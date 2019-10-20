You are here

‘Electric Hummer’ to help GM’s move into EV trucks

The Hummer, based on the armored Humvee truck first built for the US military, has been an iconic American SUV brand since it was first marketed in 1992. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Bringing back name would take advantage of a still strongly recognized brand
General Motors (GM) plans to build a new family of premium electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant beginning in late 2021, possibly reviving the imposing Hummer brand on some of them, several people familiar with the plans said.

The so-called BT1 electric truck/SUV program is the centerpiece of a planned $3 billion investment in the Detroit-Hamtramck plant to make electric trucks and vans, and part of a broader $7.7 billion investment in GM’s US plants over the next four years, according to a proposed labor deal between the automaker and the United Auto Workers union.

The investment would move the automaker into a part of the EV market that is largely untested and where GM has a higher likelihood of turning a profit, analysts said.

“It makes perfect sense to hit the high end of the market in order to generate some revenue that might actually turn a profit,” Auto Forecast Solutions vice president of global vehicle forecasting, Sam Fiorani, said.

GM is mirroring the approach electric carmaker Tesla Inc took by starting in the high end and then moving down the price ladder, he said.

That is important for a company who previously tried to sell the plug-in electric hybrid Chevrolet Volt and all-electric Bolt cars at lower prices and higher volumes, but failed to sell enough to make those efforts profitable, Fiorani said.

The UAW’s 48,000 GM hourly workers are scheduled to vote next week on the proposed contract that would end a month-long strike that analysts say has cost the No. 1 US automaker about $2 billion.




The Hummer was mothballed in 2010 after the 2008 financial crisis. (AFP)

GM’s BT1 program includes an electric pickup for the GMC brand and an electric SUV for Cadillac, both due in 2023, the sources said.

Before then, GM plans to begin low-volume production in late 2021 of the first BT1 model, a pickup, under a different brand, the source said. A performance variant of the pickup will be added to that brand in 2022, followed by an electric SUV in 2023.

One of the sources said the Hummer name is “under consideration” but a decision has not been finalized. The pickup is codenamed “Project O.”

Bringing back the Hummer name would take advantage of a still strongly recognized brand name, Fiorani said. Hummers were rugged civilian utility vehicles with low gas mileage that were inspired by military vehicles and were popular with such celebrities as actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and former basketball star Dennis Rodman.

“Putting a Hummer badge on anything is a great idea for General Motors because half the marketing is already paid for,” he said. “Making it environmentally friendly is just icing on the cake.”

The pickups and SUVs in the BT1 family will use a new dedicated electric vehicle architecture, including a “skateboard” chassis that bundles electric motor and batteries, the sources said. Fiorani expects the GM electric truck to sell at around $90,000 or more, while the other vehicles will easily top $100,000.

GM President Mark Reuss said in June at a UBS conference that the new EV architecture will be highly flexible, enabling the Detroit automaker to build a variety of body types in different sizes, with the capability of providing front, rear or all-wheel drive models.

When the plant reaches full production in 2024, it is expected to build about 80,000 electric vehicles a year, the sources said. Fiorani called that figure realistic.

As part of its plans around EVs, GM plans to open a battery plant near its closed Lordstown, Ohio, factory that sources have said would be a joint venture and is part of plans to invest another $1.3 billion in non-GM plants in the US over the next four years.

GM CEO and chair Mary Barra said in April the automaker would make an electric full-size pickup, but provided no further details. The company has said it plans to invest $8 billion to develop electric and self-driving vehicles, launching 20 new EVs globally by 2023.

Asked about the details provided to Reuters, GM spokeswoman Jordana Strosberg said GM doesn’t comment on speculation. But she added the company is committed to an electric future.

“GM believes in an all-electric future and we are making great progress in that area,” she said. “We have announced that a pickup truck will be part of our future portfolio, but have no additional information to provide.”

GM is aiming to be one of the first in what will be a crowded market for electric trucks and SUVs.

Well-funded Michigan startup Rivian has announced plans to build an electric pickup — a premium version of which will top $90,000 - followed by an electric SUV, beginning in fall 2020. It also has a contract with investor Amazon.com Inc to build up to 100,000 electric delivery vans for the e-commerce giant.

