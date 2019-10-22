You are here

Temasek in $3bn Keppel bid

Temasek’s attempt to take control of Keppel comes as the Singapore state investor continues to consolidate its hold on the Asian maritime industry. (Reuters)
  • Offer sparks industry shake-up talk in rig sector, sending shares upwards despite oil price slump
SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings is offering to buy control of Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp. in a S$4.1 billion ($3 billion) deal that could spark consolidation in the domestic rig building sector that is battling the effects of low oil prices.

The announcement, confirming what sources told Reuters on Monday, boosted shares in rig builder Sembcorp Marine by 12 percent on expectations of a likely shake-up in the industry.

On Tuesday, shares rose a further 2.2 percent, while shares in parent Sembcorp Industries were steady after rallying 10 percent in the previous session.

Keppel’s offshore and marine unit, and Sembcorp Marine, the two local players, have been hit by a prolonged downturn in the global sector in the last five years as oil prices tumbled.

“There has long been talk of a potential restructuring of businesses under the Keppel Corp. and Sembcorp Industries stable such as the merging of the offshore & marine yards,” said Low Pei Han, senior research analyst at the Bank of Singapore. 

Keppel is involved in rig-building, property development, infrastructure and investments

Singapore state investor Temasek said if the deal is completed, it would work with Keppel’s board to undertake a strategic review of its businesses. The deal is its biggest since a $3.7 billion minority stake investment it made in Germany’s Bayer in April 2018.

Temasek already owns 20.5 percent of Keppel and said it would increase that stake to 51 percent, subject to regulator approvals.

An indirect fully-owned subsidiary of Temasek will offer S$7.35 in cash for each Keppel share, a premium of nearly 26 percent over Friday’s S$5.84 close. 

Keppel’s shares soared 15.7 percent to S$6.77 on Tuesday, below Temasek’s offer of S$7.35.

“The partial offer reflects our view that there is inherent long-term value in Keppel’s businesses, notwithstanding the challenges presented by the current business and economic outlook,” Tan Chong Lee, president of Temasek’s investment arm, said in the statement.

 

Topics: Temasek

Aker BP cuts oil output target after North Sea field delay

  • Company blames lower forecast on delay in starting new wells at North Sea field
OSLO: Aker BP cut its full-year oil output target on Tuesday as production problems at the oil explorer’s Valhall field in the North Sea offset a boost from the early opening of its Johan Sverdrup field in Norway.

The company, jointly controlled by oil major BP Plc and Norwegian holding company Aker ASA, now expects daily output in 2019 to average 155,000 barrels of oil equivalents (boepd), down from a July forecast of 155,000-160,000 boepd.

The company blamed the lower forecast on a delay in starting new wells at the North Sea Valhall field, following maintenance in June, adding that there was no impact on reserves.

Aker BP’s average output stood at only 144,000 boepd for the first nine months of the year, but the Sverdrup field, brought on stream by operator Equinor on Oct. 5, a month ahead of schedule, will give a significant fourth-quarter boost.

With reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil and expected to reach production of some 440,000 boepd by mid-2020, the field — in which Aker BP owns 11.57 percent — is the largest Norwegian oil development in more than 30 years.

Meanwhile, Aker BP’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $480 million in the third quarter from $698 million a year ago, in line with a $478 million forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

The company had warned on Oct. 14 that third-quarter output was weaker than expected as seasonal maintenance at some fields had taken longer than expected.

It had also warned in advance of $80 million goodwill impairments and additional costs from repairs of some $14 million, which helped push its third-quarter net result to a loss of $43 million.

The company repeated its plan to pay $750 million in dividends in 2019 and to raise the annual payout by another $100 million each year to 2023.

Aker BP’s shares have risen 13.4 percent year-to-date, outperforming an average 3.3 percent rise in European oil and gas stocks. 

Topics: Aker BP

