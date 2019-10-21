You are here

  Border closure has mixed impact for Nigeria's economy

Border closure has mixed impact for Nigeria’s economy

Nigeria closed its land borders with Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger in Auguest, claiming it needed to protect itself from smuggling. (Reuters)
  • Smuggling crackdown creates pressures for Africa’s most populous country
  • Sales of gasoline in Nigeria fell by 12.7 percent after the border closure in August.
LAGOS: Two months ago, Nigeria slapped restrictions on cross-border trade with its neighbors, but there are mixed signals as to whether the controversial move is benefitting the country.

On August 19, President Muhammadu Buhari dramatically closed Nigeria’s land frontiers to goods traded with Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, saying its economy needed to be protected from rampant smuggling.

The move has met with howls of pain in Benin especially, and cast a shadow over a newly-minted agreement to scrap restrictions on trade among African economies.

But has it been beneficial for Nigeria, as the government has sought?

Evidence seen by AFP suggests that any benefits are at the macro level — and the country’s many poor are likely to be among the losers.

The two main commodities being smuggled were petrol and rice.

Petrol was being sneaked out from Nigeria, where subsidies make the fuel half as cheap as in its neighbors, and resold.

Rice, on the other hand, was being brought into Nigeria, where consumers favor imported Asian-grown varieties over the locally-grown competitor, from Benin via its port in Cotonou.

The most visible winner from the closure is the Nigerian treasury, which has benefitted from the falling cost of petrol subsidies and from a rise in customs receipts.

“Nigeria, to its detriment, may have inadvertently subsidised (fuel) supply to a few West African countries for more than 12 years,” the Nigerian consultancy Cardinal Stone said in a report this month.

Sales of gasoline in Nigeria fell by 12.7 percent after the border closure, which indicates that millions of subsidised liters are being secretly taken abroad for resale, it said.

The reduction in consumption, if sustained at current levels, could lead to subsidy savings of around 13.5 billion naira ($37 million) monthly and 162.1 billion naira annually, it estimated.

In early October, Nigeria’s customs chief, Hameed Ali, said customs receipts had reached a record level, of five billion naira daily, since the closure, with the bustling port of Lagos benefitting most as imports rise through official channels.

As for rice, the country’s agriculture lobby is loudly supporting the border closure.

Ade Adefeko, a senior executive in charge of corporate relations with the food giant Olam, said investment in the Nigerian agricultural sector was being hamstrung by the rice trafficking, which is estimated to reach two million tons a year.

Olam has the biggest rice-growing business in Nigeria, owning 13,000 hectares of cultivable land of which only 4,500 hectares are being used because the sector is “not profitable” in the face of competition from Asian rice, he said.

However, “since the border closure, locally-milled rice has started selling, and the entire rice value chain has been positively impacted by the closure,” Adefeko said.

He called for the border closure to be maintained “until the end of the year, and see how it goes on a longer term.”

On Monday, Hameed told reporters there was no “time limit ... It will continue as long as we can get the desired results.”

But if the border closure is a boost for domestic growers, it has led to price increases for consumers.

The price of a 50 kilogram bag has more than doubled to 20,000 naira, roughly the entire monthly income of a Nigerian living in extreme poverty — of whom there are an estimated 87 million in the country.

Traders in Lagos Island, a vast market of “made in China” textiles and gadgets, say the closure of the borders had crippled supplies via Benin’s largest city Cotonou.

“Lagos’ port is too slow, and you have to pay too many bribes to get your goods out,” said a swimsuit hawker, adding “I have to cut down my margin by half.”

The annual inflation rate edged up to 11.24 percent in September, while food inflation ran at 13.51 percent.

A similar complaint is heard among people in Nigeria’s industrial sector, which is already struggling with the country’s notoriously poor transport system, as well as its frequent electricity shortages.

Trade with neighbors is essential, they say.

“The intention of stopping smuggling is praiseworthy but the point is that measures have an impact on us,” said a foreign investor who specializes in the import and export of manufactured goods.

“As usual in Nigeria, it’s all down to a question of strength — you crush first and talk later.”

Between 10 and 20 percent of Nigerian manufactured goods are sold to other countries in West Africa, with many of these items, such as pasta and cosmetics, exported through informal routes, mainly through small sellers who travel around the region.

