You are here

  • Home
  • Aker BP cuts oil output target after North Sea field delay

Aker BP cuts oil output target after North Sea field delay

Aker BP expects daily output in 2019 to average 155,000 barrels of oil equivalents (boepd), down from a July forecast of 155,000-160,000 boepd. (Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Aker BP cuts oil output target after North Sea field delay

  • Company blames lower forecast on delay in starting new wells at North Sea field
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Aker BP cut its full-year oil output target on Tuesday as production problems at the oil explorer’s Valhall field in the North Sea offset a boost from the early opening of its Johan Sverdrup field in Norway.

The company, jointly controlled by oil major BP Plc and Norwegian holding company Aker ASA, now expects daily output in 2019 to average 155,000 barrels of oil equivalents (boepd), down from a July forecast of 155,000-160,000 boepd.

The company blamed the lower forecast on a delay in starting new wells at the North Sea Valhall field, following maintenance in June, adding that there was no impact on reserves.

Aker BP’s average output stood at only 144,000 boepd for the first nine months of the year, but the Sverdrup field, brought on stream by operator Equinor on Oct. 5, a month ahead of schedule, will give a significant fourth-quarter boost.

With reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil and expected to reach production of some 440,000 boepd by mid-2020, the field — in which Aker BP owns 11.57 percent — is the largest Norwegian oil development in more than 30 years.

Meanwhile, Aker BP’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $480 million in the third quarter from $698 million a year ago, in line with a $478 million forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

The company had warned on Oct. 14 that third-quarter output was weaker than expected as seasonal maintenance at some fields had taken longer than expected.

It had also warned in advance of $80 million goodwill impairments and additional costs from repairs of some $14 million, which helped push its third-quarter net result to a loss of $43 million.

The company repeated its plan to pay $750 million in dividends in 2019 and to raise the annual payout by another $100 million each year to 2023.

Aker BP’s shares have risen 13.4 percent year-to-date, outperforming an average 3.3 percent rise in European oil and gas stocks. 

Topics: Aker BP

Related

Business & Economy
BP taking $3 billion hit on asset disposals
Business & Economy
BP taps insider Bernard Looney as CEO, Dudley to leave in 2020

Prosecutors seek court change for Goldman Sachs’s 1MDB trial

Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
AP

Prosecutors seek court change for Goldman Sachs’s 1MDB trial

Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian prosecutors on Tuesday sought a court change for Goldman Sachs’s criminal trial over its role in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB.

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, a lawyer for Goldman, said that prosecutors informed the magistrate court now hearing the case that they had applied to transfer it to the high court. He said the lower court scheduled an update on the transfer to be heard Dec. 16.

Prosecutors did not give any reasons for the transfer but a move to a higher court usually reflects the seriousness of the case.

Malaysian and US prosecutors allege bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs for 1MDB provided one of the means for associates of former Malaysian leader Najib Razak to steal billions from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development.

Three Goldman subsidiaries and two former executives were charged in December for alleged breaches of securities laws including making false, misleading statements to investors. Another 17 more current and former directors at Goldman were charged in August with allegedly conniving to commit the massive fraud.

FASTFACT

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak set up 1MDB when he took office in 2009.

Hisyam declined to comment on the allegations. Goldman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took office in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts and US investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.

Public anger over the alleged corruption contributed to the election defeat of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May 2018. Najib is now on trial for multiple charges of corruption over the 1MDB case and was in the same court building Tuesday for his second trial. Najib denies the charges. His wife and stepson also have been charged over the scandal.

Related

Business & Economy
Malaysia fines 80 people, companies in 1MDB case: anti-graft chief
Business & Economy
Former PM Malaysian PM Najib faces biggest 1MDB trial

Latest updates

Aker BP cuts oil output target after North Sea field delay
Prosecutors seek court change for Goldman Sachs’s 1MDB trial
Online revolution in the hands of Lebanese youth
Trump sends $4.5 million aid to Syria’s White Helmets: White House
Erdogan hails ‘historic agreement’ with Putin over Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.