Italy cabinet approves 2020 budget that cuts taxes, cracks down on evaders

Italy’s 2020 budget draft will be sent to Brussels for scrutiny by the European Commission. (Reuters)
ROME: Italy’s government approved a draft 2020 budget in the early hours of Wednesday that aims to cut taxes for middle-earners and crack down on tax evaders, while holding the deficit at the same level as this year, government officials said.
The package was agreed at a cabinet meeting of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and its center-left coalition partner the Democratic Party. It will now be sent to Brussels for scrutiny by the European Commission.
The budget scraps a hefty increase in sales tax worth 23 billion euros ($25.35 billion) which had been scheduled to take effect in January, but which the coalition feared would push Italy’s already-stagnant economy into recession.
However, since setting the economic targets that provide the framework for the budget in September, the ruling parties have struggled to agree on many of the measures to adopt.
Full details of all the agreed measures were not immediately available, but a final version of the text seen by Reuters ahead of the late night cabinet meeting showed the government planned income tax cuts for middle-earners. The reduction will cost state coffers some 3 billion euros in 2020.
The financial bill targets the 2020 deficit to remain at 2.2% of gross domestic product for a third consecutive year.
Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli, from the 5-Star Movement, said in a statement on Tuesday that the lengthy negotiations with the PD had yielded “an expansionary budget” that will increase benefits for poor families and the disabled.
To help finance these measures, the government has put together a raft of measures to curb rampant tax evasion which costs the state some 109 billion euros every year, according to Treasury estimates.
The budget must be presented to parliament by Oct. 20 and approved in both houses by the end of this year.
It remains to be seen whether it will be rubber-stamped by the European Commission.
The package targets the structural deficit — which strips out the effects of economic growth fluctuations — to rise by 0.1% of GDP next year, reversing a commitment made in July to reduce it by 0.6 points.
The anti-tax-evasion plan, targeted to raise an ambitious 7 billion euros, aims to encourage the use of easily traced credit and debit cards rather than opaque cash transactions.
The budget draft seen by Reuters introduces sanctions of up to 2,000 euros for retailers and service providers that do not accept credit cards. It lowers to 2,000 euros from 3,000 the threshold above which it is illegal to make cash transactions. The amount is expected to be further pushed down to 1,000 euros from 2022.
To encourage people to ask retailers for receipts, the budget also launches lotteries in which holders of the winning receipts, identified with a number, get a tax-free cash prize.
These “receipt lotteries” have already been adopted in several countries including Portugal, Slovakia and Malta.
A new “web-tax” on digital companies aims to raise around 600 million euros each year, the draft showed.
The levy, applied on companies with annual global revenues worth at least 750 million euros and digital services exceeding 5.5 million euros in Italy, obliges them to pay a 3% levy on Internet transactions conducted in Italy.

Huawei's third-quarter revenue jumps 27% as smartphone sales surge

SHENZHEN, SHANGHAI: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s third-quarter revenue jumped 27%, driven by a surge in shipments of smartphones launched before a trade blacklisting by the United States expected to hammer its business.
Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the No. 2 manufacturer of smartphones, was all but banned by the United States in May from doing business with American companies, significantly disrupting its ability to source key parts.
The company has been granted a reprieve until November, meaning it will lose access to some technology next month. Huawei has so far mainly sold smartphones that were launched before the ban.
Its newest Mate 30 smartphone — which lacks access to a licensed version of Google’s Android operating system — started sales last month.
Huawei in August said the curbs would hurt less than initially feared, but could still push its smartphone unit’s revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.
The tech giant did not break down third-quarter figures but said on Wednesday revenue for the first three quarters of the year grew 24.4% to 610.8 billion yuan.
Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 165.29 billion yuan ($23.28 billion) according to Reuters calculations based on previous statements from Huawei.
“Huawei’s overseas shipments bounced back quickly in the third quarter although they are yet to return to pre-US ban levels,” said Nicole Peng, vice president for mobility at consultancy Canalys.
“The Q3 result is truly impressive given the tremendous pressure the company is facing. But it is worth noting that strong shipments were driven by devices launched pre-US ban, and the long-term outlook is still dim,” she added.
The company said it has shipped 185 million smartphones so far this year. Based on the company’s previous statements and estimates from market research firm Strategy Analytics, that indicates a 29% surge in third-quarter smartphone shipments.
Still, growth in the third quarter slowed from the 39% increase the company reported in the first quarter. Huawei did not break out figures for the second quarter either, but has said revenue rose 23.2% in the first half of the year.
“Our continued strong performance in Q3 shows our customers’ trust in Huawei, our technology and services, despite the actions and unfounded allegations against us by some national governments,” Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly told Reuters.
The US government alleges Huawei is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied its products pose a security threat.
The company, which is now trying to reduce its reliance on foreign technology, said last month that it has started making 5G base stations without US components.
It is also developing its own mobile operating system as the curbs cut its access to Google’s Android operating system, though analysts are skeptical that Huawei’s Harmony system is yet a viable alternative.
Still, promotions and patriotic purchases have driven Huawei’s smartphone sales in China — surging by a nearly a third compared to a record high in the June quarter — helping it more than offset a shipments slump in the global market.

