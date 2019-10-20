You are here

UAE gears up one-year countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai with entertainment galore

An artist impression of one of Expo 2020’s venues. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
An artist impression of one of Expo 2020’s venues. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
An artist impression of one of Expo 2020’s venues. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
Expo 2020 Dubai’s long term investment will boost the Emirate’s economy by 122.6 billion dirhams.. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
An artist impression of one of Expo 2020’s venues. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
The six-month Expo 2020, the largest event to be held in the Arab World, is predicted to add the equivalent of 1.5 percent to the UAE’s gross domestic product.. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
An artist impression of one of Expo 2020’s venues. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
An artist impression of one of Expo 2020’s venues. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
UAE gears up one-year countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai with entertainment galore

  • Dubai prepares for eye-catching countdown on Burj Khalifa
  • Live performances from singer Mariah Carey and acclaimed Emirati singer and Expo 2020 ambassador Hussain Al-Jassmi
DUBAI: The seven emirates of the UAE is counting down to the Expo 2020 on Sunday with a number of simultaneous entertainment events across the country’s iconic landmarks, before it buckles down to business on Oct. 20 next year.

The main show will be at the Burj Park with global superstar Mariah Carey, joined by Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi, who is also an official Expo 2020 ambassador. Bollywood actress Shraddah Kapoor will also be there, as the Burj Khalifa lights up for the count down.

The other six emirates are also marking the occasion with free-for-all activities in venues such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Ajman Museum, Umm Al Quwain Corniche, Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah Fort.

The events, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Expo 2020 Director-General Reem Al-Hashimy said, will “offer a window into the once-in-a-lifetime celebration that awaits from October 20, 2020.”

“The next 12 months will see us put the finishing touches to ensure an exceptional World Expo,” she added, in a report by state-run WAM.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi will feature YouTube sensation Sandra Sahi, as well as singers Stephon Lemar, Layla Kardan, the Emirati Trio.

Indian band ROOH, singer and pianist Clarita de Quiroz, Egyptian oud player Rami Zaki and other regional artists are celebrating the count down at Sharjah’s Al Marjaz waterfront.

While the Ajman Museum will host Arabic fusion band, pop-rock musician Hydyy, Emirati soul singer Chakram, poet Storm Fernandes, artist Humaira Hussain and MC Mohammed Enaba.

Qantas completes longest non-stop New York-Sydney flight

Qantas completes longest non-stop New York-Sydney flight

  • The flight was 19 hours and 16 minutes long
  • Qantas says tests ranged from monitoring pilot brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness to exercise classes for passengers
SYDNEY: Australia’s Qantas has completed the first non-stop commercial flight from New York to Sydney, which was used to run a series of tests to assess the effects of ultra long-haul flights on crew fatigue and passenger jetleg.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner touched down in Sydney early Sunday morning after a flight of 19 hours and 16 minutes — the world’s longest.


Qantas says tests ranged from monitoring pilot brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness to exercise classes for passengers. A total of 49 people were on board.
Capt. Sean Golding, who led the four pilots, says “overall, we’re really happy with how the flight went and it’s great to have some of the data we need to help assess turning this into a regular service.”