“We need direct investments, we need industries to create jobs in this country,” said Muda Yusuf, director of the Chamber of Commerce in Lagos.

“Some people can celebrate but while they put their money to the bank, the rest of the people are suffering.”

Negative rates forever? Central bankers look for an exit

  • Negative interest rates are now a fact of life in Europe and Japan, and multiple other countries including the US are lowering their target policy rates
  • Negative interest rates may be hiding “deep underlying problems,” a “sign of sickness for developed economies,” says Iceland's Central Bank chief
WASHINGTON: The world’s most powerful policymakers are struggling to alleviate the pain of a slowing global economy with few levers left to pull and growing concern that one of them, negative interest rates, already is creating problems of its own.

In an ideal world, elected officials would pull more of the weight with fiscal programs and structural reforms that would improve growth and allow interest rates to rise.

But over three days of conversation here, the dilemma has become clear: Whether it is the US-China trade war, tightfisted spending in Germany, or the drawn-out Brexit, broader government policies are moving in the other direction — driving central bankers to mount further rescue efforts, and likely leading to even more negative yielding debt.

“We still have tools which could be used as necessary,” said Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. “I don’t think the effect of monetary policy has declined significantly or materially.” Still, Kuroda said that a prolonged low interest rate situation could have “side effects on the financial system. You have to be careful.”

Negative interest rates are now a fact of life in Europe and Japan, and multiple other countries including the US are lowering their target policy rates.

“It is not really clear how we are going to get out of this,” Stanford University economics professor John Taylor said at a meeting of the Institute of International Finance.

He spoke at a central banking panel that showed just how much the landscape has shifted in the decade since the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis. Far from debate over whether unconventional policies are appropriate or not, the discussion is now about whether traditional central banking can even survive — or whether oddities like negative rates have become self-reinforcing, and whether central banks will need to begin overtly financing government programs to get the fiscal spending that may provide an exit from them.

“We have got to make it easier for politicians to run fiscal policy when monetary policy is essentially not operating well,” said former Federal Reserve vice chair Stanley Fischer, now a senior adviser with investment management firm BlackRock.

Conversation at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week was dominated by two concerns — a global economic slowdown driven by “policy shocks” that might have been avoided, and the risks to pension funds, banks, and overall financial stability posed by the roughly $15 trillion, estimated by the IMF, in bonds that now pay a negative interest rate.

With easier monetary policy being used to dampen the impact of the trade war and other risks, some analysts worry about the moral hazard of central bankers underwriting the very policies they feel are slowing growth.

“There is a kind of benign view that central banks are just kind of doing their best to offset the damage done by one set of policymakers in one side of the government,” said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings. “There is a real danger in misplaced faith in the capacity of central banks to fix all these growth challenges.”

Yet they may have no choice. IMF economists slashed their forecasts for global growth to the slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, ahead of the conference, setting the tone for a somber mood.

In a communique issued on Saturday, the IMF’s steering committee said member countries should “employ all appropriate policy tools, individually and collectively, to mitigate risks.”

With interest rates close to or below zero, asset purchases are now the main policy tool for some central banks. The ECB, for example, has cut its key rate to a record low of minus 0.5 percent and launched an indefinite bond buying program that will likely keep it in the market for years to come.

“The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside,” outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi said at the IMF meeting on Friday. “The Governing Council continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments.”

Beyond the euro zone, the US and Japan, other nations are also easing rates. The Russian central bank, which has been cutting rates this year as economic growth slowed and inflation waned, will be ready to act “more decisively” when cutting interest rates, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

Ukraine central bank Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said the bank intends to cut the key policy rate gradually.

While lower rates support growth, the consequence of ultra-accomodative policy is that it can breed higher risk taking, as investors search for yield, said experts.

“We do worry about the side effect, which is that investors are reaching for yield,” said Tobias Adrian, financial counselor and director of the IMF’s monetary and capital markets department. “That is ultimately what is driving high yield bonds into negative territory in some parts of the world.”

Adrian pointed to leverage rising in the corporate sector and said the IMF saw stretched valuations in some equity markets, many corporate bond markets, and government bond markets around the world.

Negative interest rates may be hiding “deep underlying problems,” said Ásgeir Jónsson, governor of the Central Bank of Iceland. They’re a “sign of sickness for developed economies.” 

