Cathay Pacific lowers full-year profit expectations

Cathay Pacific reported a 7.1 percent drop in passenger numbers in September as travelers avoided Hong Kong due to widespread anti-government protests. (AFP)
SINGAPORE: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways on Friday lowered its expectations for full-year profit as a result of “incredibly challenging” conditions in its home market that were expected to persist for the rest of 2019.
The airline reported a 7.1 percent drop in passenger numbers for the month of September as travelers avoided Hong Kong due to widespread anti-government protests and said its second-half financial results were expected to be below the first half.
Cathay in August reported a HK$1.347 billion ($171.75 million) first-half profit. At that time, it said second-half profits were expected to be higher than the first-half, as is typically the case for the airline, based on seasonality.

Anti-money laundering watchdog gives Pakistan until February to act against terror financing

Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Anti-money laundering watchdog gives Pakistan until February to act against terror financing

  • ‘The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020’
Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Pakistan has until February to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan, or face action against it, a global watchdog said on Friday.
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, which tackles money laundering, said it was concerned that Pakistan had failed to complete the action plan first by a January deadline, then a May deadline and now October.
“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020,” it said in a statement.
“Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action.”
The FATF already has Pakistan on its “grey list” of countries with inadequate controls over curbing money laundering and terrorism financing. But India wants Pakistan blacklisted, which would likely result in sanctions.
“Pakistan needs to do more and it needs to do it faster,” FATF president Xiangmin Liu told reporters in Paris.

