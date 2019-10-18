You are here

Holiday Inn-owner IHG hit by weak China, Hong Kong bookings

IHG is the latest international hotel group to feel the squeeze in the travel sector amid the ongoing Hong Kong protests. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • IHG’s revenue fall comes amid a general slowdown in the global hotel industry
  • Company opened 13,000 rooms in Q3
Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels Group blamed lower business bookings in China and Hong Kong protests for a 0.8% fall in third-quarter revenue per room on Friday, the latest company to be pinched by weaker global travel.
The hotel industry in general is feeling the impact of slowing global growth, which is denting business travel. Rival Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. warned that lagging growth in China and the China-US trade war would hurt revenue. Raffles owner AccorHotels narrowed its full-year profit guidance, citing uncertainty on China-related issues.
Four months of protests in Hong Kong have taken a toll on tourism, while weak economic data from China has been discouraging.
IHG reported a 6.1% fall in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in Greater China during the quarter, with a 36% drop in Hong Kong. (https://reut.rs/35Lf0Jl)
“While we are certainly not at the stage where business travel has been scaled back on a large scale, the cracks are certainly showing,” AJ Bell’s Investment Director Russ Mould said.
Shares in IHG, which has nearly 5,800 hotels including the Crowne Plaza and Regent Hotels & Resorts brands, fell nearly 2% in early trade on Friday.
The company has been putting more money into China, its fastest-growing market, using new loyalty programs, digital payment options and revamping rooms at Holiday Inn to woo local business travelers. Of the 13,000 rooms IHG opened across its brands in the quarter, 4,100 were in China.
But Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson said the company was seeing more leisure than business travelers, who tend to spend less money on bookings.
Edgecliffe-Johnson said the company had also seen some pressure in the United States as US manufacturing businesses cut spending on conference halls bookings during the third quarter.

Food group Danone narrows 2019 sales growth goal despite strong Q3

Reuters

  • Q3 China baby food sales up more than 20%
  • Eyes sales growth of 2.5-3% vs 3% previously
PARIS: French food group Danone said revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter as baby food products sales in China delivered another a strong rise in turnover, offsetting a weaker performance in other areas.
The third quarter performance, however, lagged market expectations and Danone narrowed its sales growth outlook for the 2019 full year while keeping its margin outlook intact.
Finance Chief Cecile Cabanis told reporters that in 2019, the group will continue to make progress toward meeting its 2020 financial goals, which she confirmed.
Danone, which is the world’s largest yoghurt maker and has brands such as Actimel and Activia, said third-quarter sales reached 6.418 billion euros ($7.1 billion).
This marked a like-for-like rise of 3.0% that was below analysts’ expectations for 3.8% growth, but was nevertheless an acceleration from 2.5% growth in the second quarter.
Danone is now targeting 2019 group like-for-like sales growth of 2.5%-3% against a previous forecast of around 3%.
It still expects an operating margin above 15% for 2019, putting it on track for its 2020 goals of an operating margin of above 16% and like-for-like sales growth of 4-5%.
China is an important region for Danone, contributing about 30% of sales to the ‘Early Life Nutrition’ (ELN) business, which makes infant formula and general baby food products.
Sales of Danone’s ELN business in China returned to growth in the second quarter, having suffered a slump in the first quarter partly due to lower birth rates.
They further accelerated to reach growth of over 20% percent in the third quarter, reaching their highest ever quarter in terms of net sales.
Sales in China were helped by a focus on more premium products, an expansion toward cities where Danone has a bigger presence, and an increase of sales via E-commerce.
Danone’s ‘Essential Dairy & Plant’-based division reported sales growth of 0.7%, with Europe continuing to improve. In North America, coffee creamers and plant-based products posted solid growth although premium dairy product sales lagged.
Revenues at Danone’s waters division dipped 0.9% as sales in Europe suffered from high comparisons with the year-ago quarter when sales had been boosted by particularly hot weather.

