You are here

  • Home
  • India probes Flipkart, Amazon discounts after retailers complain

India probes Flipkart, Amazon discounts after retailers complain

Flipkart in some cases offered to reduce, or forfeit, its sales commission from sellers that offer discounts. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

India probes Flipkart, Amazon discounts after retailers complain

  • Products on Amazon, Flipkart listed at steep discounts in sale
  • Trader groups allege firms violating foreign investment rules
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian government is looking into whether hefty discounts offered on Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com during their online festive sales violate foreign investment rules, a commerce ministry official told Reuters.
India introduced new rules in February aimed at protecting the 130 million people dependent on small-scale retail by deterring big online discounts. The rules forced e-commerce firms to tweak their business structures and drew criticism from the United States, straining trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.
While Amazon and Flipkart say they’ve complied with the federal rules, local trader groups say the two companies are violating them by burning money to offer discounts — of more than 50 percent in some cases — during the ongoing festive sales.
Reuters reviewed emails and internal training material from Flipkart showing the company is in some cases offering to reduce, or forfeit, its sales commission from sellers that offer discounts.
The commerce ministry official said the government was reviewing complaints and evidence filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a group representing some 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers, alleging Amazon and Flipkart were violating the foreign investment rules.
The official declined to comment on possible action, but executives from Amazon and Flipkart were summoned to meet commerce ministry officials last week to discuss the matter.
Flipkart in a statement said it had a “good meeting” with government officials and it was “deeply committed to doing business the right way in India.”
Amazon said it had an “open & transparent discussion” with officials and has a high bar for compliance.
Seeking to attract shoppers around the key Hindu festival of Diwali, both retailers have placed full-page advertisements in top national daily the Times of India to showcase discount offerings stretching from Samsung and Apple phones to clothing and diapers.
“Customers are going online because of the unbelievable discounts. Because of this sales at offline businesses are down 30 percent to 40 percent this month,” CAIT’s secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.
Two emails received by Flipkart sellers in September, just days ahead of the inaugural phase of the festive sales, showed it offering to partly fund discounts.
The company would “burn” 3 percent of the discount if a seller lowered a product price by 15 percent, or 9 percent if the seller discounted by 30 percent, said one of the emails.
In training material posted on Flipkart’s restricted website for its sellers, seen by Reuters, the company asks them to prepare for the festive season by saying “nothing is bigger than this” and explaining how they can benefit by discounting products for Flipkart’s premium customers.
“We want to ensure that you fetch as much profit from it as possible ... whatever the discount you are offering, half of that will be reimbursed to you by Flipkart,” a post said.
A Flipkart source said the incentives were compliant with Indian regulations and were aimed at promoting sellers’ earnings by effectively reducing the commission they pay.
All India Online Vendors Association, whose 3,500 members sell products on various online platforms including Flipkart, in a statement said fewer than 100 of its members benefitted from Flipkart’s partial discount funding, giving some sellers an unfair advantage.

Topics: e-commerce India Flipkart Amazon

Related

Business & Economy
Walmart faces major India test over unit Flipkart’s legal spat with startup
Business & Economy
India’s online sellers to appeal against competition commission’s Flipkart ruling

Group behind Facebook’s Libra coin announces 21 founding members

Updated 15 October 2019
AFP

Group behind Facebook’s Libra coin announces 21 founding members

  • Planned Libra global currency faces swelling criticism from regulators
  • Group of Seven warned it poses a threat to the global financial system
Updated 15 October 2019
AFP

GENEVA: The Libra Association, created by Facebook to launch its new cryptocurrency, has announced its 21 founding members after defections by previous supporters including Visa and Mastercard.
The announcement on Monday came as the planned Libra global currency faces swelling criticism from regulators, and reported warnings from the Group of Seven that it poses a threat to the global financial system.
The group kicked off its first council meeting in Geneva and founding members including Uber, Spotify and Vodafone formally signed onto the Libra Charter, director general Bertrand Perez said.
“We now have a total guarantee of their involvement, so we have confidence in the project,” he said.
Last month, the non-profit association voiced hope that the number of companies backing it when it opened for business would swell from an initial 28 to “well over 100.”
But instead the list has shrunk, after more of its initial backers walked away amid swelling criticism from regulators around the world.
Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard, online marketplace eBay and digital payments firm Stripe each announced Friday they had changed their minds about being founding members of the association, following a similar recent announcement by digital payments firm PayPal.
The Libra Association confirmed Friday that the companies would no longer be founding members, but said it would continue building an alliance of businesses, social-good organizations, and others to implement the cryptocurrency.
Its launch was originally planned for mid-2020, but Perez said he had not ruled out a later start date.
“What we want is to build a platform that is solid, that is there to last and that will survive in the long term,” he said, adding he was still “optimistic” about reaching around 100 members as planned.
The membership departures came after US senators sent letters to several financial firms noting that they could face “a high level of scrutiny from regulators” if they participated in the new currency plan.
French economy and finance minister Bruno Le Maire had warned that under current circumstances, Libra posed a threat to the “monetary sovereignty” of governments and could not be authorized in Europe.
Facebook executives have, however, claimed the new digital coin could help lower costs for global money transfers and help those without access to the banking system.
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify at an October 23 hearing in the US House of Representatives on the Libra plan.
But in a fresh blow, a draft G7 report has outlined nine major risks posed by such digital currencies, according to the BBC.
The report, due to be presented to finance ministers at International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting this week, did not single out Libra but referred to “global stablecoins” with the potential to “scale rapidly” as posing a range of potential problems.
Stablecoins are seen as more steady than cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, since they are pegged to traditional currencies such as the US dollar or the euro.
But the G7 draft report reportedly cautioned that such currencies could pose problems for policymakers setting interest rates, and could threaten financial stability if users suddenly suffer “loss of confidence” in the digital unit.
Randal Quarles, the head of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which oversees regulation among G20 economies, also sent a letter to G20 finance ministers Sunday warning that “global stablecoins could pose a host of challenges to the regulatory community.”
This, he wrote, was “not least because they have the potential to become systemically important, including through the substitution of domestic currencies.”
“Stablecoin projects of potentially global reach and magnitude must meet the highest regulatory standards and be subject to prudential supervision and oversight,” he insisted.

Topics: fintech financial technology Libra Facebook cryptocurrency stablecoin

Related

Business & Economy
Facebook’s Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies
Business & Economy
PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook’s Libra Association

Latest updates

Kate Middleton steps out in traditional Pakistani outfit
Erdogan vows no Daesh fighters will escape Syria
Putin visits UAE: Abu Dhabi landmarks lit up with colors of Russian flag
Russian president Vladimir Putin off to UAE after successful Saudi Arabia visit
Mariah Carey shares her excitement about performing in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.