You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s extended exports slump could push BOJ to ease next week

Japan’s extended exports slump could push BOJ to ease next week

The international cargo terminal at the port in Tokyo. Japanese exports in September slumped 5.2 percent from a year earlier. (Reuters)
Updated 21 October 2019
Reuters

Japan’s extended exports slump could push BOJ to ease next week

  • Exports to all major regions down
  • Global slowdown, trade protectionism seen as risks for economy
Updated 21 October 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s exports contracted for a 10th straight month in September, adding to speculation the central bank could ease monetary policy as soon as next week to support an economy hit by a slowdown in global demand.
A bitter Sino-US trade war and slowing growth in China have heightened the risks of a global recession, darkening the outlook for Japan’s economy, the world’s third-largest.
Exports in September slumped 5.2% from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, dragged down by car and airplane parts to the United States and semiconductor production equipment to South Korea.
The fall was larger than a 4.0% drop expected by economists and marked the longest run of declines in exports since a 14-month stretch from October 2015 to November 2016.
In volume terms, exports fell 2.3% in the year to September, the second consecutive month of declines.
The extended fall in exports comes after the government lowered its assessment of the economy on Friday, raising a warning flag over weakness in exports.
That, among other factors, has triggered calls from some Japanese policymakers the government is ready to take fiscal measures if extra economic support was needed.
“There is a possibility that there will be another fall in exports hereafter,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.
“Though overall conditions are currently stable, it would become a factor for monetary easing if it did affect Japan’s economy as a whole.”
Markets are rife with speculation the Bank of Japan could ease at its Oct. 30-31 meeting, after it said at its rate review last month it would take a more thorough look at whether rising overseas risks could derail Japan’s fragile economic recovery.
The BOJ will “certainly” reduce short- to medium-term interest rates if it needed to ease monetary policy, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told Reuters on Saturday.
By region, exports to China, Japan’s biggest trading partner, slipped 6.7% year-on-year in September, down for the seventh month as shipments of auto parts declined, offsetting a rise in those of electronic chips for semiconductors.
Exports to Asia — which account for more than half of Japan’s overall exports — dropped 7.8% in the year to September, falling for the 11th month, hurt by a 18.7% slide in semiconductor manufacturing parts, especially those to South Korea, which has been in a trade dispute with Japan.
Japan’s exports to the United States fell 7.9% in the year to September, weighed down by reduced shipments of cars over 3000cc and aircraft motors and parts.
Imports from the United States slipped 11.6% in September, causing Japan’s trade surplus with the world’s top economy to narrow by 3.5% from a year earlier to 564.1 billion yen ($5.2 billion), the trade data showed.
Washington and Tokyo signed a limited trade deal last month that cuts tariffs on US farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further reducing the threat of higher US car duties.
Japan’s overall imports dropped 1.5% year-on-year, a smaller decline than the median estimate for a 2.8% decrease.
In volume terms, imports gained 6.8% which analysts said was largely because of front-load demand before a nationwide sales tax hike to 10% from 8% which kicked in at the start of this month.
“Going forward, imports are going to decline as consumption will be hurt” by the tax hike, said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
“The trade deficit is likely going to be reduced over the coming months.”
The trade balance came to a deficit of 123.0 billion yen, versus a 54.0 billion yen surplus seen by economists.

Topics: Japan BOJ

Related

Business & Economy
Japan regulatory head scolds weak regional banks: ‘Don’t blame BOJ’
Business & Economy
Japan’s stagnant inflation set to keep BOJ exit from stimulus distant

Saudi energy giant to invest $3bn in Bangladesh’s power sector

Updated 22 October 2019
SHEHAB SUMON

Saudi energy giant to invest $3bn in Bangladesh’s power sector

  • Experts say deal will usher in more economic and development opportunities for the country
Updated 22 October 2019
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia’s energy giant, ACWA power, will set up an LNG-based 3,600 MW plant in Bangladesh after an agreement was signed in Dhaka on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by ACWA Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan and officials from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), officials told Arab News on Monday.

According to the agreement, ACWA will invest $3 billion in Bangladesh’s energy development sector, of which $2.5 billion will be used to build the power plant while the rest will be spent on an LNG terminal to facilitate fuel supply to the plant. Under the deal, ACWA will also set up a 2 MW solar power plant.

In recent months, both countries have engaged in a series of discussions for investment opportunities in Bangladesh’s industry and energy sectors. 

During the Saudi-Bangladesh investment cooperation meeting in March this year, Dhaka proposed a $35 billion investment plan to a high-powered Saudi delegation led by Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the Saudi commerce and investment minister, and Mohammed bin Mezyed Al-Tuwaijri, the Saudi economy and planning minister.

However, officials in Dhaka said that this was the first investment deal to be signed between the two countries.

“We have just inked the MoU for building the LNG-based power plant. Now, ACWA will conduct a feasibility study regarding the location of the plant, which is expected to be completed in the next six months,” Khaled Mahmood, chairman of BPDB, told Arab News.

He added that there are several locations in Moheshkhali, Chottogram and the Mongla port area for the proposed power plant.

“We need to find a suitable location where the drift of the river will be suitable for establishing the LNG plant and we need to also consider the suitability of establishing the transmission lines,” Mahmood said.

“It will be either a JV (Joint Venture) or an IPP (Independent Power Producer) mode of investment, which is yet to be determined. But, we are expecting that in next year the investment will start coming here,” Mahmood said.

BPDB expects to complete the set-up process of the power plant within 36 to 42 months.

“We are in close contact with ACWA and focusing on the successful completion of the project within the shortest possible time,” he said.

Abunayyan said that he was optimistic about the new investment deal.

“Bangladesh has been a model for the Muslim world in economic progress. This is our beginning, and our journey and our relationship will last for a long time,” Abunayyan told a gathering after the MoU signing ceremony.

Economists and experts in Bangladesh also welcomed the ACWA investment in the energy development sector.

“This sort of huge and long-term capital investment will create a lot of employment opportunities. On the other hand, it will facilitate other trade negotiations with the Middle Eastern countries, too,” Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, senior research fellow at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), told Arab News.

She added that Bangladesh needs to weigh the pros and cons before finalizing such contracts so that the country can earn the “maximum benefits” from the investment.

“It will also expedite other big investments in Bangladesh from different countries,” she said.

Another energy economist, Dr. Asadujjaman, said that Bangladesh needs to exercise caution while conducting the feasibility study for such a huge investment.

“We need to address the environmental aspects, opportunity costs and other economic perspectives while working with this type of big investment. Considering the present situation, the country also needs to focus on producing more solar energy,” Dr. Asadujjaman told Arab News.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh ACWA

Related

Corporate News
ACWA Power highlights role in sustainable development
Special
Pakistan
Saudi ACWA poised to start work on Pakistan solar projects next month

Latest updates

Thai king strips “disloyal” new royal consort of titles
UN agency for Palestinian refugees on tenterhooks over probe
US officials push to revive Afghan peace talks
Will Turkey, Syria renegotiate Adana agreement?
Saudi minister hails ‘special relationship’ with Japan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.