Construction in full swing for Expo 2020 Dubai

The Expo 2020 will be held at a vast new site in the south of Dubai. (Mohammed Fawzy/Arab News)
Some countries have already either broken ground or started building their pavilions. (Mohammed Fawzy/Arab News)
The Expo 2020 will be held at a vast new site in the south of Dubai.
Some countries have already either broken ground or started building their pavilions.
The Expo 2020 will be held at a vast new site in the south of Dubai.
Some countries have already either broken ground or started building their pavilions.
Some countries have already either broken ground or started building their pavilions.
The Expo 2020 will be held at a vast new site in the south of Dubai.
Some countries have already either broken ground or started building their pavilions.
The Expo 2020 will be held at a vast new site in the south of Dubai.
The UAE pavilion is modeled after a Falcon, its national bird.
The Saudi pavilion in the works at the Expo site in Dubai.
  • Turnover of the Expo 2020-owned facilities is expected by the end of this year
  • 192 countries have confirmed participation at the upcoming world expo
DUBAI: Organizers on Tuesday gave a glimpse of the ongoing construction of the vast Expo 2020 site located south of Dubai, one year ahead of the World Expo’s opening in October next year.

Journalists from different parts of the world were bused in for a quick tour of Sustainability District – one of Expo’s major areas – as well as the nine-story media center. A rooftop view from the almost-finished media facility also had construction workers busy with Al Wasl Dome, the central building at the site which will host the Expo’s major events.

Building activity was also at a fast pace in the other two areas, the Mobility and Opportunity districts, as seen from the rooftop of the media center. Massive cranes, heavy equipment and construction materials were seen at the site.

Turnover of the Expo 2020-owned facilities is expected by the end of this year, while individual country pavilions have their own deadlines to finish construction, organizers told Arab News.

Some countries have already either broken ground or started building their pavilions, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Japan. Others are expected to break ground in the coming months.

192 countries have confirmed participation at the upcoming world expo.

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion was one of the prominent constructions at the site, with the slant metal structure visible from the media center’s roof deck. The pavilion resembles a “huge window opening up from the ground and soaring into the sky.”




Saudi Arabia was one of the few countries that have made major developments in construction. (Mohammed Fawzy/Arab News)

The tour was part of a three-day global media briefing, which started with a count-down concert on Sunday by American singer Mariah Carey at Burj Park.

The six-month Expo 2020, to be held at a vast new site in the south of Dubai, will officially open on Oct. 20 next year, with organizers expecting an estimated 25 million visitors.

Topics: Dubai expo 2020 Expo 2020

Ivory Coast tourism attracts $5bn from Arab investors

  • The tourism ministry said “a round table of investors in Dubai” expressed interest In Ivory Coast
  • The initiative, dubbed “Sublime Cote d’Ivoire” (Magnificent Ivory Coast), was launched in May
ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast announced Tuesday that Arab investors had pledged $5 billion to support its program to attract foreign tourists to the West African nation.
The tourism ministry said “a round table of investors in Dubai” on Sunday and Monday expressed interest In Ivory Coast and in total, the minister for tourism and leisure, Siandou Fofana, “enlisted from them pledges worth just over $5 billion” (4.49 billion euros).
Ivory Coast’s charm offensive in the United Arab Emirates included a delegation with recently retired star footballer Didier Drogba and A’Salfo, lead singer with the pop group Magic System, who gave two concerts.
The initiative, dubbed “Sublime Cote d’Ivoire” (Magnificent Ivory Coast), was launched in May.
“Our goal is to become the fifth biggest destination for tourism in Africa by 2025,” Fofana said in the ministry’s statement.
If objectives are reached, tourism would account for 12 percent of GDP compared with 5.5 percent today, and jobs in the tourism sector would grow from 270,000, as of 2016, to 365,000.
The economy today is hugely dependent on rural earnings, especially cacao and coffee.
The plan is to attract tourists to the remote west of the country, a region of unspoiled mountains and beaches.

Ivory Coast tourism attracts $5bn from Arab investors

