September Emirates would not take new Airbus and Boeing planes unless they were truly ready, and said that engine makers Rolls Royce and GE must improve their reliability.
Aircraft manufacturers should not over promise on new aircraft capability, he said on Monday.
Emirates has also signed deals for 40 Airbus A330-900s and 30 A350-900s.

Topics: aviation Emirates Dubai Boeing 777x

Related

Business & Economy
Boeing suspends testing of long-haul 777X aircraft
Business & Economy
Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X aircraft

Lufthansa cabin crew union calls for Sunday strike in Frankfurt, Munich

Updated 14 October 2019
Reuters

Lufthansa cabin crew union calls for Sunday strike in Frankfurt, Munich

  • Additional calls for strikes at the group’s five airlines are possible at any time
Updated 14 October 2019
Reuters

BERLIN: German flight attendants’ union UFO is calling for a five-hour strike on Sunday at German flag carrier Lufthansa, UFO said on Monday, in an escalating row over workers’ pay.
Flight attendants and pursers at Lufthansa’s largest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, have been called upon to take part in the walkout, which is scheduled from 0400-0900 GMT, UFO deputy chief Daniel Flohr said in a video message released on YouTube.
Additional calls for strikes at the group’s five airlines are possible at any time and the union will discuss unlimited walkouts next week, Flohr added.
He said UFO was demanding from Lufthansa’s namesake airline a 1.8 percent pay increase over a half-year period.
At other airlines of the German group, the union is in conflict over issues including pay as well as part-time work and pension plans, Flohr said.

Topics: aviation Lufthansa

Related

Business & Economy
Lufthansa announces overhaul of budget carrier Eurowings
Business & Economy
Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector

Latest updates

Sudan’s government, rebels start peace talks in Juba
Fans tease Kourtney Kardashian over Arabic playlist
EU countries stop short of arms embargo for Turkey
Kurds ‘may be releasing’ Daesh prisoners in Syria to get US involved: Trump
Lufthansa cabin crew union calls for Sunday strike in Frankfurt, Munich

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.