GM previously held discussions about investing in Rivian and using its electric vehicle platform, but sped up its internal EV program when the startup turned to rival Ford Motor Co.

Ford invested $500 million in Rivian in April and said it planned to use Rivian’s skateboard to build a new Ford-branded electric vehicle.

Ford plans to unveil an electric version of its own F-series pickup in early to mid 2022, sources previously told Reuters. It also will begin selling a Mustang-inspired electric SUV next year as part of its plan to invest $11.5 billion electrifying its vehicles by 2022, including adding 16 fully electric models.

Electric pickups and SUVs — the heart of the US market — could help Ford and GM generate the significant sales of EVs they will need to meet tougher emission standards and electric vehicle mandates in California and other states. The Trump administration is moving to roll back those standards — and eliminate extra credits that automakers receive from EV sales — but the electric trucks are a hedge if California prevails.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he wants to add a pickup to the company’s growing family of premium electric vehicles, but has not provided a timetable. Tesla is expected to unveil a prototype this year, with analysts predicting a 2022 debut. 

Global leaders eye ‘modest rebound’

Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
AP

Global leaders eye ‘modest rebound’

  • Trade wars dominate discussions among G20 nations as Saudi Arabia begins preparations to chair the group in 2020
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The world’s finance leaders agree that growth has slowed, but they remain hopeful for a modest rebound next year as long as trade and geopolitical tensions do not worsen.

That was the assessment from finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 major industrial countries.

Those officials met ahead of discussions on Saturday with the policy-setting panels of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and the its sister lending organization, the World Bank.

The leaders of those two organizations appealed to their member countries on to resolve the widening disagreements on trade, climate change and other issues, warning that the continued diversions threatened to worsen the current global slowdown.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, the current chair of the G20 finance group, said that while current conditions are less than optimal, there was still hope that conditions will improve.

Speaking after the G20 discussions ended, Aso said: “We broadly agreed that the global economic expansion continues, but its pace remains weak.”

Aso said the group felt that the risks remained weighted to the downside with the major threats coming from trade wars and geopolitical tensions. But he said the expectation was that growth would pick up in 2020.

Japan served as chair of the G20 this year, a position that will be taken by Saudi Arabia in 2020.

The US is represented at the meetings by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The IMF in its updated economic outlook prepared for this week’s meetings projected the global economy would expand by just 3 percent this year, the weakest showing in a decade, with 90 percent of the globe experiencing a downshift in growth this year. But it is forecasting growth will accelerate slightly to 3.4 percent in 2020, still below the 3.6 percent global growth seen in 2018.

“Trade tensions are now taking a toll on business confidence and investment,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in an opening speech to finance officials on Friday.

Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist who had been the No. 2 official at the World Bank, recognized the accomplishments of her IMF predecessor, Christine Lagarde, the first woman to head that agency. Lagarde was in the audience for the speech.

“As someone who grew up behind the Iron Curtain, I could never have expected to lead the IMF,” Georgieva said. She noted she had witnessed the devastation of bad economic policies when her mother lost 98 percent of her life savings during a period of hyperinflation in the 1990s in Bulgaria.

World Bank President David Malpass said the slowdown in global growth was hurting efforts to help the 700 million people around the world living in extreme poverty, especially in nations trying to cope with a flood of refugees from regional conflicts.

“Many countries are facing fragility, conflict and violence, making development even more urgent and difficult,” he said.

The fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank meetings were expected to be dominated by the trade disputes triggered by the Trump administration’s get-tough policies aimed at lowering America’s huge trade deficits and boosting US manufacturing jobs. So far, those efforts have made little headway.

In addition to the battle between the US and China, higher US tariffs went into effect Friday on $7.5 billion in European goods coming into the US in a dispute involving airplane subsidies.

Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister, said that China probably would be the real winner in the US-EU trade fight. He said the EU was ready to negotiate a settlement to avoid the tariffs but so far, the Trump administration has rejected those efforts.

“From the beginning, we have made it clear that we want to avoid a trade war,” Le Maire said. “The response from the US administration has been a closed door.”

Georgieva said a tentative US-China trade agreement announced last week should lessen the damage to the global economy slightly, but solid global growth would not return until the two countries resolved their differences and all countries moved to modernize the rules of global trade to lessen future disputes.

