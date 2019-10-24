Nokia slashes profit outlook in fight for 5G business

You are here

People gather at a Nokia booth during last year’s Mobile World Conference in Shanghai. Shares in Nokia tumbled 20 percent on Thursday. (AFP)
HELSINKI: Finland’s Nokia has slashed its 2019 and 2020 profit outlook, saying profits would come under pressure as the company spends more to fend off rivals in the fast-growing 5G networks business.

The telecom network equipment maker, which met third quarter profit expectations, also said it would pause dividend payments to raise investments in 5G and only resume them when its cash position improves to around 2 billion euros.

“Competitive intensity has increased in some accounts as some competitors seek to take share in the early stage of 5G,” it said in a statement.

Nokia shares plunged 21 percent to €3.72 in morning trade as the company said key customers in its biggest 5G market — North America — were limiting spending due to proposed mergers. Nokia shares are down 30 percent this year.

Nokia, which together with Sweden’s Ericsson and Huawei, sells the bulk of radio access network equipment that is key for 5G mobile services, cut back its earlier ambition on market share gains for 2019 and 2020.

It now sees its sales growing in line with market growth.

“The report was a major disappointment ... outlook was cut across the board reflecting the company’s continuing stumbles as the new cycle of network market is starting to take off,” Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen said in a note.

5G networks are at the center of a brewing technology war between US and China, as they are expected to host critical functions from driverless vehicles to smart electric grids and military communications.

Some analysts say the Nordic companies may benefit from challenges Huawei faces after Washington alleged its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying — an accusation which Huawei denies.

Nokia said security concerns could drive new business, potentially offsetting losses from mergers such as T-Mobile US Inc.’s proposed $26.5 billion tie-up with Sprint Corp. which in October won formal approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

The company is a key supplier to both telecoms companies, which have slowed spending as their potential merger faces court challenges.

“Some customers are reassessing their vendors in light of security concerns, creating near-term pressure to invest in order to secure long-term benefits,” the company said.

Nokia’s report contrasts with that of rival Ericsson which last week beat quarterly earnings expectations and lifted its market forecast for this year and its sales target for 2020. The Swedish firm said demand for superfast 5G networks was taking off more quickly than expected.

Nokia now sees 2019 underlying earnings per share (EPS) at €0.18-€0.24 and 2020 EPS at €0.20-€0.30. Those were lowered from earlier forecasts of €0.25-€0.29 and €0.37-€0.42.

“Forecasting is not perfect in this industry,” CEO Rajeev Suri said.

Nokia reported a slip in underlying earnings to 0.05 euros per share in the July-September quarter, compared to 0.06 euros a year earlier, but in line with a €0.05 forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

Nokia said it now has 48 commercial 5G deals and 15 live networks.

It reported third-quarter net sales of €5.7 billion versus 5.5 billion a year earlier.

Nokia said it expected fourth-quarter profit of €0.135 per share, below the EPS of €0.14-€0.18 expected by analysts Refinitiv data showed.

NEOM project draws interest at  Japan-Saudi conference in Tokyo

Updated 24 October 2019
Leila Hatoum 

NEOM project draws interest at  Japan-Saudi conference in Tokyo

  • Kingdom’s medical devices manufacturer eyes advanced Japanese technology
Updated 24 October 2019
Leila Hatoum 

TOKYO: Dozens of Saudi and Japanese businessmen met at the 18th Japan-Saudi Arabia Business Council in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss standing and new investment opportunities.

The conference, attended by representatives from the Japanese External Exchange Organization, Ministry of Trade and several top businesses, as well as the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, saw presentations promoting various sectors including real estate, medicine, entertainment, education and agriculture.

Projects like NEOM, the ambitious city project which Saudi Arabia is building in the Tabuk Province in the Kingdom’s northwest, grabbed a lot of attention.

The city, which the Kingdom will share with Egypt and Jordan near the Red Sea, will incorporate smart city technologies and function as a tourist destination.

“Saudi Arabia is a very important partner, both politically and economically, and we have to keep close contact with the Kingdom,” said Yasuhiro Sato, co-chairman of the Japanese side of the council. 

“Based on today’s meeting there are a lot of business opportunities that can be invested in.”

He revealed that Japanese business representatives “will soon be visiting Saudi Arabia” this November to further inspect projects.

The Kingdom’s Ambassador to Japan, Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, praised the excellent relations between the two nations, and built on Wednesday’s meeting between Saudi and Japanese ministers to highlight the increasing number of economic agreements signed between them.

“Today, we have many business opportunities because there is change in the economic infrastructure, and times have been changing as well,” Sato said.

“They (Japanese businesses) appreciate the efforts of Saudi business representatives in bringing leaders together to discuss how they can improve their businesses via mutual agreements,” Dr. Maha Al-Ateeki told Arab News on the sidelines of the conference.

Al-Ateeki, who is the first Saudi woman to invest in the manufacturing of medical devices in the Kingdom, said that she was looking at bringing Japanese technology back home.

“They have more advanced technology than us, and we are interested in taking it back to Saudi Arabia because, under Vision 2030, the Saudi leadership wants to localize technology,” she said, adding that she had set up a number of interviews while in Japan to help make this possible.

