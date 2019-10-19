You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Rocketing tanker rates lead to surprise surge in US crude inventories

In this June 13, 2019 file photo, an oil tanker is on fire in the Sea of Oman. Rising tanker rates has contributed to lower US crude oil exports and surging inventories in the country for the fifth consecutive week. (AP Photo/ISNA, File)
Faisal Faeq

Brent crude trended lower to $59.42 per barrel, while WTI also retreated to $53.78 per barrel.

Weak economic data from China added to concerns about the US-Chinese trade relationship.

However, the big news of the week came from the shipping sector as tanker rates rocketed which contributed to lower US crude oil exports and surging inventories in the country for the fifth consecutive week.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 9.3 million barrel gain in US crude inventories for the week ended Oct. 11, which was much higher than the market expected.

Even with heavy discounts applied to US shipments, producers struggled to sell their oil because of rising tanker charter costs.

Rates for chartering a supertanker from the US Gulf Coast to Singapore were reported to have hit record highs of more than $17 million and a record $22 million to China.

This trend is also likely to be reflected in US export data for October. Adding to shipping pressures is the fact that some ships are being taken out of service to fit sulfur-reducing scrubbers ahead of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) environmental rules that are set to take effect in January 2020.

It is noteworthy that US producers export most of their oil on a cost and freight (CFR) basis where the seller is required to arrange for the carriage of oil to the final destination port. 

The expected drop in US crude oil exports as a result of spiking tanker rates shows a serious financial fragility in the US crude oil export system.

Although shipping rates for very large crude carriers hit refinery margins, saddling additional premium shipping cost on the refiners, the physical market for oil strengthened further, and trading in Arabian Gulf sour crude grades continued to pick up.

Now the US will be hoping that higher tanker rates will reduce demand for very large crude carriers, which could ease tanker rates. 

However, until then, US shale producers will likely pay more to have their oil shipped to longer-haul destinations such as the Asian market.

Huawei in early talks with US firms to license 5G platform: executive

  • Currently there are no US 5G providers and European rivals Ericsson and Nokia are generally more expensive
  • Huawei has spent billions to develop its 5G technology since 2009
WASHINGTON: Blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei is in early-stage talks with some US telecoms companies about licensing its 5G network technology to them, a Huawei executive told Reuters on Friday.
Vincent Pang, senior vice president and board director at the company said some firms had expressed interest in both a long-term deal or a one-off transfer, declining to name or quantify the companies.
“There are some companies talking to us, but it would take a long journey to really finalize everything,” Pang explained on a visit to Washington this week. “They have shown interest,” he added, saying conversations are only a couple of weeks old and not at a detailed level yet.
The US government, fearing Huawei equipment could be used to spy on customers, has led a campaign to convince allies to bar it from their 5G networks. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claim.
Currently there are no US 5G providers and European rivals Ericsson and Nokia are generally more expensive.
In May, Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment provider, was placed on a US blacklist over national security concerns, banning it from buying American-made parts without a special license.
Washington also has brought criminal charges against the company, alleging bank fraud, violations of US sanctions against Iran, and theft of trade secrets, which Huawei denies.
Rules that were due out from the Commerce Department earlier this month are expected to effectively ban the company from the US telecoms supply chain.
The idea of a one-off fee in exchange for access to Huawei’s 5G patents, licenses, code and know-how was first floated by CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei in interviews with the New York Times and the Economist last month. But it was not previously clear whether there was any interest from US companies.
In an interview with Reuters last month, a State Department official expressed skepticism of Ren’s offer.
“It’s just not realistic that carriers would take on this equipment and then manage all of the software and hardware themselves,” the person said. “If there are software bugs that are built in to the initial software, there would be no way to necessarily tell that those are there and they could be activated at any point, even if the software code is turned over to the mobile operators,” the official added.
For his part, Pang declined to predict whether any deal might be signed. However, he warned that the research and development investment required by continuously improving the platform after a single-transfer from Huawei would be very costly for the companies.
Huawei has spent billions to develop its 5G technology since 2009.

