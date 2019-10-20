UAE gears up one-year countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai with entertainment galore

DUBAI: The seven emirates of the UAE is counting down to the Expo 2020 on Sunday with a number of simultaneous entertainment events across the country’s iconic landmarks, before it buckles down to business on Oct. 20 next year.

The main show will be at the Burj Park with global superstar Mariah Carey, joined by Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi, who is also an official Expo 2020 ambassador. Bollywood actress Shraddah Kapoor will also be there, as the Burj Khalifa lights up for the count down.

The other six emirates are also marking the occasion with free-for-all activities in venues such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Ajman Museum, Umm Al Quwain Corniche, Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah Fort.

20 October 2019 is 1 Year to Go till #Expo2020. We are celebrating the diversity and creativity of the UAE in every Emirate, with over 100 performance artists from across the world. Follow the story of 5 musicians through their #MusicalEncounters story. https://t.co/VRwWcHFZYQ pic.twitter.com/62YGDFKsM5 — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) October 19, 2019

The events, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Expo 2020 Director-General Reem Al-Hashimy said, will “offer a window into the once-in-a-lifetime celebration that awaits from October 20, 2020.”

“The next 12 months will see us put the finishing touches to ensure an exceptional World Expo,” she added, in a report by state-run WAM.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi will feature YouTube sensation Sandra Sahi, as well as singers Stephon Lemar, Layla Kardan, the Emirati Trio.

Indian band ROOH, singer and pianist Clarita de Quiroz, Egyptian oud player Rami Zaki and other regional artists are celebrating the count down at Sharjah’s Al Marjaz waterfront.

While the Ajman Museum will host Arabic fusion band, pop-rock musician Hydyy, Emirati soul singer Chakram, poet Storm Fernandes, artist Humaira Hussain and MC Mohammed Enaba.