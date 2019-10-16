You are here

  Fall in EU firms' debt issuance fuels recession fears

Fall in EU firms’ debt issuance fuels recession fears

A decline in debt issuance across Europe’s financial capitals is stoking fears of recession. (AFP)
  • Firms’ reliance on bank loans rose, contrary to EU goal
  • UK is EU leader in market finance but Brexit hit sector
BRUSSELS: Companies in the European Union sharply reduced the amount of money they raised on debt markets last year, an industry report said on Wednesday, in a sign the bloc could be heading toward a recession as firms hold off investment.
The EU economy has traditionally being over-exposed to bank loans, making it more vulnerable to banking crises than the United States, where companies are more used to tapping markets for funding via equity and bond issues.
But, despite the EU’s efforts to reduce the reliance on banks, European firms continue to largely shun public markets, a report from the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), a finance trade body, showed.
Last year, market finance accounted for 12% of EU companies’ funding, down from 14% in 2017, a disappointing outcome for the European Commission, the EU’s executive, which in 2015 launched plans for a capital market union meant to diversify firms’ financing.
The drop was caused by a 16% fall in corporate bond issuance and a 5% cut in equity issuance, AFME said, noting the drop in its market finance indicator was the largest since it started compiling it in 2012, just after the euro zone bond crisis.
“Negative changes to the indicator of this magnitude have taken place in periods associated with economic crisis and instability,” the report said, estimating this could result in a decline of 0.2 percentage points in EU growth this year.
The 28-country EU and the smaller 19-nation euro zone both saw their growth slowing to 0.2% in the second quarter of this year, while industry data and confidence indicators point to a possible further deterioration this quarter.
Companies in Britain, which is set to leave the bloc at the end of this month, have reduced their debt issuance by even more than in the EU, AFME said, pointing to Brexit uncertainty as a likely cause.
Britain remains, however, the EU’s largest market for corporate debt and equity issuance. Companies there relied on market finance for more than a quarter of their funding last year, a percentage similar to the United States, although down from 34% in 2017.
Despite the decline in market finance, overall funding to EU companies rose last year, pushed by a 7% increase in the volume of bank loans, the AFME report said, a development that runs contrary to the goal set by the EU’s finance commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to reduce reliance on banks.
Dombrovskis, whose mandate has been renewed for other five years, said this month that strengthening the bloc’s capital market union was among its top priorities.
The AFME report also said EU savers reduced their investments in financial products last year, stashing more money in bank deposits or simply keeping it in cash.
In a more positive development, the EU confirmed its global leadership in green bonds last year and saw an increase in securitizations and other arrangements to transform bank loans into tradable financial products — instruments that if not abused can boost banks’ lending to firms and households.

Huawei's third-quarter revenue jumps 27% as smartphone sales surge

Huawei's third-quarter revenue jumps 27% as smartphone sales surge

  • American companies, significantly disrupting its ability to source key parts
  • Huawei was all but banned by the United States in May from doing business with American companies
SHENZHEN, SHANGHAI: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s third-quarter revenue jumped 27%, driven by a surge in shipments of smartphones launched before a trade blacklisting by the United States expected to hammer its business.
Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the No. 2 manufacturer of smartphones, was all but banned by the United States in May from doing business with American companies, significantly disrupting its ability to source key parts.
The company has been granted a reprieve until November, meaning it will lose access to some technology next month. Huawei has so far mainly sold smartphones that were launched before the ban.
Its newest Mate 30 smartphone — which lacks access to a licensed version of Google’s Android operating system — started sales last month.
Huawei in August said the curbs would hurt less than initially feared, but could still push its smartphone unit’s revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.
The tech giant did not break down third-quarter figures but said on Wednesday revenue for the first three quarters of the year grew 24.4% to 610.8 billion yuan.
Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 165.29 billion yuan ($23.28 billion) according to Reuters calculations based on previous statements from Huawei.
“Huawei’s overseas shipments bounced back quickly in the third quarter although they are yet to return to pre-US ban levels,” said Nicole Peng, vice president for mobility at consultancy Canalys.
“The Q3 result is truly impressive given the tremendous pressure the company is facing. But it is worth noting that strong shipments were driven by devices launched pre-US ban, and the long-term outlook is still dim,” she added.
The company said it has shipped 185 million smartphones so far this year. Based on the company’s previous statements and estimates from market research firm Strategy Analytics, that indicates a 29% surge in third-quarter smartphone shipments.
Still, growth in the third quarter slowed from the 39% increase the company reported in the first quarter. Huawei did not break out figures for the second quarter either, but has said revenue rose 23.2% in the first half of the year.
“Our continued strong performance in Q3 shows our customers’ trust in Huawei, our technology and services, despite the actions and unfounded allegations against us by some national governments,” Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly told Reuters.
The US government alleges Huawei is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied its products pose a security threat.
The company, which is now trying to reduce its reliance on foreign technology, said last month that it has started making 5G base stations without US components.
It is also developing its own mobile operating system as the curbs cut its access to Google’s Android operating system, though analysts are skeptical that Huawei’s Harmony system is yet a viable alternative.
Still, promotions and patriotic purchases have driven Huawei’s smartphone sales in China — surging by a nearly a third compared to a record high in the June quarter — helping it more than offset a shipments slump in the global market.

