Oil prices steady as investors weigh demand concerns

The OPEC, Russia and other oil producers agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from the start of this year. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices largely held steady on Monday, recouping some early losses as investors took stock of global economic pressures that could impact oil demand.
Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures were down 1 cent to $59.41 a barrel by 0648 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were off 2 cents at $53.76 a barrel.
Signs of still ample global oil supply combined with concerns about economic growth in China, the world’s largest oil importer, pressured prices lower for a second session earlier on Monday.
“Weakness in oil price reflected a bearish view of the global energy demand, as the slowdown in manufacturing and trades seemed not to be ending anytime soon,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets.
Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, said on Sunday it did not meet its supply reduction commitment in September because of an increase in natural gas condensate output as the country prepared for winter.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other oil producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from the start of this year.
Additionally, talks between OPEC members Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to restart oil production from joint fields in the Neutral Zone between the two countries, with capacity of 500,000 barrels per day could mean more supply returning to the market.
Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister on Saturday said negotiations were “very positive” after Kuwaiti media, citing unidentified sources, said the two Gulf oil producers had agreed to resume crude output from the oilfields.
But any increase in Neutral Zone production from will be compensated by a supply cut from other Saudi Arabian and Kuwaiti fields as both countries are committed to their targets under the OPEC+ output reduction agreement.
While market participants believe OPEC+ could decide to extend production cuts in an upcoming December meeting, economic headwinds are curbing bullish sentiment and fueling oil demand concerns.
China’s economic growth slowed to 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, its weakest in 27-1/2 years and short of expectations due to soft factory production and continuing trade tensions.
“OPEC-led supply curtailment policies though lending support has struggled to boost oil prices as markets fixate over persistent demand-side concerns,” Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said.
Still, a 9.4 percent year on year increase in China’s refinery throughput for September signaled that petroleum demand remained robust.

Global renewable power capacity to rise by 50% in five years

Updated 21 October 2019
Rueters

Global renewable power capacity to rise by 50% in five years

  • Solar PV will account for nearly 60 percent of this growth and onshore wind 25 percent
  • Falling technology costs and more effective government policies have helped to drive the higher forecasts for renewable capacity deployment
Updated 21 October 2019
Rueters

LONDON: Global renewable energy capacity is set to rise by 50 percent in five years’ time, driven by solar photovoltaic (PV) installations on homes, buildings and industry, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Total renewable-based power capacity will rise by 1.2 terawatts (TW) by 2024 from 2.5 TW last year, equivalent to the total installed current power capacity of the United States.
Solar PV will account for nearly 60 percent of this growth and onshore wind 25 percent, the IEA’s annual report on global renewables showed.
The share of renewables in power generation is expected to rise to 30 percent in 2024 from 26 percent today.
Falling technology costs and more effective government policies have helped to drive the higher forecasts for renewable capacity deployment since last year’s report, the IEA said.
“Renewables are already the world’s second largest source of electricity, but their deployment still needs to accelerate if we are to achieve long-term climate, air quality and energy access goals,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.
“As costs continue to fall, we have a growing incentive to ramp up the deployment of solar PV,” he added.
The cost of generating electricity from distributed solar PV (PV systems on homes, commercial buildings and industry) is already below retail electricity prices in most countries.
Solar PV generation costs are expected to decline a further 15 percent to 35 percent by 2024, making the technology more attractive for adoption, the IEA said.
However, policy and tariff reforms are needed to ensure solar PV growth is sustainable and avoid disruption to electricity markets and higher energy costs, the report said.

