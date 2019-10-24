You are here

Twitter tumbles as 'bugs' hit revenue growth

Twitter logo is displayed on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Twitter tumbles as ‘bugs’ hit revenue growth

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter shares plunged on Thursday after reporting glitches that impacted its ad-targeting ability, pulling down revenue growth in the past quarter.

Profit for the third quarter was $37 million, a sharp drop from last year when the online messaging platform was helped by a large tax benefit.

Revenue rose 9 percent from a year earlier to $824 million, well below analyst forecasts, impacted by what the company called “revenue product issues.”

Shares in Twitter slid as much as 20 percent in pre-market trade on the disappointing results.

Twitter said revenue was hit by “bugs” which made it harder to deliver targeted advertising, as well as some seasonal factors.

“Unfortunately we had some missteps and bugs,” Chief Executive Jack Dorsey told a conference call.

“These are issues we identified quickly and are working quick to fix.”

Twitter’s investor relations team said the issue affected the ability to deliver ads, which make up the bulk of revenue.

“In Q3, we discovered, and took steps to remediate, bugs that primarily affected our legacy Mobile Application Promotion product, impacting our ability to target ads and share data with measurement and ad partners,” Twitter’s investor relations team tweeted.

“We also discovered that certain personalization and data settings were not operating as expected. We believe that, in aggregate, these issues reduced year-over-year revenue growth by 3 or more points in Q3.”

Chief financial officer Ned Segal said Twitter is working on a fix but that the glitch is expected to have a negative impact in the fourth quarter.

The bugs mainly affected Twitter operations outside the US, where ad revenue was up just five percent compared with 11 percent for the US.

Overall, advertising revenue totaled $702 million, up eight percent from last year.

The results highlight challenges for Twitter, which has struggled to keep pace with rival social platforms as it seeks to remove fake accounts, abusive content and manipulation efforts.

“The miss (on revenue) wasn’t just because of tough comparisons, which were expected to dampen their revenue growth, but issues with their ad product. That could impact their performance in the all-important Q4,” analyst Jasmine Enberg of eMarketer said.

Twitter boosted the number of “monetizable” daily active users, the new measurement used by the platform, by six million from the past quarter to 145 million.

Twitter has stopped using a count of “monthly active users,” which was 330 million earlier this year, in favor of the new measure of daily users on the mobile app or website who see ads in their feeds.

Dorsey said the growth in users represents a “steady refinement of Twitter” as it works to improve the platform and weed out inappropriate content.

“This is an incredibly strong foundation to build upon,” he said.

Dorsey said Twitter has improved its automated systems to remove unwanted content, and now takes down more than 50 percent “proactively” and “without a bystander or first person report.”

Topics: Twitter

Saudi Arabia sees most improvement in ease of doing business: World Bank 

Updated 24 October 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia sees most improvement in ease of doing business: World Bank 

  • Saudi Arabia climbs 30 places to 62nd in the “Doing Business” report by the World Bank 
  • Saudi reforms aim at building more economic diversification, the World Bank said
Updated 24 October 2019
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was the most improved country in ease of doing business, according to a latest report by the World Bank.

The Kingdom climbed 30 places to 62nd from last year, the Doing Business report indicated, which was largely driven by reforms aimed at building more economic diversification.
The report ranked countries on their business climates, and found that the most improved countries over the previous year were in the Middle East – including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

“Achieving Aramco IPO is the single most important thing Saudi Arabia can do to improve its global business image," World Bank’s Simeon Djankov told Arab News. 

The Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qasabi welcomed the report, saying: “Today, Saudi Arabia is celebrating. And it is the outcome of tremendous efforts since the launch of Vision 2030."
The World Bank said Saudi Arabia’s reforms included establishing a one-stop-shop for business registration, introducing a secured transactions law and an insolvency law, improving protections for minority investors, and measures to bring more women into the workforce.
“Something clearly is happening in the Gulf which has not happened before,” Djankov told Reuters in Riyadh.
“Everybody here in this region figured out we better diversify the economy in some direction and I think this is actually why the reforms are happening now,” he added.
The report coincides with the scheduled appearance of World Bank President David Malpass at a Saudi investment conference next week. The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and presidential adviser Jared Kushner would also attend the conference.
“Removing barriers facing entrepreneurs generates better jobs, more tax revenues, and higher incomes, all of which are necessary to reduce poverty and raise living standards,” Malpass said in a statement.
The top 10 rankings in the survey were largely unchanged from a year ago, with New Zealand holding its top spot, followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark, South Korea, the United States, Georgia, Britain, Norway and Sweden.
Latin American countries lagged in the rankings, with Argentina falling seven places to 126th, and Mexico, the region’s highest-ranking economy, falling six spots to 60th.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Bank

