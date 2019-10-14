You are here

Lufthansa cabin crew union calls for Sunday strike in Frankfurt, Munich

Additional calls for strikes at the group’s five airlines are possible at any time. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Additional calls for strikes at the group’s five airlines are possible at any time
Reuters

BERLIN: German flight attendants’ union UFO is calling for a five-hour strike on Sunday at German flag carrier Lufthansa, UFO said on Monday, in an escalating row over workers’ pay.
Flight attendants and pursers at Lufthansa’s largest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, have been called upon to take part in the walkout, which is scheduled from 0400-0900 GMT, UFO deputy chief Daniel Flohr said in a video message released on YouTube.
Additional calls for strikes at the group’s five airlines are possible at any time and the union will discuss unlimited walkouts next week, Flohr added.
He said UFO was demanding from Lufthansa’s namesake airline a 1.8 percent pay increase over a half-year period.
At other airlines of the German group, the union is in conflict over issues including pay as well as part-time work and pension plans, Flohr said.

Russian and Chinese investors in talks about Saudi Aramco IPO involvement

Frank Kane

  • The initial public offering of the world’s biggest oil company is reaching a critical phase
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Russian and Chinese investors are keen to get involved in the international element of the forthcoming initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, according to Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Dmitriev told Arab News: “I would say that some Russian investors are interested. For the sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) to get invest in the Aramco IPO is still under discussion. We also have our Russia-China Investment Fund, and we have interest from Chinese investors to get involved in the Aramco IPO. We are still in discussion with our Chinese partners, and with our Russian investors.

“We are thinking what would be the different opportunities, given the interests of China and given the interest of some of the Russian investors. We will have to see how some of the details go, and nothing has been finalized, but there is definitely interest from some Russian and Chinese investors,” Dmitriev added.

The IPO of the world’s biggest oil company is reaching a critical phase, with some observers expecting the formal announcement of a listing on Tadawul just days away. Having a foreign sovereign investor, as well as a listing on a foreign stock exchange, could be a part of the later strategy to sell around 5 per cent of the state-owned company to private investors.

Dmitriev was speaking on the sidelines of the Saudi Russia CEO Forum in Riyadh, a meeting of top businessmen for both countries to coincide with the visit of President Putin.

