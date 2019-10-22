You are here

Transferwise aims to slash cost of sending cash home for Gulf expats

The lion’s share of Gulf outward remittances head to South Asia. (AFP)
Sean Cronin

  • Transferwise targeting multi-billion-dollar Middle East money transfer market with a new hub planned for Abu Dhabi
Sean Cronin

LONDON: A UK-based money transfer companies aims to slash the cost of sending cash home for hundreds of thousands of expatriates across the Arab world.

Transferwise is targeting the multi-billion-dollar Middle East money transfer market with a new hub planned for Abu Dhabi that aims to offer an alternative to sometimes costly bank transfers.

Money transfer businesses have mushroomed across the Gulf states and are used by the region’s army of expatriate workers to send funds home each month from Mumbai to Manila. But a raft of new technology startups is rapidly disrupting the sector and driving money transfer costs lower.

UK-based Transferwise, started in 2011 by Estonian entrepreneurs 2011 Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, processes remittances by using two local transfers instead of one international one — avoiding expensive banking fees.

“Money transfers from dirhams have long been one of our most wished for currencies, so we always knew we’d begin our expansion into the Middle East in the Emirates,” said Kristo Käärmann, CEO and co-founder of TransferWise. “The latest World Bank data shows an uptick in the cost of sending money from the Middle East, and there’s such a strong expat community locally who desperately need a better way to manage their money across borders.”

The company has been granted a license to bring its money transfer platform to the UAE and its local unit will be regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company, which serves 6 million customers worldwide, claims to offer money transfers that are up to eight times cheaper the banks in its biggest markets.

It processes $5 billion in customer payments every month and it says that 25 percent of its international transfers are instant.

The company reported revenues of £179 million in the fiscal year ending March 2019, and net profits of £10.3 million. Its backers include Richard Branson and PayPal.

The lion’s share of Gulf outward remittances head to South Asia. Global remittances to South Asia grew 12 percent to $131 billion in 2018, according to World Bank data. That compared to 6 percent growth in 2017.

“The upsurge was driven by stronger economic conditions in the US and a pickup in oil prices, which had a positive impact on outward remittances from some GCC countries,” said the World Bank’s latest Migration and Development Brief.

It estimated that officially recorded annual remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries reached $529 billion in 2018. Global remittances, which include flows to high-income countries, reached $689 billion in 2018, up from $633 billion in 2017.

However, the global average cost of sending $200 remained high, at around 7 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to the World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide database.

Topics: Finance personal finance remittances Gulf GCC Transferwise

Saudi energy giant to invest $3bn in Bangladesh’s power sector

SHEHAB SUMON

Saudi energy giant to invest $3bn in Bangladesh’s power sector

  • Experts say deal will usher in more economic and development opportunities for the country
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia’s energy giant, ACWA power, will set up an LNG-based 3,600 MW plant in Bangladesh after an agreement was signed in Dhaka on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by ACWA Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan and officials from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), officials told Arab News on Monday.

According to the agreement, ACWA will invest $3 billion in Bangladesh’s energy development sector, of which $2.5 billion will be used to build the power plant while the rest will be spent on an LNG terminal to facilitate fuel supply to the plant. Under the deal, ACWA will also set up a 2 MW solar power plant.

In recent months, both countries have engaged in a series of discussions for investment opportunities in Bangladesh’s industry and energy sectors. 

During the Saudi-Bangladesh investment cooperation meeting in March this year, Dhaka proposed a $35 billion investment plan to a high-powered Saudi delegation led by Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the Saudi commerce and investment minister, and Mohammed bin Mezyed Al-Tuwaijri, the Saudi economy and planning minister.

However, officials in Dhaka said that this was the first investment deal to be signed between the two countries.

“We have just inked the MoU for building the LNG-based power plant. Now, ACWA will conduct a feasibility study regarding the location of the plant, which is expected to be completed in the next six months,” Khaled Mahmood, chairman of BPDB, told Arab News.

He added that there are several locations in Moheshkhali, Chottogram and the Mongla port area for the proposed power plant.

“We need to find a suitable location where the drift of the river will be suitable for establishing the LNG plant and we need to also consider the suitability of establishing the transmission lines,” Mahmood said.

“It will be either a JV (Joint Venture) or an IPP (Independent Power Producer) mode of investment, which is yet to be determined. But, we are expecting that in next year the investment will start coming here,” Mahmood said.

BPDB expects to complete the set-up process of the power plant within 36 to 42 months.

“We are in close contact with ACWA and focusing on the successful completion of the project within the shortest possible time,” he said.

Abunayyan said that he was optimistic about the new investment deal.

“Bangladesh has been a model for the Muslim world in economic progress. This is our beginning, and our journey and our relationship will last for a long time,” Abunayyan told a gathering after the MoU signing ceremony.

Economists and experts in Bangladesh also welcomed the ACWA investment in the energy development sector.

“This sort of huge and long-term capital investment will create a lot of employment opportunities. On the other hand, it will facilitate other trade negotiations with the Middle Eastern countries, too,” Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, senior research fellow at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), told Arab News.

She added that Bangladesh needs to weigh the pros and cons before finalizing such contracts so that the country can earn the “maximum benefits” from the investment.

“It will also expedite other big investments in Bangladesh from different countries,” she said.

Another energy economist, Dr. Asadujjaman, said that Bangladesh needs to exercise caution while conducting the feasibility study for such a huge investment.

“We need to address the environmental aspects, opportunity costs and other economic perspectives while working with this type of big investment. Considering the present situation, the country also needs to focus on producing more solar energy,” Dr. Asadujjaman told Arab News.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh ACWA

