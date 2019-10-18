You are here

  • Home
  • IMF warns of Asia’s darkening growth outlook as trade war bites

IMF warns of Asia’s darkening growth outlook as trade war bites

The IMF slashed China’s growth forecast to 6.1 percent for this year and 5.8 percent for 2020. (AP)
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

IMF warns of Asia’s darkening growth outlook as trade war bites

  • The IMF cut its economic growth forecast for the Asia-Pacific region to 5.0 percent for this year and 5.1 percent for 2020
  • It also slashed China’s growth forecast to 6.1 percent for this year and 5.8 percent for 2020
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Asian nations face heightening risks to their economic outlooks as the US-China trade war and slumping Chinese demand hurt the world’s fastest-growing region, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.
In its World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday, the IMF cut its economic growth forecast for the Asia-Pacific region to 5.0 percent for this year and 5.1 percent for 2020 — the slowest pace of expansion since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.
“Headwinds from global policy uncertainty and growth deceleration in major trading partners are taking a toll on manufacturing, investment, trade, and growth,” Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific department, said during a news conference at the IMF and World Bank fall meetings.
“Risks are skewed to the downside,” he said, calling on policymakers in the region to focus on near-term fiscal and monetary policy steps to spur growth.
“The intensification in trade tensions between the US and China could further weigh on confidence and financial markets, thereby weakening trade, investment and growth,” he said.
A faster-than-expected slowdown in China’s economic growth could also generate negative spillovers in the region, as many Asian countries have supply chains closely tied to China, he added.
The IMF slashed China’s growth forecast to 6.1 percent for this year and 5.8 percent for 2020, pointing to the impact from the trade conflict and tighter regulation to address excess debt.

Anti-money laundering watchdog gives Pakistan until February to act against terror financing

Updated 18 October 2019
Reuters

Anti-money laundering watchdog gives Pakistan until February to act against terror financing

  • ‘The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020’
Updated 18 October 2019
Reuters

PARIS: Pakistan has until February to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan, or face action against it, a global watchdog said on Friday.
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, which tackles money laundering, said it was concerned that Pakistan had failed to complete the action plan first by a January deadline, then a May deadline and now October.
“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020,” it said in a statement.
“Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action.”
The FATF already has Pakistan on its “grey list” of countries with inadequate controls over curbing money laundering and terrorism financing. But India wants Pakistan blacklisted, which would likely result in sanctions.
“Pakistan needs to do more and it needs to do it faster,” FATF president Xiangmin Liu told reporters in Paris.

Topics: economy Finance money laundering Pakistan

Related

World
Pakistan’s ‘penniless billionaires’ expose money laundering frenzy
Special
World
Pakistan gets six more months to ‘fix’ anti-money laundering laws : Ministry of Finance

Latest updates

IMF warns of Asia’s darkening growth outlook as trade war bites
Numbers prove Bella Hadid is world’s most beautiful
Highlights from Sotheby’s 20th Century Art sale in London
At least 28 killed in Afghan mosque blast
World’s first female spacewalking team makes history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.