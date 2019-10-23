You are here

  • Oil rises on surprise draw in US stocks, prospect of OPEC action

Oil rises on surprise draw in US stocks, prospect of OPEC action

A pumpjack in Signal Hill, California. (AFP)
Reuters

  • OPEC, allies to mull deeper production cuts
  • Weak demand growth outlook weighs on sentiment
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil rose above $60 a barrel on Wednesday after government data showed a surprise draw in US crude stocks and as the prospect of deeper output cuts by OPEC and its allies offered support.
US crude stocks fell by 1.7 million barrels last week as refineries hiked crude runs by 429,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts had expected an increase in US inventories of 2.2 million barrels.
Brent crude futures were up 44 cents, or 0.74%, to $60.14 a barrel at 10:13 a.m. CDT . West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December delivery were up 48 cents, or 0.88%, to $54.96 per barrel.
Oil prices had fallen earlier in the session on data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showing US stocks rising more than analysts had expected, by 4.5 million barrels to 437 million barrels.
The US Energy Department’s report “has put some buyers in the market, but it will be interesting to see if it lasts. While this will distract from demand destruction, the market will eventually come back to it,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
The draw in US oil stocks appeared to have been caused by temporary market factors including higher refinery runs, rather than a fundamental firming of oil demand, and investors are still concerned about the global economy following reports of slowing growth in China and Europe, McGillian added.
A larger-than-expected decline in US gasoline stocks also supported prices, analysts said. Gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels, compared with analysts expectations of a 2.3 million-barrel drop.
“The continued decline in product inventory makes for a bullish report,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. “Gasoline numbers are summer-like; that’s endemic of a good economy (in the US) and people driving to work.”
Also helping to underpin prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is mulling whether to deepen production cuts amid concerns of weak demand growth next year.
OPEC and other oil producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, have pledged to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2020. OPEC and other non-members are scheduled to meet again Dec. 5-6.
“With the headwinds of strong US producer hedging and high freight rates fading, we expect stronger Brent timespreads and higher prices in coming weeks, with upside risk to our year-end $62 per barrel forecast,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.
The investment bank expects Brent prices to continue trading around $60 a barrel in 2020.

Pound firms awaiting Brexit extension date

AFP

  • “Traders are terrified at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit”
  • European Council President Donald Tusk has recommended that the EU’s 27 other member states grant an extension, likely until the end of January
AFP

LONDON: The pound firmed against the dollar and euro on Wednesday as the European Union prepared to grant a further delay to Brexit, averting the prospect of Britain departing the bloc next week without a deal.
The prospect of another delay had initially hit sterling, which briefly dropped as low as $1.2841 on Wednesday in Asian trade before bouncing back to over $1.2890, up from late in New York on Tuesday.
The pound is experiencing volatility on every Brexit twist and turn. Earlier this week the unit reached five-month highs above $1.30 on increasing hopes that a painful ‘no-deal’ Brexit divorce would be averted.
“Like Brexit, the pound is bouncing around,” said CMC Markets UK analyst David Madden.
“Traders are terrified at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, but that currently seems very unlikely, which is assisting the pound,” he added.
In stock market trading, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7 percent, while eurozone equities were mixed.
The EU is set to grant another Brexit extension after British MPs on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to force his divorce deal through parliament this week.
European Council President Donald Tusk has recommended that the EU’s 27 other member states grant an extension, likely until the end of January.
In the meantime, the UK could hold a general election aimed at ending the Brexit deadlock, according to analysts.
Elsewhere on Wednesday, Wall Street moved higher, with the Dow up 0.3 percent in midday trading.
Shanghai’s main stocks index closed down 0.4 percent and Hong Kong lost 0.8 percent, with traders keeping tabs on reactions to a Financial Times report saying China is drawing up a plan to remove Hong Kong’s beleaguered chief executive after nearly five months of pro-democracy unrest.
In commodities trading, oil prices bounced higher after data indicated US oil and gasoline stockpiles decreased, easing worries about weak crude demand growth as the world economy slows.
On the corporate front, shares in French carmaker PSA jumped 3.2 percent after the company said healthy demand for upmarket models helped it resist a slowdown in the global automotive market.
The maker of Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall vehicles announced a one-percent gain in third-quarter sales to 15.6 billion euros ($17.4 billion).
Meanwhile shares in Boeing climbed 3.0 percent despite reporting that third-quarter profits fell by half to $1.2 billion as it said it expects to get regulatory approval this year to return the grounded 737 MAX to service.
“Dow component Boeing’s profit miss is being shrugged off as the company stuck to its plan to return the 737 MAX to service” by the end of the fourth quarter, said analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

